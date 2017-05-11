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All Photos/living/furniture : console tables/fireplace : wood burning

Living Room Console Tables Wood Burning Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

Inspired by a vintage Swedish design book, Ann gave the fireplace an asymmetrical shape and plaster finish, and the interior was rebuilt. The wood coffee table is by Muhly, and the metal one a vintage piece that Ann found later on, purchasing because she got a kick out of the similarities between them. "It made me laugh,
"It's unexpected to have the living room above the dining room,
The large sliding glass doors connect the living room with one of two exterior decks. Lacking outdoor space in their San Francisco rental, Tom and Scott were eager to maximize the connection to their new wooded backyard – both visually and functionally.
"Also check the basement for radon in the winter,” she says. “Radon levels tend to be higher when it’s cold, and if you have to trench the floor, it is better to do it before you fill your basement with stuff.”
Curved walls were the source of inspiration for the custom, undulating, 22-foot-long sofa, clad in blue velvet, which acts as a plush focal point in the space. Its blue tone contrasts with the crisp, white walls in a modern take on the typical blue and white color palette of the Greek isles.
SHED replaced the windows with new wood units of the same style. Note how the shelving at the half-wall aligns perfectly with the window mullions.
SHED borrowed space from the front porch to increase the size of the living room by four feet and create a lounge spot in front of the fire.
Light-wood flooring and furnishings warm up the black-and-white interior.
The designers decided to keep the original stone walls and floors.
Floor-to-ceiling shelves and storage bookend a cabinet that conceals the television.
Raj and Watts extended the fireplace column to the ceiling to highlight the room’s expansive scale, and had it coated in concrete plaster. It was important to retain the wood-burning fireplace—a rarity in the city—but “we wanted to re-clad it in a material that also spoke to the industrial past of the building,” says Raj.
Also in the mix are antique market finds and pieces sourced from years of travel. Across from the Donna Wilson ottoman bought in London sit a pair of Brazilian, midcentury-modern chairs. They are among Nina’s favorites.
An imposing, matte black fireplace is the focal point of the living room. Wood is stored within the structure, which frees up floor space for abundant guest seating.
For outdoor enthusiasts Bob and Pam Norton, the town of Big Sky, Montana, was a natural choice for the location of their second home. Having purchased a remote lot with views of Lone Peak, Pioneer Mountain, and Cedar Mountain, they envisioned a private, year-round retreat that integrated with the terrain. “We wanted to live in the view,” says Pam. “We wanted the outdoors to come in.”
A playful mixture of antiques and mid-century furnishings adds personality to the white-box interior of a cottage.
A new wood-panel wall is a focal point in the open layout. The original white oak floors were also refinished.
The 1952 dwelling that Greg Hoffman and his wife, Kirsten Brady, bought in Portland, Oregon, had many virtues. It had history (the first owner was an inventor who made stereoscopic devices), it had a strong architectural pedigree (it was designed by respected local architect Roscoe Hemenway), and above all, it had views. But, of course, it also had its flaws: the ceilings were low, the interior was chopped into a warren of rooms, and the windows weren’t exactly abundant. "We wanted open plans, more transparency, less tiny rooms," says Greg, the VP of global brand innovation at Nike. With the aid of Bohlin Cywinski Jackson—the 50-year-old architecture firm that is best known for the Fifth Avenue Apple store in New York City—the couple embarked on a project to enrich the landscaping, simplify the layout, and add a new top floor, all while amplifying the view with more glass. After a major renovation, the midcentury home with some of the best views in Portland, Oregon, took on a drastically new look.
Italian designer Renzo Mongiardino revamped the 269-year-old property in the 1980s, enhancing the home's neoclassical and Middle Eastern design detailing.
Living room
The main living room has a SixPenny couch; Amazon Home goods including a console table and pillows; art by Julia Kostreva and Tucson-based Trevor Mock; custom bar by Fire on the Mesa; custom coffee table by Tucson woodworker Sam Okerlund; saguaro print by local photographer Emily Tartaglia; rugs by Pampa and Soukie Modern; Serena & Lily woven light fixtures; bar stools, woven coffee table, and hanging chair; Barnaby Lane lounge chairs; and pillows by Collective Sol, Spark Modern, Pampa, and Amazon Home.
Living room with hallway view to master bedroom.
The ideal cabin feature: a fireplace.
PARLOR FLOOR - LIVING ROOM (DOORS CLOSED) Photo © Ashok Sinha
An overview of the living room.
A gray onyx and bronze fireplace mantel is flanked by turquoise glass sconces and a vintage Fontana Arte mirror. Alongside sits a bone console and a sculptural stainless steel shelving unit by François Monnet. The room features a painting by artist Ilona Savdie, and drawings by Karin Haas.
The opulent interior provides expansive areas for entertaining.
There is also a lovely, light-filled, sitting area.
Living room
The ceilings are painted white, providing an open feel. Dark beams run the width of the home.
A wood-burning fireplace in Stable Conversion creates a sense of home. The project by SHED Architecture + Design is full of light and intended as a flexible space for guests, a home office, or a creative space.
The interior view from the exterior terrace.
The muted guestroom palette makes way for white oak subtly trimmed in Shinola blue.
When moved the sliders expose the bedroom.
Massive sliding glass doors frame views of the millpond and champion indoor/outdoor living. The bespoke lighting fixtures were a collaborative effort between DED and Tyson Studio. The sofa is from Habitat.
Jon's living room is anchored with a double-faced concrete masonry chimney with indoor and outdoor functionality. The steel stairs on the left lead up to a mezzanine study area.
A wood-burning fireplace and custom wood built-ins adorn the ground-floor living space. Large openings on both sides make the interior space feel like it is part of the outdoors.
Large openings and minimal interiors make the tropical garden and pool area a focal point. The home offers outdoor living at its finest.
To evoke the structure’s past as a horse stable, and provide options for the use of the space, Schaer and his team employed Sing Core sliding barn doors mounted on Krownlab’s Axel hardware. The sliding track runs the full width of the building, allowing residents to open or conceal a bedroom, kitchenette, and entrance to an adjacent 530 square-foot garage, all depending on how the spaces are being used. The kitchenette, seen left, features a Kraus sink and a chrome Grohe Concetto faucet.
The cedar-paneled cathedral ceilings give the interiors an airy sense of space.
The elegant space is anchored by a brick, wood-burning fireplace.
The open living plan features a cedar-paneled tongue-and-groove ceiling anchored by a brick fireplace.
Dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows overlook the forested half-acre lot and bring the outdoors in.
The original double sided fireplace anchors the main living room.
The open-plan living room is bright and airy with natural light from multiple sources.
The living room provides a cozy gathering place anchored by a vintage fireplace from Urban Americana and Cle Tile backsplash. A circular Weave Rug pulls the space together.
Large windows surround the home to frame spectacular views of the outdoors and also bathe the interiors with natural light.
Living Room
Reclaimed white-oak engineered flooring is used throughout the home.
In lieu of a checkerboard effect, Kovel kept his carpet squares all vibrantly verdant. With the bamboo cabinets and countertops the whole space has a pastoral feel. “I wanted it to be like the Bradys’ backyard,” he says.
Extensive glazing surrounds the fireplace, keeping the interiors bright and airy.
The spacious open living/dining room has an original wood burning fireplace.
The front great room is intentionally public; the furniture-like wall (inspired by Mies’ Farnsworth house) creates privacy for all other rooms—even with no window coverings. No rooms have interior walls that connect with the outer perimeter of the house, echoing a design element of our 1958 E. Stewart Williams house in Palm Springs, CA.
Living Level
The clients selected a Coral pendant light by David Trubridge Design for the center of the room. Their souvenir from Norway, a reindeer pelt, is spread out in front of Eames Molded Plywood Lounge Chairs with metal bases from Herman Miller. The wood-burning stove is a Monet from HWAM.
The renovated stable's living room is extra bright thanks to walls painted with Benjamin Moore’s Atrium White and reflective polished concrete floors. The latter conceal a radiant heating system.
The hexagonal wood paneling.
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