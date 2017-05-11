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All Photos/living/furniture : end tables/floors : brick

Living Room End Tables Brick Floors Design Photos and Ideas

With names like Heddle, Twill, and Weft Suite that reference the building’s past, each space at Dye House is unique.
“We left anything that was wood, wood,” says Merrill. “All of those things begin to shine and look more beautiful when the things around them have been polished.”
Merrill replaced the previous carpet with a similar shag variety.
Emerald-green paint outfits the cabinetry, making the wood fronts pop. The wine-colored, velvet sofa was custom designed by Reath.
The view from the dining room back to the garage, with everything lit up at night.
The Zyklus chair in the sitting area has been reupholstered in Pierre Frey velvet.
An eclectic display of pillows showcases Young's affinity for textiles.
An entire wall opens up to the landscape for streamlined indoor/outdoor living.
Moore and Goldsmith's priorities for the living room were to play music and listen to records. The piano and AllModern's Brixton sideboard, which holds the vinyl, serves their purposes well.
Designer Sarah Sherman Samuel sought to populate the living room with low-lying, sculptural furnishings that wouldn't block the views to the exterior and detract from Zook's seamless indoor/outdoor approach. Everything, from the curved couch to the metal coffee table with a rose gold finish, is from AllModern.
The elegant space is anchored by a brick, wood-burning fireplace.