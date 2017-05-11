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All Photos/living/furniture : coffee tables/floors : laminate

Living Room Coffee Tables Laminate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Windowsills were extended to do double-duty, and also function as bookshelves.
Crawford taught himself how to reface the brick fireplace façade, using a creamy-colored, thin set brick. “It was his first time using a tile saw or laying brick, but his meticulous precision paid off,” says Devlin.
The wood slat wall was a great solution for spreading light throughout the split-level and looks right for the era of the house. At $2700, it was also much more cost effective than Devlin’s original design of a metal staircase.
"Our living room is a mixture of new, thrifted, and handmade pieces," Shaffer says. "We made the coffee table; the top lifts up on hinges so we can use it to eat or put our laptops on it."
"The curve at the ceiling blurs the boundary between roofs and wall," says the firm.
The original steel window frames were restored and now overlook views of a lush canopy.