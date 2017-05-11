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All Photos/living/furniture : coffee tables/floors : plywood

Living Room Coffee Tables Plywood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Throughout the home, the walls and floors feature the natural grain patterns of lacquered plywood. The Stokke Tripp Trapp chair in the dining room was Lizz’s when she was growing up in the 1980s while the two Steen Ostergaard chairs were a thrift store find, and Project Room designed the table.
The couple’s baby, Esphyr Rain Superbloom, and Eli lounge next to a MOCA mirrored bench, also by Project Room, and an off-white leather sofa. “I won’t tell you how little we paid for the couch,” Lizz says of the vintage find. The hand-painted pendant is also by Project Room while the assorted Rowena Sartin pillows are by Iko.
Working with a demanding budget, Filipe Pina Arquitectura added a cost-effective annex with an upper level with walls lined with exposed oak plywood.
The living and dining area is anchored by a recently rebuilt curved brick fireplace.
The plywood floors in the living and dining areas are original.
Half of the Sunflower House's circular floor plan consists of living and dining areas. The other half consists of the sleeping areas. The circular kitchen occupies the center.
In addition to adding playful storage, the platforms also support plants and decor.
The stunning canyon views can be enjoyed from all four levels of the house.
Rear end of main multi-mode room set for living with custom multi-mode table