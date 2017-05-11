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All Photos/living/furniture : console tables/floors : limestone

Living Room Console Tables Limestone Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Curved walls were the source of inspiration for the custom, undulating, 22-foot-long sofa, clad in blue velvet, which acts as a plush focal point in the space. Its blue tone contrasts with the crisp, white walls in a modern take on the typical blue and white color palette of the Greek isles.
Brooklyn-based artist Francesco Simeti created a Renaissance-inspired tapestry that doubles as a curtain, visible from the outside as well. The flowers and plants in his work are a direct reference to the landscape that surrounds the village.
The designers decided to keep the original stone walls and floors.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The newly renovated living room includes new, black limestone floors, a Sven Leather Couch by Article, and a West Elm coffee table. The rug is by Surya.
Reclaimed Douglas fir lines the 11-foot-tall ceilings, while stone-tiled floors with built-in radiant heating are located underfoot.
An upper mezzanine overlooks the great room. Full-height glazing provides views of the surrounding natural setting. The stone wall appears to seamlessly slide from inside to outside. A original, signed Isamu Noguchi paper lamp hangs above the stair.
Interior design by Antonio Da Motta Leal. Large bypass doors serve as a screen between the kitchen and great room and feature silk paintings by Chinese artist Eros Zhao.