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All Photos/living/furniture : console tables/floors : cement tile

Living Room Console Tables Cement Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A prime space to become surrounded by the material serenity of the house.
The foyer displays an antique wooden table and vases.
A decidedly sculptured hall.
The lower-level family room has a wet bar, a kitchenette, and doors leading to the backyard.
The family lounge area lies under a wooden, louvered ceiling that provides shade while still allowing ample sunlight to stream into the home.
Large windows surround the home to frame spectacular views of the outdoors and also bathe the interiors with natural light.