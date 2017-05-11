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All Photos/living/furniture : end tables/floors : limestone

Living Room End Tables Limestone Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Now, a cozy family room occupies the first floor. The hearth and floor are the same limestone running throughout, while the Laurel Side Table and Moroso Klara Rocking Chair sit nearby.
The firm kept a void over the family room to reference the steep pitch of the stable’s roof. Flos String Lights accentuate the ceiling lines.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The open-plan living room features expanses of glass, integrating the lush surroundings into the bright and airy space.
The open living/dining/kitchen area features a wall of glass, post-and-beam vaulted ceilings, Eichler's signature brick fireplace, as well as radiant floor heating throughout.
Vertical wood elements separate the main living room from the kitchen area, while still emphasizing openness.
Interior design by Antonio Da Motta Leal. Large bypass doors serve as a screen between the kitchen and great room and feature silk paintings by Chinese artist Eros Zhao.
As seen from the main entrance, the living room faces the pool and patio where one can sit and enjoy the breeze and sunlight from the outdoors while sitting comfortably inside.