Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/living/furniture : coffee tables/floors : cork

Living Room Coffee Tables Cork Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Lutron Sivoia automatic roller shades in a custom valance were mounted to the window mullions, which were also painted Benjamin Moore “Wrought Iron.” The sofa is the Kasala Venice five-piece modular sofa tucked up against bespoke cabinetry by Beechtree Woodworks.
Wallpaper, ceiling features, George Nelson bubble lamps, and a slatted wood wall help differentiate areas in the open space. "I went a little crazy with wallpaper," says Flore. "I think it's more interesting than paint. But the best wallpaper here is this ocean. It’s good for creativity, good for life."
This sitting room–cum–art studio mixes modern with vintage. Flore’s prized 1950s Freeform Sofa by Isamu Noguchi, the glass FIAM Ghost Chair by Cini Boeri, and an Eames Plywood Lounge Chair provide plenty of iconic perches from which to contemplate his work—in this case, it's Urban Cubism on the easel.
Artist Christopher Florentino created this studio to be a source of inspiration. "This space is for me as an artist—to create in, to keep me inspired," he says. "I don’t think there are many spaces that have a Keith Haring and Shiro Kuramata chair in the same space. I’m trying to show who I am as a designer and as an artist."
In the living room, cork flooring meets a fir staircase. The lofted family room features a chair from the Danish Design Store and a Grasshopper floor lamp by Greta Grossman for Gubi.
“This house for me is about contemplation,” says Adrian. “You come here from the city and the place is saying, ‘Hi, meet yourself again.’”
The Japanese pantry in the kitchen is by Shibui Kotto.
Now, the kitchen sits at the front of the building, and the counter runs beneath the preserved windows. Built-in shelves frame the view.
All spaces have Boffi Air ceiling fans. In the winter, heating is provided by hydronic radiators, which are fed from a solar hot water system and a heat exchanger.
The stair treads are finished with bright yellow cork tiles. "The clients were comfortable with the introduction of as much color as possible," says architect Ian Moore.
The original timber trusses are a dominant element in the living space. They had been painted white during an earlier renovation, and the design team decided to repaint them instead of stripping them back to raw timber. A new corrugated steel ceiling has been inserted between the trusses. Small perforations in the steel absorb sound into the acoustic insulation installed above.
Paint was removed from the original brick walls wherever possible, leaving an irregular patina. The smooth, clean finish of the new walls contrasts with the color and texture of the bricks.
A macramé wall hanging serves as large-scale, textural artwork in this sitting room.
When the homeowners of this 1960 home in Portland’s Southwest Hills bought the property in 2009, they became the new owners of a lot of white carpeting, tired woodwork, dated wallpaper, and lackluster storage. Over time, they came to wish for a home that better suited their lives, but didn’t want to sacrifice the excellent midcentury bones. A two-pronged renovation became the answer to their problems. For the first phase completed in 2016, Fieldwork Design + Architecture remodeled the main floor. The firm swapped out the white carpeting for warm cork flooring, then strategically inserted variegated cedar planking. Fireplace surrounds received new plaster to bring in a subtle, earthy texture. Sharp black accents, whether via dining chairs or new patio doors, add definition. Fieldwork replaced the trim around the windows with CVG fir and added variegated cedar planking for warmth and texture. For the second phase of the transformation, which wrapped in 2019, Annie Wise of Annie Wise Design stepped in for a gut remodel of the kitchen and master bathroom, with the goal of ensuring any changes remained consistent with what had already been done.
The authenticity of the home is thanks to a renovation that stayed true to Straub's vision. The open-plan living space features a fireplace and access to the backyard to effortlessly enjoy indoor-outdoor living.
The open-plan dining and living areas, awash in natural light.
The wall in the den also received variegated cedar planks, as in the living room. Fieldwork redesigned the built-in unit with an open and closed system, fashioned from Hemlock and gray matte lacquer. A built-in sofa creates a seamlessly integrated lounge.
The sectional is from Dellarobbia, and the leather chair is the Toro Lounge Chair from Blu Dot. Annie Wise sourced the rugs and accent pillows.
The original stereo and radio remain intact. Although these components are nonfunctional, they are truly unique elements of this Durell home.
The east side of the living space opens up to a spectacular double-story wall of glass framed by vertical wood mullions and horizontal aluminum H-channels. A six-foot roof overhang protects the glazing from solar gain.
New cork floors replaced the original carpet in the second unit.
Exterior materials are repeated in the interior, from the board-and-batten redwood siding to the concrete masonry walls.
Wood paneling and clerestory windows add to the authentic midcentury charm.
From the 33rd floor, the view of Lake Michigan is expansive. Linen curtains from The Shade Store filter sunlight. Extra lighting is provided by LED ceiling lights, a Tatou F floor lamp by Patricia Urquiola, and a Copycat table lamp by Michael Anastassiades for Flos. - Chicago, Illinois Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017