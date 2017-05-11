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All Photos/living/furniture : coffee tables/furniture : sofa

Living Room Coffee Tables Sofa Design Photos and Ideas

Rachel and Sean chose many of the colorful furnishings to finish the interior. The sconce over the couch is the Dutton Brown Color Boom Double Swing Arm Sconce in Cobalt.
New tile added to the log wall is from the Rairies Montrieux factory. The Oak floors were refinished, and the exposed ceiling between the beams was refinished in 8mm high-density expanded cork for sound dampening and a textural look. The couch and coffee table are vintage.
The living room requires minimal lighting, thanks to its expansive windows.
In the living room, the ceiling stretches to 24 feet tall at the peak. Select Alder was used throughout for casework, doors, windows (interior finish), and trim.
The living room, enjoying the most spacious volume beneath the vaulted ceiling, includes a Noguchi pendant lamp, (at right) a vintage 1955 Kroehler sofa, (at left) a vintage Fin Juhl Japan Chair and ottoman, and (also at left) a vintage Magnus Olesen loveseat and coffee table.
In the sunken living room, the floor tile is by Ariostea and runs from inside to out. The sofa is Milo Baughman for Thayer Coggin.
Some feel like renting is a compromise while they wait to hook onto the property ladder, but for Jeff and Kim, it was their first chance to lay down roots.
Some feel like renting is a compromise while they wait to hook onto the property ladder, but for Jeff and Kim, it was their first chance to lay down roots.
Lamps and vintage furniture that the homeowner and his partner collected on their travels adorn the home. Jun introduced an Enigma 425 pendant lamp from Louis Poulsen as a statement piece over the living space.
Deep blue Heath Ceramics tile accents the fireplace surround, which was relocated from the back room.
A Pierson Sofa by Room and Board sits with a vintage travertine coffee table from Chairish and two Maker's Armchairs by Lawson Fenning. The Dixon Six Light Ceiling Fixture, also from Lawson Fenning, is overhead.
A woodstove by Stuv is anchored by a bookshelf and firewood storage.
SHED replaced the drafty windows with tall sliding glass doors to connect to the deck. The Acre Lounge Chairs and Turn Tall Side Table are both by Blu Dot.
A dry-stacked rock hearth supports a Charnwood freestanding woodstove, which was carefully chosen to fit the scale of the surroundings.
A custom-made sofa fills the wall, with a coffee table from Sun City Exports. The rug is from West Elm.
Julie and Malcom arranged an Ikea corduroy-wrapped sofa, a table lamp from Schoolhouse, and a vintage coffee table in the living room, where there's a vintage Kent wood-burning stove.
The entry foyer now serves as a lounge and music room.
“It was just a shell,” Geraldine Vergara says of the apartment, which sat vacant for years before she and her husband gave it a minimalist revamp with mirrored storage and sculptural archways.
37-year-old content creator Kristabel Plummer describes her approach to decorating as “a multicultural mashup.” She outfitted her flat with travel mementos, prints, and plants she’s collected over the years.
Alex and Jean filled the living area with furniture from their previous homes. New double-glazed timber-sash windows and custom shutters—a £38,000 splurge—flood the space with light.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">“The curtain allows the space to be opened up or closed off in all kinds of different ways, and gives it more warmth and better sound-proofing,” says Vibeke.</span>
The home embraces indoor-outdoor living with a large sliding door that serves as its only window. A living room couch by Hubba Hubba (made of mattresses and upholstered fabric) wraps around a TOV Furniture coffee table, anchored by a custom Moroccan rug found on Etsy. The ashtray is by Fundamental Berlin and the mushroom lamp is by Rodolfo Bonetto for Iguzzini.
Situated underneath the wood ceiling, the upper-level apartment’s living room is elevated by a petite, functional kitchen.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The blue painting—by emerging Australian artist </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Kasper Raglus—picks up on the soft, powder blue shade of the curtain and the cobalt armchair. The table beneath the painting is the Orbit console by Faye Toogood for Tacchini.</span>
The designers painted the walls of the living room bright white and outfitted the space with custom millwork beneath the fireplace and modernist light fixtures and furniture.
"Whenever I work from home, I like to bag a bag and head down to the ADU for the day,
The living area is encased on three sides by window walls, which slide open to the deck and offer views of the meadow and water beyond. "I love sitting in the living room and staring out to the water, the doors just melt away and it feels very quiet,
Inspired by a vintage Swedish design book, Ann gave the fireplace an asymmetrical shape and plaster finish, and the interior was rebuilt. The wood coffee table is by Muhly, and the metal one a vintage piece that Ann found later on, purchasing because she got a kick out of the similarities between them. "It made me laugh,
To reflect light around the room, Alper chose to use two shades of white in this space. The warmer of the two, Cotton Balls, was used on the walls.
One of the couple’s favorite new details is the built-in, L-shaped bookcase in the den.
Tile was also saved in the demo to repair the opening around the new door frame.
The vaults were scraped free of paint to reveal vestiges of their original color, and the walls covered in limewash paint. A painting by Victor Payares hangs over the vintage 1970s Nuvolone couch from Rino Maturi for Mimo Padova, which has been reupholstered. The two chairs are Alky from Giancarlo Piretti, also from the 70s, and sit with a vintage B&amp;B Italia coffee table.
“Decoration is something that fascinates me,” says Carolina. “Mixing old with modern works very well for me, so I have my great-grandmother's bed, but the dining room has Philippe Starck chairs.”
If color doesn't scare you in the slightest, go for broke!
The refreshed living room features a collection of vintage furnishings that Kelly sourced from stores in Los Angeles along with new finds from Etsy, West Elm, and CB2.
Kelly Kai (left) and Catalina Monsalve (right) relax in the Morongo Valley home they renovated together.
Large windows bring lots of natural light into the living room.
Natural light was very important for homeowners, incorporated though plentiful clerestory glass and indoor-outdoor access.
In the living room, a white sofa from Maria Yee and CB2 couch flank a custom coffee table designed and built by Joel. The walls are painted “Schoolhouse White” by Farrow &amp; Ball, and the windows are Benjamin Moore “Mopboard Black.” The windows have custom storm windows for improved energy efficiency.
Cover Architecture and EEK Studio redesigned the fireplace so it no longer obstructs the side of the window. The surround lighting creates a warm and inviting effect, even when the fireplace is not lit.
The couple added the wainscot, installed by Seamus, and painted in Farrow &amp; Ball Red Earth to continue the “color story” from the breakfast room. The white oak built-in has much needed storage behind the cane cabinet fronts and display. The Caitlin couch by Everygirl for Interior Define sits atop a vintage checkered rug with an Anthropologie coffee table and Hay Paper Shade overhead.
Low-lying furniture and art makes the high-ceilinged living room appear even bigger. Most of the furnishings were sourced secondhand, though the hanging lamp is a DIY Nick made by fusing two paper shades together.
Windowsills were extended to do double-duty, and also function as bookshelves.
In Lorne, Victoria, Austin Maynard Architects gave an old shack near the beach a modern revamp and a timber extension that allows for elevated sea views. With interiors lined in recycled Silvertop Ash, the house oozes a cozy, cabin-like feel.
The dining area pendant is a vintage Louis Poulsen piece, and the dining table is from HAY. The dining chairs are a mix of antique wood chairs, a Thonet, and an Eames DCM chair. The lounge chair is a mid-century Norwegian piece from Skarbos.
A blue checkered Moroccan rug amps up the visual interest in the space, along with a new yellow Togo couch and Herman Miller coffee table. Switching out the mullioned windows for new tilt-and-turn windows from Semko help the space feel larger and increase energy efficiency.
In the new living room, wall sconces are from Kalco Lighting, the ceiling light is from Pottery Barn, the sofa is from Interior Define, and the ottoman is from Home Goods.
Where the screened porch once stood, the sunroom’s windows face the back yard on three sides. The sofa is from The Sofa Company, and the floor lamp is from CB2.
Julie bought the sofa at in auction in Stockholm, and loves how it blends into the midcentury modern look and feel of the home.
"Jill and MIke enjoy entertaining at their new house, and are avid chefs and connoisseurs of food, wine, art, and vintage furniture,
Although John and Debby ditched the home’s acoustic ceiling tiles, they kept the living room’s original handmade windows for their vintage quality. The grouping of art above the fireplace is by Minneapolis-based artist Jay Heikes.
The home’s living area now opens wide to the backyard—perfect for SoCal’s indoor/outdoor lifestyle.
In the new living room, the floors are covered in pine wood with a Bona Craft Oil finish in Frost, and the walls and ceiling are coated in lime plaster, Mortex by Beal. The handmade hanging chair, made of plaster, is a favorite spot for the couple’s cat, Paka.
Sheer, lightweight curtains can be closed to separate the studio from the garden. “It’s a very quiet space where you can retreat into your own thoughts, read, write, and think,” says architect Cristian Stefanescu.
Jon, left, and Michael, right, sit in front of a painting by London-based artist Jason Tessier.
“We’ve tried to create a space that feels calm, with warm lighting, soft textures, natural wood pieces, and beach treasures collected from our trips,” says Leah. The living room features a cozy and durable Movie Night Sectional from Sundays, Zero Waste Coffee Table from Avocado, and handcrafted shelving unit by local carpenter Kaleb Redden—putting family mementos and found objects on display.
The redesign created two arched passageways into the kitchen as part of a rebuilt dividing wall, improving circulation and doubling as built-in storage.
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