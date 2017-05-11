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All Photos/living/furniture : lamps/fireplace : gas burning

Living Room Lamps Gas Burning Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

Though the living room only has large windows on one side, an upper window at left helps create what the clients call double sunrises and sunsets, by creating reflections on the larger windows at right.
Rossi did not carry the dividing wall between the bedroom and living room all the way up to the ceiling, so as not to break up the treatment up there, instead designing the wall as a custom storage and display unit.
The second floor is where all three generations come together to eat, play, work, and gather around the fireplace.
The entry to the home leads directly to the main living space. A 25-foot-wide, 11-foot-tall sliding glass wall opens to the central courtyard, allowing the living area to extend outside. Through this glazed door, the guesthouse and garage frame Paris Peak in the distance.
The ceiling height was lowered over the seating area in the living room to create a cozy enclosure there, while double-height windows on the perimeter bring in yet more light.
A look back at the atrium on the left and the foyer on the right—sleek, built-in storage lines the entry on one side, opposite a two-sided fireplace.
The design team added new perimeter window openings to encourage light into the home wherever possible.
The wood-wrapped footbridge on the floor above defines the passage into the living room.
Maria Milans del Bosch’s Catskills home is attuned to the changing seasons. Sunlight pours into the double-height living room, where a Stûv fireplace and radiant floors keep the space warm in winter.
The home’s main living area features cathedral ceilings and a large loft overhead. The space is divided by a stone fireplace and built-ins that lead to the kitchen.
The home's open design is perfect for indoor/outdoor living.
cozy by the fire
Artwork by Judith Wright, of Sophie Gannon Gallery, overlooks a side table from Douglas and Bec and a rug sourced at Halcyon Lake.
The living room received windows with deep reveals and a natural sand cement render to one wall to impart a "moodier" vibe.
A Jøtul Direct Vent Gas Stove anchors the living space that seamlessly connects with the outdoors through massive, operable glazing by Fleetwood. Aside from the custom built-in bench, the chairs and furnishings are by Ligne Roset.
The view of the lake from the living area.
The showstopper in the family room is the fireplace feature wall, which now boasts a Fireclay Tile surround and a custom terrazzo bench designed by Farnham.
According to Samuel, “The family room was stripped down to its barest form in order to take it back to its midcentury roots, while simultaneously propelling it forward to the current century.” The Rivera Sofa, from the Southern California-based Croft House, was chosen for its good looks from front and back, while the coffee table is Samuel's own design, fabricated by 4th Period Woodshop.
Among the family’s favorite pieces is a 1957 leather Paulistano chair by Paulo Mendes da Rocha that Russell and Oona purchased to celebrate their marriage. “It’s important to us that the house is filled with beautiful things, but it has to be a place where it’s okay to put your feet on the sofa,” Oona explains.
Jaipur Zinfandel carpet.
The roofs of both wings converge at the garden to create a continuous porch around the house.
The post-and-beam construction is highlighted by the use of white paint against the ceiling's natural wood finish, creating a chic, modern look.
The open-plan living room features expanses of glass, integrating the lush surroundings into the bright and airy space.
"There is a moment when the sun enters through the bathroom skylight when you can feel the stillness and calm settle over you," says Studio PCH founder and principal Severine Tatangelo. "That’s the sensibility we aimed to capture in the rooms, patios, and gardens that really makes Nobu Ryokan a retreat destination."
The lobby, anchored by a pair of green velvet sofas and a fireplace, combines a lounge area and general store with beverages and snacks; games to play by the pool, in the room, or on the road; and a curated selection of retail goods.
A sliding door by Bauhaus Fine Windows and Doors leads from the addition into the backyard. A sectional and floor lamp purchased from local shop Structube, Ikea rug, and Plaisir table by Formstelle for Zeitraum outfit the living room. Artist Rebecca Rodgers created the abstract painting.
In the living room, a custom chaise by Shimna and an Archibald Gran Comfort chair by Poltrona Frau surround a custom lacquer coffee table by BenchCraft.The lights, made from recycled cardboard, are by Seattle design studio Graypants.
A fireplace and central heating keeps the open space warm and inviting.
Each space has a different view to create variety throughout the home.