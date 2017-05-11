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All Photos/living/furniture : coffee tables/furniture : bed

Living Room Coffee Tables Bed Design Photos and Ideas

Room 1, located on the 2nd floor, blends industrial detailing with exposed brick walls, polished concrete floors, rich textile finishes, and a custom walnut bed.
Living
White travertine floors, neutral furnishings, and soft wood tones keep the emphasis on nature, the view, and the sensory experience of being on the ocean.