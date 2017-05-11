Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/living/furniture : coffee tables/lighting : accent

Living Room Coffee Tables Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Rachel and Sean chose many of the colorful furnishings to finish the interior. The sconce over the couch is the Dutton Brown Color Boom Double Swing Arm Sconce in Cobalt.
In the living room, the ceiling stretches to 24 feet tall at the peak. Select Alder was used throughout for casework, doors, windows (interior finish), and trim.
The sofa is the Hastings Sectional Sofa by Rejuvenation, with Turn Tall Side and Coffee Tables in Wood by Blue Dot, and, for a reading light, the Simone Double Sconce in True Black by Schoolhouse.
Window seats frame the fireplace to create alcoves for people to sit and children to play. Drawers in the window seats have storage for toys and board games. An Altona Barebulb Chandelier Pendant from Rejuvenation hangs above, while the Basket Weave Wool Rug by Parachute covers the floor.
37-year-old content creator Kristabel Plummer describes her approach to decorating as “a multicultural mashup.” She outfitted her flat with travel mementos, prints, and plants she’s collected over the years.
The designers painted the walls of the living room bright white and outfitted the space with custom millwork beneath the fireplace and modernist light fixtures and furniture.
In the living room, a white sofa from Maria Yee and CB2 couch flank a custom coffee table designed and built by Joel. The walls are painted “Schoolhouse White” by Farrow &amp; Ball, and the windows are Benjamin Moore “Mopboard Black.” The windows have custom storm windows for improved energy efficiency.
Low-lying furniture and art makes the high-ceilinged living room appear even bigger. Most of the furnishings were sourced secondhand, though the hanging lamp is a DIY Nick made by fusing two paper shades together.
In Lorne, Victoria, Austin Maynard Architects gave an old shack near the beach a modern revamp and a timber extension that allows for elevated sea views. With interiors lined in recycled Silvertop Ash, the house oozes a cozy, cabin-like feel.
Julie bought the sofa at in auction in Stockholm, and loves how it blends into the midcentury modern look and feel of the home.
“We’ve tried to create a space that feels calm, with warm lighting, soft textures, natural wood pieces, and beach treasures collected from our trips,” says Leah. The living room features a cozy and durable Movie Night Sectional from Sundays, Zero Waste Coffee Table from Avocado, and handcrafted shelving unit by local carpenter Kaleb Redden—putting family mementos and found objects on display.
Library; brass starburst ceiling light fixture brings a sense of ‘20s era glamour. Vintage sofa by Gerard van den Berg.
Rossi did not carry the dividing wall between the bedroom and living room all the way up to the ceiling, so as not to break up the treatment up there, instead designing the wall as a custom storage and display unit.
Two sconces, Steven Handelman Studios Iron Wall Lights, flank original photography by Bess Friday. The design team furred out foundation walls in key places – such as behind the couch here – to create functional ledges, and straighten sloping walls.
When architects Thomas Karsten and Alexandra Erhard toured the raw industrial space, they were struck by how much light streamed in, a gift bestowed by large windows and the rare presence of a private patio.
Berube's starting point was the continuous wall of black millwork clad in a solid matte surface by Fenix. "We decided on a dark palette to work with the exterior,
At night, spotlights peppered throughout the communal areas create a cozy ambience.
Glossy black accents contrast with natural wood finishes throughout the interior.
Higgins and Gibson, a Footwear Designer at Nike, applied several coats of “the brightest generic factory white (basically primer),” says Higgins, to lighten up the interior considerably, and left the wood window trim in their natural state to draw the eye towards the river view.
A new clerestory window helps illuminate the bedroom. The furnishings are a medley of vintage finds and the couple’s favorites.
The living room made cozy with new furnishings. Brass Shaded Sconces from Onefortythree flank a painting by Nina Lance from Saatchi Art. The Rove Concepts Noah Sectional sits atop the Kailee Handwoven Wool Rug from Pottery Barn.
Artwork with stenciled letters by Christopher Wool inject a graphic dynamism into the living room. "Since they're a pair, it made sense to have them flank the television," O'Donnell says. A custom wall-hung media cabinet with angled doors—echoing the ones used elsewhere in the space—keeps the floor clear. The Noguchi table was one of Marc's first furniture purchases post-college, and the 1950s-era lounge chairs in the style of Maurizio Tempestini were a pandemic purchase from a vintage shop in St. Louis via 1stDibs.
SHED borrowed space from the front porch to increase the size of the living room by four feet and create a lounge spot in front of the fire.
Artist Christopher Florentino created this studio to be a source of inspiration. "This space is for me as an artist—to create in, to keep me inspired," he says. "I don’t think there are many spaces that have a Keith Haring and Shiro Kuramata chair in the same space. I’m trying to show who I am as a designer and as an artist."
The couple’s baby, Esphyr Rain Superbloom, and Eli lounge next to a MOCA mirrored bench, also by Project Room, and an off-white leather sofa. “I won’t tell you how little we paid for the couch,” Lizz says of the vintage find. The hand-painted pendant is also by Project Room while the assorted Rowena Sartin pillows are by Iko.
Sean Brown’s Toronto apartment is stacked with a collection of nostalgic magazines from the 90s and early 2000s, coordinating with his viral CD rugs.
Crawford taught himself how to reface the brick fireplace façade, using a creamy-colored, thin set brick. “It was his first time using a tile saw or laying brick, but his meticulous precision paid off,” says Devlin.
The wood slat wall was a great solution for spreading light throughout the split-level and looks right for the era of the house. At $2700, it was also much more cost effective than Devlin’s original design of a metal staircase.
The firm furnished the home on a modest budget.
Den
Living Room
Den
The couple refaced the fireplace in flagstone, in keeping with a more natural material palette. New concrete floors and steps and a side door still provide access to the driveway.
The couple intervened very little in the living room besides nudging the front door down the wall a foot—making room for the kitchen on the other side of the wall—and refinishing the fireplace tile in an inky black.
Designer Esther Bruzkus embraced bold color and texture in her Berlin apartment, leaving the window coverings to play a more subtle role.
Cerused radiata pine wraps around the ceilings and walls. Native tepa timber lines the floors of the main wing, while the floors of the visitor wing feature native laurel.
The living room sits at the rear of the house, connected to the garden. "Even though it's a very small house, we wanted the living room to be very generous," says the couple. "This room is the life of the house."
Brooklyn-based designers are the hosts behind this beautifully preserved 1968 A-frame cabin on six acres of unspoiled land in Milan, a short drive from Red Hook and Rhinebeck. Stocked with vintage Danish furniture and objects sourced from the owners’ travels, it has an alluring midcentury spirit melding wood, a stone-surround fireplace, and floor-to-ceiling windows with large swaths of sky blue and sunny yellow fixtures and furnishings. There is a picnic table for patio lunches and a fire pit that elevates evening aperitifs, but the home is at its dreamiest come morning, when sun streams into the loft bedroom.
Hygge is indeed a year-round mood at this secluded yet fashionable cabin on the Shawangunk Mountains in Cragsmoor. An icy palette and concrete floors are warmed by the wood-paneled cathedral ceilings, as well as tactile rugs and pillows, and such pieces as a live-edge coffee table, an earthy soaring ladder with blankets draped over its rungs, and a rocking chair. Large windows, framed in light wood, amplify mountain views that are best relished out back, by the fire pit.
In Pawling, close to wineries and the Appalachian Trail, this is a prime place, complete with porch swing, to unwind in between tastings and recreational adventures. Adorned with beams, it oozes a decidedly attractive country charm. A cherry red leather armchair, for instance, meshes brilliantly with a stone wall and a log coffee table, and bench seating and a piano give the old-timey kitchen character.
The Deep Thoughts Chaise from Blu-dot sits atop a rug from Rugs.com.
With a neutral backdrop, the focus in the living room can be on the art: Higgins sourced these from artists Caroline Walls and David Cook.
The Boho Natural Daybed by CB2 is piled with Parachute pillows and creates a cozy nest in the living room. The wall sconce is from France &amp; Son.
A Pampa rug from Argentina adorns this light-filled living room designed by Cortney Bishop.
A blue-and-gold, geometric-patterned rug from Amadi grounds this living room designed by Cortney Bishop.
Interior designer Angela Belt selected a hand-knotted Sial rug from Design Within Reach for this Westport, Connecticut, home. Featuring a slight shimmer and a blend of neutral tones, the rug is a blend of different fibers, including viscose and cotton.
The private family sitting room on the first floor overlooks the atrium above the dining space through a colored glass screen that matches the one on the ground floor. Bamboo screens provide a “buffer” against harsh sunlight.
In the living room, a 15-foot custom sofa with an integrated tea station sits across from a console table built from a log that was over 18 feet long.
In the richly hued living room, a Milo Baughman coffee table with a chrome base and custom marble top pairs with Milo Baughman barrel chairs that have been reupholstered in a saturated blue fabric. A custom velvet sofa adds another textured layer. A custom light fixture with crystal bulbs from The Future Perfect hangs like jewelry above the space, and a geometric painting by senior JHID designer Chelsie Lee ties the colors together.
Enter through a turquoise door into a renovated home brought to life through the smart use of color. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom, ranch-style home has a pool and outdoor seating area for ample guests.
The desert oasis of Palm Springs, California, is a storied destination offering impressive landscapes, midcentury modern architecture, a thriving cultural scene, and poolside lounging. Below, we share some of the Airbnb listings we’ve saved to the wish list. From pastel-hued ranch homes to a funky hideaway that pays homage to Mick Jagger, you’ll find plenty of options for your next vacation.
Clever arrangements of furniture delineate the spaces in the loft’s open floor plan. In the living area, a hand-knitted Donna Wilson Motley ottoman sits opposite a B&B Italia Charles sofa and Arco lamp.
Interior designer Nina Blair blends Ghanaian and Scandinavian influences in her family’s Tribeca apartment.
The dining table is a custom design by architect, Pete Kennon, and paired with 412 Cab chairs by Cassina. The chandelier is from Melbourne-based Industrial Designer Christopher Boots. <span style="color: rgb(204, 204, 204); font-size: 13px;">Photo by Derek Swalwell</span>
1234