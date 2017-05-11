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All Photos/living/furniture : lamps/floors : dark hardwood

Living Room Lamps Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

“Those living rooms are always a challenge in brownstones, to furnish in a thoughtful way,” says Cuttle, pointing to the narrow dimensions of the room, the low window sills, and abundance of woodwork taking up wall space. A curving Carl Hansen sofa floats in front of the bay window, so as not to block the light and allowing easy sightlines. The chairs and coffee table are from Lawson Fenning and the rug is Jardan.
"The colorful first-floor lounge is filled with hand-picked treasures—such as the custom-made fireplace, and William Boshoff's "Nice Guys
An extra bedroom was opened up to create more room for activities.
Richard Neutra was a pioneer in opening up living spaces so that they could serve as communal gathering spots.
A Pampa rug from Argentina adorns this light-filled living room designed by Cortney Bishop.
Zachary designed a new cabinet in walnut to anchor the room. The wood tones are a warm counterpoint to the butter-yellow sofa. The coffee table belonged to the owners.
The Curved Back sofa is from Lawson-Fenning. “It’s the most comfortable sofa,” says Zachary. “I have one, too.”
An Enzo Mari print from Danese Milano adorns the living area of a second-story suite.
Large openings frame views into the rugged terrain.
The custom-designed white maple modular coffee table can be kept together as one piece, or separated to form stools or smaller tables. "Each of the four cubes is slightly different, with a storage recess or dividing panel for stowing books, magazines, pillows, or other objects," says Thomas.
In the living room, a new faceted, blackened-steel fireplace surround is juxtaposed with leaded glass windows. "The existing portions of the house offer more formal and internal spaces for cozy entertaining and lounging," says Chadbourne.
The insertion of an attic makes the most of the apartment’s tall ceilings as well as provides ample space for the family.
A hanging fireplace from Fireorb anchors the living area, where Book Totem and Peace Sign, both by Karen, are on display. A Graffiti pendant by Hubbardton Forge hangs over a custom table by Jed Dawson.
The "library under the stars" features thousands of old books plucked from antique shops.
Rose kept the living room airy with an IKEA sofa with updated legs and a hanging wall tapestry.
Kyomachiya Hotel Shiki Juraku in Kyoto, Japan
The formal living room is bright, airy, and flooded with natural light that streams through a trio of full-height French doors. The doors open the room to a trellis-shaded brick terrace. The space is anchored by a grand fireplace and flanked by a formal dining room and a media lounge.
Finding a wheelchair accessible home in New York City can be a challenge, but after a diving accident left David Carmel paralyzed from the waist down, Carmel knew he was looking for a home that was "accessible but not institutional." Working with Della Valle Bernheimer, they made an apartment that is both beautiful and accessible, with a lightweight sliding wall that closes off the bedroom from the living area.
The current owners used industrial materials to give the former factory a warm and cozy feel.
In this apartment, Kesha Franklin of Halden Interiors employs a palette of off-whites paired with a dark floor; moments of red in both the artwork and accent furniture enliven the space.
A renovation of one of Sea Ranch's homes was completed over the course of four years by Butler Armsden Architects and Leverone Design; their design employed similar materials and aesthetics as the original.
This modern renovation of a traditional ranch-style home maintained the midcentury spirit of the home—and turned it into a showcase for the homeowner's collection of iconic furnishings.
Elements of the American West blend with natural materials and rich textures to create a warm, welcoming retreat that celebrates great design.
Large windows surround the home to frame spectacular views of the outdoors and also bathe the interiors with natural light.
When Studio Tack was brought on to revive the 1960s structure, they set out to showcase the history and charm of the property—but to do it through a modern lens. They preserved the eccentricities that make the property so special, but brought it into the modern world with fresh new furnishings, updated materials, and a relaxed, bohemian vibe.
Old Herman Miller posters hang on a nearby wall. In the living room, a yellow fiberglass stool by Nanna Ditzel sits alongside a French chain-link floor lamp from the 1940s.
Steel sconces accent the reclaimed wood walls.
A detail of how the lamp attaches.
The skylight along with the large opening to the west patio allow the interior of the home to filled with natural light.
Living Room
Visitors to the home are greeted by a George Nelson Bubble pendant in the entryway, a striking counterpoint to the home’s traditional shingle facade.
Spencer Greene and his daughter, Anya, go for a dip in their Palo Alto, California, home. The three-inch-thick acrylic pool window allows the parents to monitor their children’s swims from the LC4 chaise longue.
The quaint living space features a stained-glass window, lofted sleeping platform, vaulted ceilings, and arched-sash windows.