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All Photos/living/furniture : end tables/fireplace : ribbon

Living Room End Tables Ribbon Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The upper levels of the six-bedroom, four-bathroom Mountain House feature large picture windows that offer sweeping valley views.
"The owner wanted some part of the house to be more cozy, and the vibrantly colored Roche Bobois sofa did the trick,
“The clients’ art collection is so inspiring and engaging that we wanted to make sure that our design decisions enhanced the collection and didn’t overpowered the artwork,” Damonte says. The living room and deck were constructed on-site.
Park City Design + Build created this indoor/outdoor, energy-efficient home for a Danish interior designer and her family.
The living area features a weathered metal fireplace, warm wood furniture, and travertine floors sourced by Destefano Marble & Granite.
The home's living room is a midcentury-inspired oasis.
A Focus fireplace offers a 360-degree view of the fire and doesn’t block sight lines.
"The idea of the building is to ‘hang’ it over the valley and open it to the valley by continuous windows," says the firm.
The floor-to-ceiling windows are made from tempered glass that can withstand temperatures up to 450 degrees. The windows provide stunning views from the Sunset Strip to the ocean.
The lower level also features has a board-formed concrete fireplace.
The post-and-beam construction is highlighted by the use of white paint against the ceiling's natural wood finish, creating a chic, modern look.
The open-plan living room features expanses of glass, integrating the lush surroundings into the bright and airy space.
From the open-plan living and dining area to the adjoining bedroom, the owner can enjoy spectacular views of the sea.
Seen at night, the sumptuous living area features modern furnishings and a long wood-burning fireplace.
Built-in storage solutions and floating shelves provide ample storage in the main living space. Homerwood Hickory flooring and exposed structure reach outwards to the views beyond.
A Town and Country Fireplace anchors the living room, providing a warm space to enjoy the views of the outdoors.
The dining, kitchen, and living areas flow along one long gallery-like wing of the main house, creating an easy space to entertain in.
In the main house, large windows allow the forest to enter the living space, an effect opposite from its exterior presence.
Main House Great Room with One of Two Fireplaces
Vertical wood elements separate the main living room from the kitchen area, while still emphasizing openness.
As seen from the main entrance, the living room faces the pool and patio where one can sit and enjoy the breeze and sunlight from the outdoors while sitting comfortably inside.