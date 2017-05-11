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All Photos/living/furniture : end tables/fireplace : corner

Living Room End Tables Corner Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

Scholtens incoporated the porch into the finished space as a family room, and covered walls and ceiling in knotty Pine panelling, as a callback to the previous porch. The couple's golden sofa tipped off Spot Lab that yellow was a favorite color, while the lamp in the corner was kept from the downstairs Tiki bar. The wooden birds came with the house.
“Opening the house to the southwest also gave the best chance of hearing the ocean noises in the house at night,” says Sabbeth. A Malm Firedrum 3 fireplace anchors the corner, with a cream Piero Lissoni sofa, coffee table by Andrianna Shamaris and leather Cassina chairs placed before it.
Living, dining, and kitchen spaces flow into one another in the soaring great room. Here, the Sacramento firm placed new, polished concrete slabs over the original ones to alleviate unsightly cracks.
The fireplace that anchors the living space features native rock plucked from the site.
The firm modeled the home’s interior after typical seaside houses, with a light palette meant to provide a canvas for dramatic plays of sunlight.
The living room holds a Mags Soft Low sofa from Hay, a Mara coffee table from Article, and a Jotul woodstove.
The brick fireplace in the living room was given a quick and easy revamp with a coat of paint to match the surrounding stark palette.
A new plywood screen separates the entryway from the kitchen while visually connecting it to the renovated living and dining rooms.
With a coat of paint and new appliances and furnishings, the 880-square-foot space maintains its cozy cabin feel, while also feeling fresh and new.
The main living area features a black pellet stove in the corner and a raw-edge, white oak window seat, which add rustic elements to the clean, bright space.
Main living space
An aqua Malm fireplace warms up a corner. The pink, green, and yellow stripes now reach the skylights and extend over an integrated storage space to the floor. “My husband and I, we both actually hate having a TV visible to guests, but it’s a necessary evil,” says Shawn. “So how do you make that interesting and without it being too busy? [The rainbow stripe] creates an element that draws your eye away.”
A relaxed living room with outdoor access occupies the addition.
The simple living room features a wood-burning stove to keep the space cozy in colder months. The interior material palette was kept simple and practical. The ceilings and trims are pine, while doors are crafted from hemlock timber.
During storm season, nature’s awe-inspiring light show is on full display through the oversized windows.
The windows are by Albertini—and “Albertini's grandson himself came to look at them,” Faulkner says. The living room has a Stem Floor arching lamp, a Catellani & Smith lamp, the owner’s coffee table, and colorful artwork.
The living room includes a Tai Ping rug, Philip Arctander armchairs, a Marco Fine Furniture sofa, and a MRCW Design Build coffee table.
Some of the furnishings came from the homeowners’ Dallas home, including the wooden chairs they purchased 35 years ago. The sofa is the Madison Sleeper Sofa from Bo Concept, while the side table is from Target. The lamp is from CB2. A British, antique officer’s cabinet contrasts with a modern bookshelf from Crate and Barrel.
The living room offers a touch of Nordic simplicity with a combined steel TV unit and fireplace from Space Furniture, rattan chair from IKEA, C-shape gunmetal table from Casalife, and art from Cocoon Furnishings.
Thirteen windows in the apartment help maximize the fantastic views. The seating—including a sectional from West Elm and daybed from BoConcept—is now complemented by a fireplace specified by the firm.
Neutral tones abound, giving the inn a warm and inviting vibe that melds with the landscape.
An asymmetrical stone fireplace is a dramatic focal point in the open plan.
Sliding glass doors enable easy indoor/outdoor circulation.
This image captures the home's indoor/outdoor feel.
Jay points out, “Since the original architecture was about low plains, the challenge becomes about how you can build a second level with a complimentary language, rather than just pancaking similar elements on top of each other.” They tried to weave the new with the old in the new, double-height section.
Furnished by interior designer Jonna Kivilahti, this compact, two-story detached Honka Fusion home near lake Saimma in Mikkeli, Finland was inspired by the traditional steeped roof cottages of Denmark.
The two bedroom suites resemble a modern take on a classic mountain cabin. Large windows and a private balcony allow guests to soak in the views while sinking in their private suite surrounded by artisan decor.
Jaipur Zinfandel carpet.
Sottsass designed much of the inside furniture, including the vintage Hawaiian Koa lounge chairs and Hyatt side tables.
The brick walls extend indoors, where Girard used a hearth to organize the living area, presaging his and Eero Saarinen’s revolutionary concept for the conversation pit at the Miller House.
Between the garden courtyard and sheltered decks that lead out to a pool is an internal living wing. Here, the slope of the timber clad has been carefully placed to provide shelter from the common high winds.
The redesign of the staircase is a contemporary touch which could have just as easily existed in the home's original state. The wood slat screen blends with the wooden staircase and the wood ceiling opening the space and making it feel bigger—a huge improvement over the sheetrock wall that had been previously there.
The wooded enclave of Trousdale Estates is an architecturally significant neighborhood above Sunset Boulevard that Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Groucho Marx, and Richard Nixon once called home.
Bertram retained Neutra’s open floor plan and minimalist aesthetic—soft white tones contrast with the dark slate geometric flooring.
Inside the unit, Robb (Robb Studio) and Bishop (Studio Gild) inherited several attractive features: 14-foot ceilings, exposed concrete, and a fireplace set within the original chimney stack of the building. The primary goals included making the kitchen more prominent within the home— it was moved forward to engage more acutely with the dining and living room spaces—and to properly showcase the client’s art collection (much of which, including an eight-panel painting by Matt Mullican that stretches across nearly an entire wall).Add a caption
A large corner fireplace with exposed flue grounds the great room, while carefully located windows allow for light and views without compromising privacy.