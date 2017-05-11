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All Photos/living/furniture : coffee tables/floors : dark hardwood

Living Room Coffee Tables Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The sofa is the Hastings Sectional Sofa by Rejuvenation, with Turn Tall Side and Coffee Tables in Wood by Blue Dot, and, for a reading light, the Simone Double Sconce in True Black by Schoolhouse.
Window seats frame the fireplace to create alcoves for people to sit and children to play. Drawers in the window seats have storage for toys and board games. An Altona Barebulb Chandelier Pendant from Rejuvenation hangs above, while the Basket Weave Wool Rug by Parachute covers the floor.
“Decoration is something that fascinates me,” says Carolina. “Mixing old with modern works very well for me, so I have my great-grandmother's bed, but the dining room has Philippe Starck chairs.”
The home’s living area now opens wide to the backyard—perfect for SoCal’s indoor/outdoor lifestyle.
“Those living rooms are always a challenge in brownstones, to furnish in a thoughtful way,” says Cuttle, pointing to the narrow dimensions of the room, the low window sills, and abundance of woodwork taking up wall space. A curving Carl Hansen sofa floats in front of the bay window, so as not to block the light and allowing easy sightlines. The chairs and coffee table are from Lawson Fenning and the rug is Jardan.
Parlor floor living area
In the living room, an Eames lounge chair is matched with a Richard Conover–designed fiberglass chair in similar proportions. A custom coffee table by Asher Israelow com-plements the industrial lighting by Workstead, affixed to walls painted in Farrow and Ball’s Manor House Gray. The sliding doors leading into the home office were fabricated by Markus Bartenschlager.
"The colorful first-floor lounge is filled with hand-picked treasures—such as the custom-made fireplace, and William Boshoff's "Nice Guys
The architects maintained the living room's original fireplace and selected dark-stained European oak for the flooring throughout the home.
The couple refinished the original Fir floors, and planed and sanded down the original moldings and white-washed them. They painted the original fireplace with black matte paint and stenciled a contrasting glossy pattern on the tile. Jason designed and built the coffee table, and the walnut console, which has laser-cut perforated doors. (There’s an inset, upholstered seat for sitting when donning shoes that the cat loves to sleep in.)
With a coat of paint and new appliances and furnishings, the 880-square-foot space maintains its cozy cabin feel, while also feeling fresh and new.
The existing beams were "one of the elements of the house that made it special," says Azin, who spent three days on a ladder staining them herself.
A new clerestory window helps illuminate the bedroom. The furnishings are a medley of vintage finds and the couple’s favorites.
The Ruby Sofa from West Elm joins the Slope Arm Chair, also from West Elm. The artwork is by Brian Sanchez, a Seattle artist. All of the artwork was curated by Lauren Gallow.
Darker flooring and a fireplace painted black give the room a “moodier” vibe.
Exposed formwork concrete was used for the walls in the house. It contrasts with more refined elements, such as the steel beams and timber floors and ceiling.
A Pampa rug from Argentina adorns this light-filled living room designed by Cortney Bishop.
Interior designer Angela Belt selected a hand-knotted Sial rug from Design Within Reach for this Westport, Connecticut, home. Featuring a slight shimmer and a blend of neutral tones, the rug is a blend of different fibers, including viscose and cotton.
Zachary designed a new cabinet in walnut to anchor the room. The wood tones are a warm counterpoint to the butter-yellow sofa. The coffee table belonged to the owners.
The Curved Back sofa is from Lawson-Fenning. “It’s the most comfortable sofa,” says Zachary. “I have one, too.”
An Enzo Mari print from Danese Milano adorns the living area of a second-story suite.
A palette of wood, stone, and steel extends from the outside in.
The custom-designed white maple modular coffee table can be kept together as one piece, or separated to form stools or smaller tables. "Each of the four cubes is slightly different, with a storage recess or dividing panel for stowing books, magazines, pillows, or other objects," says Thomas.
The living room received a Muuto Connect sofa, which was "notched into" the custom media cabinetry. The existing wood floors were refinished with an ebony satin stain with a charcoal tone.
In the living room, 18-foot-tall ceilings combine with massive windows.
In the living room, a new faceted, blackened-steel fireplace surround is juxtaposed with leaded glass windows. "The existing portions of the house offer more formal and internal spaces for cozy entertaining and lounging," says Chadbourne.
The exposed beams lend an industrial character to the home while emphasizing the linearity of the plan.
In addition to the formal dining space, the illuminated area also accommodates a double living room, which is separated by a two-sided limestone gas fireplace.
A contemporary fireplace is a modern take on the traditional stone focal point. The light-filled space is also enclosed by three walls of picture windows, inviting in plenty of natural light.
Within the walls of this updated 1920s Spanish Colonial home is a world-class art collection that includes the work of James Turrell and Jenny Holzer. The abode was meant to contrast with the creative couple’s main residence in San Francisco—a Victorian on a steep hill. The Los Angeles getaway, designed by Síol Studios, was renovated to embody indoor/outdoor living while maintaining the original charm with beautiful bones and arched windows. The placement of the art was an organic process—some were designed in place, while others were placed afterwards such as the Barry McGee surfboards in the dining room.
The bucolic compound consists of two parcels of land with four houses—a main house and three guest houses—and a total of 12 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms in all.
At no more than $25 a pop, these affordable goodies are downright perfect for everyone you know.
Nicole Wermer’s work <i>Rock Bench #1</i> (boulders in a custom plexiglass case) serves as a coffee table.
Síol Studios modified the existing fireplace with a new plaster mantle and an apron of hand-painted terra-cotta tiles.
A ceiling rosette and a chandelier by Neri & Hu add some much-needed pizzazz to the formal living room. The lush velvet sofa is by JHID in collaboration with Master Furniture Makers and Trio Upholstery; the coffee table is another collaboration with Master Furniture Makers. The fireplace features surround tiles by Pratt and Larson.
Another view of the living room. The home comes fully furnished, which should make the moving process much less complicated.
A striking wall of glass looks out over the treetops, while deep overhangs provide additional privacy and shade for the interior space. Sliding doors lead out to a sunny deck.
An original Douglas fir ceiling runs throughout the main floor. Shank and Carter added a teak-veneered fireplace to create a contemporary feel for the space.
Flanking each side of a central window in the living and dining space are two massive Series 600 Sliding Glass Doors from Western Window Systems. Such large doors create a strong indoor-outdoor connection for entertaining and enjoying the bay breeze.
The Modern Texas Prefab features a mix of natural and reclaimed materials for a relaxed feel.
In the living room, Fred sits beneath Tom Wesselmann’s Claire’s Valentine Banner, from 1973. A George Nelson Yellow Marshmallow sofa from 1956 joins a Darrell Landrum coffee table, also from the 1950s, and a pair of Verner Panton Cone chairs.
In the sitting room, more pieces from the couple’s collection—a red George Nelson Coconut lounge chair and a blue Adrian Pearsall chaise rocker, to name just two—share space with a pair of Alex Katz screen prints.
The large living room also includes an original wood-burning brick fireplace. Solid mahogany floors contrast with the freshly painted walls that flow along the gabled ceiling.
An expansive plate-glass window stretches across the width of the living room, with additional doors leading to the backyard. The open space hosted gatherings of The Mattachine Society.
In this updated 1950s Portland home, a light gray Neo sofa by Bensen harmonizes with warm wooden walls, ceilings, and floors, as well as a red-and-mustard-yellow vintage rug.
Nelson De Coninck's space is an airy, art-filled sanctuary.
Eye-catching Chinese red lacquered bookshelves line the wall in the home's corner library.
The light-filled living room has custom wallpaper, hand-stenciled ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace, plentiful storage, and plush seating.
Matt and Tish's family home is a modern bohemia.
In the kitchen, light-colored, ash-veneer custom cabinetry is balanced with charcoal Silestone quartz counters.
An extra bedroom and bath can be found down the hall. The floors are oak, while poplar was used on the ceiling.
Tall glass windows in the living room frame the view.
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