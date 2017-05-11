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All Photos/living/furniture : end tables/lighting : accent

Living Room End Tables Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

In the living room, the ceiling stretches to 24 feet tall at the peak. Select Alder was used throughout for casework, doors, windows (interior finish), and trim.
The sofa is the Hastings Sectional Sofa by Rejuvenation, with Turn Tall Side and Coffee Tables in Wood by Blue Dot, and, for a reading light, the Simone Double Sconce in True Black by Schoolhouse.
Window seats frame the fireplace to create alcoves for people to sit and children to play. Drawers in the window seats have storage for toys and board games. An Altona Barebulb Chandelier Pendant from Rejuvenation hangs above, while the Basket Weave Wool Rug by Parachute covers the floor.
"We can't get enough of the ceramic tile flooring, it's so Brazilian and it looks surprisingly good in the interior of an apartment,
In the living room, a white sofa from Maria Yee and CB2 couch flank a custom coffee table designed and built by Joel. The walls are painted “Schoolhouse White” by Farrow &amp; Ball, and the windows are Benjamin Moore “Mopboard Black.” The windows have custom storm windows for improved energy efficiency.
New sliders by Fleetwood open wide to the pool deck, which was redone to match what had been there originally.
“We’ve tried to create a space that feels calm, with warm lighting, soft textures, natural wood pieces, and beach treasures collected from our trips,” says Leah. The living room features a cozy and durable Movie Night Sectional from Sundays, Zero Waste Coffee Table from Avocado, and handcrafted shelving unit by local carpenter Kaleb Redden—putting family mementos and found objects on display.
Berube's starting point was the continuous wall of black millwork clad in a solid matte surface by Fenix. "We decided on a dark palette to work with the exterior,
Higgins and Gibson, a Footwear Designer at Nike, applied several coats of “the brightest generic factory white (basically primer),” says Higgins, to lighten up the interior considerably, and left the wood window trim in their natural state to draw the eye towards the river view.
With the porch enclosed, a built-in couch is a cozy spot next to the vintage stove, which is set on a slate hearth. "I wanted the home to be cheerful and colorful," says Azin, "and used primary colors to enliven it."
A new clerestory window helps illuminate the bedroom. The furnishings are a medley of vintage finds and the couple’s favorites.
The living room made cozy with new furnishings. Brass Shaded Sconces from Onefortythree flank a painting by Nina Lance from Saatchi Art. The Rove Concepts Noah Sectional sits atop the Kailee Handwoven Wool Rug from Pottery Barn.
Artwork with stenciled letters by Christopher Wool inject a graphic dynamism into the living room. "Since they're a pair, it made sense to have them flank the television," O'Donnell says. A custom wall-hung media cabinet with angled doors—echoing the ones used elsewhere in the space—keeps the floor clear. The Noguchi table was one of Marc's first furniture purchases post-college, and the 1950s-era lounge chairs in the style of Maurizio Tempestini were a pandemic purchase from a vintage shop in St. Louis via 1stDibs.
SHED borrowed space from the front porch to increase the size of the living room by four feet and create a lounge spot in front of the fire.
The couple’s baby, Esphyr Rain Superbloom, and Eli lounge next to a MOCA mirrored bench, also by Project Room, and an off-white leather sofa. “I won’t tell you how little we paid for the couch,” Lizz says of the vintage find. The hand-painted pendant is also by Project Room while the assorted Rowena Sartin pillows are by Iko.
Crawford taught himself how to reface the brick fireplace façade, using a creamy-colored, thin set brick. “It was his first time using a tile saw or laying brick, but his meticulous precision paid off,” says Devlin.
The wood slat wall was a great solution for spreading light throughout the split-level and looks right for the era of the house. At $2700, it was also much more cost effective than Devlin’s original design of a metal staircase.
The firm furnished the home on a modest budget.
Much of the furniture in the public spaces is vintage, sourced from local shops and collectors.
Designer Esther Bruzkus embraced bold color and texture in her Berlin apartment, leaving the window coverings to play a more subtle role.
The living room sits at the rear of the house, connected to the garden. "Even though it's a very small house, we wanted the living room to be very generous," says the couple. "This room is the life of the house."
The Deep Thoughts Chaise from Blu-dot sits atop a rug from Rugs.com.
With a neutral backdrop, the focus in the living room can be on the art: Higgins sourced these from artists Caroline Walls and David Cook.
The Boho Natural Daybed by CB2 is piled with Parachute pillows and creates a cozy nest in the living room. The wall sconce is from France &amp; Son.
This silk-and-wool rug was custom-designed by Gideon Mendelson for this Westchester home. The design was executed by Sprung & Rich.
A Pampa rug from Argentina adorns this light-filled living room designed by Cortney Bishop.
A blue-and-gold, geometric-patterned rug from Amadi grounds this living room designed by Cortney Bishop.
Designer Cortney Bishop used antique Serapi rugs—a type of Persian carpet—that she sourced from a local dealer to guide the design of this residence in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Interior designer Angela Belt selected a hand-knotted Sial rug from Design Within Reach for this Westport, Connecticut, home. Featuring a slight shimmer and a blend of neutral tones, the rug is a blend of different fibers, including viscose and cotton.
In the living room, a 15-foot custom sofa with an integrated tea station sits across from a console table built from a log that was over 18 feet long.
In the richly hued living room, a Milo Baughman coffee table with a chrome base and custom marble top pairs with Milo Baughman barrel chairs that have been reupholstered in a saturated blue fabric. A custom velvet sofa adds another textured layer. A custom light fixture with crystal bulbs from The Future Perfect hangs like jewelry above the space, and a geometric painting by senior JHID designer Chelsie Lee ties the colors together.
Enter through a turquoise door into a renovated home brought to life through the smart use of color. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom, ranch-style home has a pool and outdoor seating area for ample guests.
"We’ve created the interiors to offer understated luxury features," says Bellonias. "It can be called Cycladic minimalism."
The dining table is a custom design by architect, Pete Kennon, and paired with 412 Cab chairs by Cassina. The chandelier is from Melbourne-based Industrial Designer Christopher Boots. <span style="color: rgb(204, 204, 204); font-size: 13px;">Photo by Derek Swalwell</span>
Oak slats in the living room echo the timber slats that enclose the entry courtyard. The black-marble Empire side tables are by local furniture brand Seer Studio, and the white-marble Tulip table is by Eero Saarinen for Knoll.
Floating wood shelves accent the fireplace wall and link to the nearby kitchen.
The team kept one wall of paneling to accent the new space.
The home was gutted in the remodel, and the living spaces were oriented to take better advantage of the existing window plan.
The colors in the furniture highlight the rich tones of the preserved stained glass.
With regards to the woodwork, "all of the new stuff that we added all have modern profiles," says Rausch, but their application recalls the home’s traditional roots. White paint marries new and old.
A look back at the atrium on the left and the foyer on the right—sleek, built-in storage lines the entry on one side, opposite a two-sided fireplace.
The design team added new perimeter window openings to encourage light into the home wherever possible.
The wood-wrapped footbridge on the floor above defines the passage into the living room.
The main entry flows into the living room, which now accesses the outdoor terrace via the door to the left.
The open living area is light and bright, with flexibility integrated into the plan. A simple oak credenza provides minimal separation between the living area and the cooking/dining space. Large windows introduce plentiful natural light, while sliding glass doors draw in the garden. Oak paneling conceals additional kitchen storage space.
The custom-designed white maple modular coffee table can be kept together as one piece, or separated to form stools or smaller tables. "Each of the four cubes is slightly different, with a storage recess or dividing panel for stowing books, magazines, pillows, or other objects," says Thomas.
In the living room, a new faceted, blackened-steel fireplace surround is juxtaposed with leaded glass windows. "The existing portions of the house offer more formal and internal spaces for cozy entertaining and lounging," says Chadbourne.
Designed by Atelier Du Pont, this breathtaking property exists in harmony with the surrounding landscape. Oriented in a manner that creates minimal impact on the existing terrain, the house idyllically nestles into nature, with vast views of the encompassing trees and vegetation. Inside, an orange Ligne Roset Sofa provides a comfortable space for rest and relaxation. A triangular window provides a picture of the tree canopy beyond, while drawing in natural light.
The wood-wrapped alcove produces "an intimate space for the sofa," says Preda, and seamlessly integrates the support pillars into the design.
Boiserie panels made of zebrawood create a cozy nook in the main living area and also form a picture rail to display the client’s art collection.
Preda elegantly reallocated the space to contain a side-by-side living room and dining room area, with the latter defined by a custom Cor-Ten steel and zebrawood bookcase designed by the firm. The dining table is by Alepreda for miduny, the firm’s sister furniture company. The fireplace is an ethanol model, since incorporating a chimney wasn’t possible in the building.
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