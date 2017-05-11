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All Photos/living/furniture : end tables/fireplace : gas burning

Living Room End Tables Gas Burning Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The sofa is the Hastings Sectional Sofa by Rejuvenation, with Turn Tall Side and Coffee Tables in Wood by Blue Dot, and, for a reading light, the Simone Double Sconce in True Black by Schoolhouse.
Window seats frame the fireplace to create alcoves for people to sit and children to play. Drawers in the window seats have storage for toys and board games. An Altona Barebulb Chandelier Pendant from Rejuvenation hangs above, while the Basket Weave Wool Rug by Parachute covers the floor.
Stainless steel—such as this mesh ceiling—gives residential interiors a utilitarian edge, says Michael Fohring of Odami, and it's a material choice he hopes to use in one of the studio's own projects soon.
A plastered fireplace column acts as a divider between the living spaces and the single bedroom.
Interior designer Laura Britt followed WELL Building Standards to source the home’s non-toxic furnishings and finishes, which include living room chairs and a sofa from Thayer Coggin that use flame retardant– and formaldehyde-free cushions.
The most costly parts of the build were the board-formed concrete walls and fireplace. “We believe it was worth spending the money here for a few reasons,” reveals architect Cavin Costello. “The mass anchors the house into the landscape, and the material is incredibly durable—something we need in the harsh desert sun. The board-forms give the home a wonderful character.”
The dining table is a custom design by architect, Pete Kennon, and paired with 412 Cab chairs by Cassina. The chandelier is from Melbourne-based Industrial Designer Christopher Boots. <span style="color: rgb(204, 204, 204); font-size: 13px;">Photo by Derek Swalwell</span>
The color palette of the home also takes its cues from the "cool, tonal softness of the concrete". says Kennon.
The ceiling height was lowered over the seating area in the living room to create a cozy enclosure there, while double-height windows on the perimeter bring in yet more light.
A look back at the atrium on the left and the foyer on the right—sleek, built-in storage lines the entry on one side, opposite a two-sided fireplace.
The design team added new perimeter window openings to encourage light into the home wherever possible.
The wood-wrapped footbridge on the floor above defines the passage into the living room.
Park City Design + Build created this indoor/outdoor, energy-efficient home for a Danish interior designer and her family.
In addition to the formal dining space, the illuminated area also accommodates a double living room, which is separated by a two-sided limestone gas fireplace.
Maria Milans del Bosch’s Catskills home is attuned to the changing seasons. Sunlight pours into the double-height living room, where a Stûv fireplace and radiant floors keep the space warm in winter.
The most important aspect of a successful neutral palette? "Texture, texture, texture!," Pickens says.
The luminous parlor space features two working fireplaces (one wood, one gas). Original pocket doors provide optional separation of the living and dining areas.
New Montana Moss stone covers the chimney, and is paired with a sandstone hearth that runs to the exterior wall. New elements on that wall include storage with custom metal panel doors, fire screen, fire tools, and andirons, all designed by Willis DeWitt and Miles Woofter, and built by Ponderosa Forge. Interior designer Carolyn Woofter artfully orchestrated the home’s look and feel, collaborating on custom cabinet designs, making material selections, and choosing most of the furnishings.
The home's open design is perfect for indoor/outdoor living.
Custom shelving now flanks the fireplace, now composed of encaustic tile from the Cement Tile Shop and a marble hearth. A floating cabinet on one side balances an uncovered radiator on the other, and Benjamin Moore’s Chantilly Lace unifies the scheme. Throughout the first floor, Bona Traffic white oak floors with a matte finish is laid in a herringbone pattern.
A cozy, library-like reading area lies just off the dining area. The wood-burning fireplace has a gas starter.
A brushed brass fireplace surround subtly repeats the architectural curves. The bespoke ceiling fixture is by DH Liberty LUX, the lighting firm of Design Haus Liberty, and handmade by UK artisans.
Accordion doors open up all the way allowing indoor and outdoor spaces to flow seamlessly. Inside, the Andy Sofa by B&amp;B Italia and Capo longe chair by Neri &amp; Hu for De La Espada offers a space to cozy up to the Island Stone Temple Lava fireplace. An Imari rug by RH and vintage coffee table tie the room together.
The original fireplace was cleaned up and repaired. "Also, the room previously had just a small passageway to the kitchen and no real place to put a television. We’re not big TV watchers, so we wanted to keep the mantle TV-free, so that it was not a focal point of the room," says Valencia. "We opened up the passage to the kitchen to give the home a modern layout and added a built-in TV/media cabinet (on the left wall)."
White paint considerably brightens up the space, and now the living room overlooks the pool.
"Floor-to-ceiling glazing provides strong indoor/outdoor connections while carefully placed clerestory windows serve to infuse the home with dappled light from above, affording views of sky and treetops," says the firm.
Artwork by Judith Wright, of Sophie Gannon Gallery, overlooks a side table from Douglas and Bec and a rug sourced at Halcyon Lake.
The living room received windows with deep reveals and a natural sand cement render to one wall to impart a "moodier" vibe.
Alpine Noir by Casework
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
A Jøtul Direct Vent Gas Stove anchors the living space that seamlessly connects with the outdoors through massive, operable glazing by Fleetwood. Aside from the custom built-in bench, the chairs and furnishings are by Ligne Roset.
The view of the lake from the living area.
The showstopper in the family room is the fireplace feature wall, which now boasts a Fireclay Tile surround and a custom terrazzo bench designed by Farnham.
According to Samuel, “The family room was stripped down to its barest form in order to take it back to its midcentury roots, while simultaneously propelling it forward to the current century.” The Rivera Sofa, from the Southern California-based Croft House, was chosen for its good looks from front and back, while the coffee table is Samuel's own design, fabricated by 4th Period Woodshop.
Among the family’s favorite pieces is a 1957 leather Paulistano chair by Paulo Mendes da Rocha that Russell and Oona purchased to celebrate their marriage. “It’s important to us that the house is filled with beautiful things, but it has to be a place where it’s okay to put your feet on the sofa,” Oona explains.
By the Saey fireplace, a wicker chair from Malawi echoes the lines of Pinch’s Willo table. Matching other pieces to their line “is not an exact science,” Oona says, “just an innate reaction to things we love.”
The floor-to-ceiling windows are made from tempered glass that can withstand temperatures up to 450 degrees. The windows provide stunning views from the Sunset Strip to the ocean.
Jaipur Zinfandel carpet.
A hanging fireplace in Madrona brings warmth while staying compact.
The post-and-beam construction is highlighted by the use of white paint against the ceiling's natural wood finish, creating a chic, modern look.
The open-plan living room features expanses of glass, integrating the lush surroundings into the bright and airy space.
From the open-plan living and dining area to the adjoining bedroom, the owner can enjoy spectacular views of the sea.
Main living room view.
In the living area, Lou sits on a Room &amp; Board sofa, while one of the family’s two Great Danes relaxes nearby; the fireplace is by Montigo.
The interior boasts an industrial aesthetic achieved by the exposed brick wall, concrete surfaces, and copper finishes.
Glass surfaces act as transparent room dividers throughout the home. Here, an open living area is divided by a ridged glass-and-steel-framed french window.
The use of the perforations throughout the home help to intensify the light through various aperture dimensions. They also led to the project's name: The Perf House.
The lobby, anchored by a pair of green velvet sofas and a fireplace, combines a lounge area and general store with beverages and snacks; games to play by the pool, in the room, or on the road; and a curated selection of retail goods.
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