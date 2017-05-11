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All Photos/living/furniture : coffee tables/floors : terra cotta tile

Living Room Coffee Tables Terra Cotta Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

This full-height bay window juts out of the home, allowing one to “step into” the desert scenery. Poles supporting the ramada pierce down into the living spaces, establishing a continuous connection between the two structures.
The living room is full of furniture from Chris’s company, Isokon Plus, including the cabinet, the side table, and the Loop coffee table, a recent design by Barber &amp; Osgerby. The sofa is from Swedese.
Reds are great for designers and homeowners who want to be courageous with color. In fact, Frank Lloyd Wright's favorite shade was Cherokee Red. He used it throughout his residential projects, often covering entire floors with it.
The renovation referenced original drawings and historic photographs, and was sensitive to the home's original design. The living room once featured built-in cabinets and a sofa, similar to the current configuration.
An asymmetrical stone fireplace is a dramatic focal point in the open plan.
Sliding glass doors enable easy indoor/outdoor circulation.
The Flintstone House living room has a cavernous feel.
The home's post-and-beam construction leads the eye straight from the central atrium to the backyard on the opposite side.
Midcentury California beach culture and the classic look of the Mediterranean coast blend to create cozy, lush lounge spaces in this Laguna Beach retreat.
The patterned use of handmade Beldi tiles is used to delineate the space. The vintage olive-green leather sofa is from Mario Bellini Camaleonda.
A look at the open-plan living space.
The kitchen island has been custom-made. The distinctive Zyklus lounger is by Peter Maly.
The entry foyer features San Felipe tiles from Arto Brick, and the living room has all new windows with beautiful architectural lines.
The hotel is filled with a mix of vintage pieces from different eras, many sourced from the Perez Design District in Cathedral City and Etsy. The Antiques Gallery of Palm Springs in Sunny Dunes was a favorite source for "smalls," the quirky midcentury accessories like resin grapes or gravel art that can be found throughout the hotel. "Buying this type of furniture, you can't agonize over it," Kathy says. "If you think about it too long and wait, it may be gone."