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All Photos/living/furniture : end tables/floors : medium hardwood

Living Room End Tables Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The living room, enjoying the most spacious volume beneath the vaulted ceiling, includes a Noguchi pendant lamp, (at right) a vintage 1955 Kroehler sofa, (at left) a vintage Fin Juhl Japan Chair and ottoman, and (also at left) a vintage Magnus Olesen loveseat and coffee table.
Scholtens incoporated the porch into the finished space as a family room, and covered walls and ceiling in knotty Pine panelling, as a callback to the previous porch. The couple's golden sofa tipped off Spot Lab that yellow was a favorite color, while the lamp in the corner was kept from the downstairs Tiki bar. The wooden birds came with the house.
Deep blue Heath Ceramics tile accents the fireplace surround, which was relocated from the back room.
A Pierson Sofa by Room and Board sits with a vintage travertine coffee table from Chairish and two Maker's Armchairs by Lawson Fenning. The Dixon Six Light Ceiling Fixture, also from Lawson Fenning, is overhead.
Simple storage and floating shelves flank the fireplace. A Moroso sofa sits with tables from BluDot.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The blue painting—by emerging Australian artist </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Kasper Raglus—picks up on the soft, powder blue shade of the curtain and the cobalt armchair. The table beneath the painting is the Orbit console by Faye Toogood for Tacchini.</span>
Now the rebuilt staircase is a sculptural backdrop to the living room, which gained more space and natural light. The Tepee Sofa is by Lucy Kurrein, and the brass stool by Hem. The floors are Madera Belgian Oak.
If color doesn't scare you in the slightest, go for broke!
In the living room, a white sofa from Maria Yee and CB2 couch flank a custom coffee table designed and built by Joel. The walls are painted “Schoolhouse White” by Farrow &amp; Ball, and the windows are Benjamin Moore “Mopboard Black.” The windows have custom storm windows for improved energy efficiency.
The couple added the wainscot, installed by Seamus, and painted in Farrow &amp; Ball Red Earth to continue the “color story” from the breakfast room. The white oak built-in has much needed storage behind the cane cabinet fronts and display. The Caitlin couch by Everygirl for Interior Define sits atop a vintage checkered rug with an Anthropologie coffee table and Hay Paper Shade overhead.
Large vintage pendants from an old ship suspend above the dining table, crafted by Dave Ball of Jacob May in Oakland. The radiant-heat flooring is reclaimed barn wood from Tennessee. The artwork that hangs above the cabinet and conceals a television was created from pieces of wood painted by local artists during a party hosted by Marka and Joe, who elected to leave the living area's large metal structural beam exposed.
“We’ve tried to create a space that feels calm, with warm lighting, soft textures, natural wood pieces, and beach treasures collected from our trips,” says Leah. The living room features a cozy and durable Movie Night Sectional from Sundays, Zero Waste Coffee Table from Avocado, and handcrafted shelving unit by local carpenter Kaleb Redden—putting family mementos and found objects on display.
Everything brought to the island must be transported by boat or barge, so furniture is minimal. Carsten purchased the 1960 Rais wood stove more than a decade ago with the intention of using it in a cabin one day.
The double-height wall of windows in the living room looks out on the property and was a big draw on their first walk-through.
"In the living room, my showstopper piece is the oversized arched mirror. It not only makes the room look larger, but it almost feels like a portal!"
After: By knocking down a wall, they opened up the kitchen to the living room to create one great room, ideal for entertaining.
The couple's home features a living space that opens out to a terrace overlooking a leafy street in Waterloo. It's filled with a carefully curated collection of furniture, objects, and artwork by local brands and designers that celebrate Australian creativity.
"If you can invest in a really good quality sofa, it's worth saving up for,
The woolly looking ceramic piece on the side table is by Olesia Dvorak-Galik<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">.</span>
The original fireplace was updated by wrapping the brick with a gray concrete plaster that better matched the warm, modern feel of the home.
The upper-level lounge features an oculus window that overlooks the forested landscape.
"Make sure they love old houses as much as you do,” says Goldman, “or else you'll be fighting them when they want to do something that sacrifices the architecture that you love.”
"A steep or unstable site can make it difficult and costly to seismically retrofit a structure, or stabilize the site,” says Thomas Schaer at SHED Architecture and Design, a Seattle-based firm with extensive experience in adaptive reuse, as well as midcentury remodel. “There also may be land-use code provisions that limit or prevent development on the lot."
If you’re looking to photograph your home yourself, Bartlam offers this tip: "Consider introducing some signs of life, such as eye glasses, or a mug next to an open book—things that show someone lives there but are visually attractive, too!"
The common spaces in the Suteki House deliberately frame exterior views. "The beautiful oak trees on the opposite side of the creek are still ‘belonging’ to this house by the use of shakkei, which expands limits visually," explain the architects.
The living room made cozy with new furnishings. Brass Shaded Sconces from Onefortythree flank a painting by Nina Lance from Saatchi Art. The Rove Concepts Noah Sectional sits atop the Kailee Handwoven Wool Rug from Pottery Barn.
Artwork with stenciled letters by Christopher Wool inject a graphic dynamism into the living room. "Since they're a pair, it made sense to have them flank the television," O'Donnell says. A custom wall-hung media cabinet with angled doors—echoing the ones used elsewhere in the space—keeps the floor clear. The Noguchi table was one of Marc's first furniture purchases post-college, and the 1950s-era lounge chairs in the style of Maurizio Tempestini were a pandemic purchase from a vintage shop in St. Louis via 1stDibs.
SHED replaced the windows with new wood units of the same style. Note how the shelving at the half-wall aligns perfectly with the window mullions.
The half-wall makes furniture arrangement in the living room a bit easier, as a couch can be placed against it to create a conversation area near the preserved window seat.
SHED borrowed space from the front porch to increase the size of the living room by four feet and create a lounge spot in front of the fire.
A custom leather sofa lifts to reveal battery storage. The custom maple cabinetry is stained and painted in Benjamin Moore’s Swiss Coffee.
The farmhouse-inspired interior features cozy textiles and a light and airy color palette.
A view down from the top of the stairs provides a sense of the ground floor’s configuration.
Birch plywood floating cabinets line the wall, carving out room for a painting that commands the dining room. The rest of the decor is quiet with subtle pops of greenery to echo the striking piece.
A corner of the living room features a trio of vintage treasures, including a pair of plaid-and-chrome chairs that accentuate the '70s vibe.
The velvet marigold sofa from Joybird is a favorite addition. "The ottomans aren't attached, so we can move them if my boyfriend and I don't want to sit next to each other, or we can make it a full bed," says Mamrie. The table lamp from Lamps Plus is the same Burnt Almond color as the mural.
Perforated plywood walls in the living area facilitate cross ventilation.
"I try to make use of storage as much as possible to keep my home clutter-free," Keri says. "Clutter tends to make us feel stressed—our cortisol levels go up and our heart rate increases—whether we realize it or not." She uses the built-ins along the living and dining spaces of her home, and creates "designated areas" for things like exercise equipment. A West Elm sectional is accompanied by side tables and a chair from Blu Dot.
In the living room, the trim was painted in Backdrop’s ‘Dark Arts’ in semi-gloss sheen. The Gwyneth Boucle chairs are from the goop x CB2 collection, and chosen because they allow the occupant to swivel and face the dining room. Having a toddler means “picking out furniture is tricky because no sharp edges,” says Natalie. “You can see that all my coffee tables move around, and there are no 90-degree angles, which is a rule when you have kids.”
While rooms are often designed to have islands of furniture, with a walking aisle around the perimeter, here the furniture is placed around the edges at a comfortable distance.
The living room features contemporary seating paired with mismatched accent tables from Gaggino, a vintage Harry Bertoia Bird chair, and a lobster-red credenza. Graphic art by John Pearson complements the colour scheme.
Much of the furniture in the public spaces is vintage, sourced from local shops and collectors.
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