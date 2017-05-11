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All Photos/living/furniture : lamps/floors : carpet

Living Room Lamps Carpet Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A custom-designed timber screen in the living room juxtaposes rattan and brass elements.
Astrain updated the fireplace with a Carrara marble Victorian fireplace surround from The Architectural Forum.
Astrain streamlined the storage in the room, making room for wall art and allowing light to be diffused throughout.
Maison Gauthier was intended to serve as a permanent family home rather than as a simple summer residence, and it adopts a more substantial sense of scale and materiality. The residence was designed for Jean Prouvé’s own daughter, Françoise—who was married to a doctor—and her young family. The site near Saint-Dié is to the southeast of the city of Nancy, where Prouvé had built his own family home some years earlier. The single-level home perches on the side of a hill, looking towards the town. It features walls made of insulated aluminum panels sitting on concrete foundations, along with horizontal strip windows around the bedrooms at one end of the building and more extensive glazing around the living area at the other.
The kids’ room of the Milford Residence in Portland, Oregon is outfitted with a cheerful orange Case Study daybed from Modernica and a selection of vintage maps and artwork.
Steps away from the formal dining area is a light-filled two-story living room, which looks up to an open family room on the second level.
Burrow offers affordable sofas that don't sacrifice on quality. Many of their designs are fashioned from genuine leather.
In the sitting area next to the bedroom wing, the exterior panels take the form of interior bookshelves. Framed with glass above, below, and between, the shelves allow nature to peek through.
Manhattan Daybed by Guy Rogers.
In the study, an Anglepoise lamp complements the custom drapes by Moon Fabrics.
The entryway greets visitors with cedar-paneled ceilings and a strong midcentury vibe.
Berk melds inky tones with organic elements for a modern yet warm aesthetic.
The living room is chic and polished, but still exudes a masculine vibe.
Architect Barbara Hill sits on a Casalino chair from Design Within Reach in the living room; on the wall is Quivers, a sculpture by her daughter, Claire Cusak. Collaborator George Sacaris made the stump table.
The stunning living room views hit you just as you enter.
The hangout features a vintage sofa that Sandy found on eBay and a Shaker woodstove by Antonio Citterio.
The living room area is bright and spacious. New carpeting has been installed throughout, and the interiors have been given a fresh coat of paint. Radiant heating warms the home in winter months.
The open-plan living space features a strong brick-inlay fireplace and original wood paneling.
Finn Juhl Deluxe Room
A sitting room.
The dining room sits just off the living room.
A well preserved example of post-and-beam construction, the home's shell is largely untouched.
A big screen television is the only piece of 21st century furniture found in the homage to midcentury that Florentino has assembled in his home.
"I prefer to think of it as a lower level because it no longer has the feel of a basement," explains Silver. A large picture window lets in lots of natural light and frames an atrium filled with succulents.
This iconic floor lamp from Serge Mouille alongside the Flow S4 Pendant, designed by Nao Tamura, inspired by the reflections of the Venetian cityscape, are both stylish standouts.
Along with designing the reception area, Marc Morro created the wood furniture in the bedrooms. Morro is one of the founders of AOO—a small company in Barcelona that designs and produces original furniture pieces that are made locally by themselves, artisans, or small manufacturers. Shown here is the lounge area of Libertine, the hotel’s bar that doubles as a restaurant.
Tile-Bharat Floorings Group Furniture- Boa Casa Lighting- Deepam Lighting- The Purple Turtles