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All Photos/living/furniture : lamps/floors : cement tile

Living Room Lamps Cement Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Living room
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"We’ve created the interiors to offer understated luxury features," says Bellonias. "It can be called Cycladic minimalism."
Large windows surround the home to frame spectacular views of the outdoors and also bathe the interiors with natural light.
Fritz Hansen armchair; Ox table lamp; auxiliar tables by Meritxell Ribé -The Room Studio.