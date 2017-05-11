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All Photos/living/furniture : end tables/floors : cement tile

Living Room End Tables Cement Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A light pink accent wall behind the bookshelf ties the library area with the triangular threshold to the bedrooms.
"We’ve created the interiors to offer understated luxury features," says Bellonias. "It can be called Cycladic minimalism."
The living room steps out to a veranda with a heated spa tub.
A small wood-burning stove anchors a corner of the living room that offers straight-on views of the snow-capped volcanoes.
Fritz Hansen armchair; Ox table lamp; auxiliar tables by Meritxell Ribé -The Room Studio.