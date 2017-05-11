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All Photos/living/furniture : coffee tables/floors : carpet

Living Room Coffee Tables Carpet Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Woud’s modular sofa provides a vibrant accent color used elsewhere in the house and ADU. The striped club chair is from Ferm Living; the Eames chair and ottoman were among the only things the couple brought with them from Colorado. The knot cushions are by Design House Stockholm, and the prints are by Cornelia Thomsen.
In Orinda, California, Pearl and Larry Toy hired Blue Truck Studio to adapt the home they built in the ’70s for aging in place.
37-year-old content creator Kristabel Plummer describes her approach to decorating as “a multicultural mashup.” She outfitted her flat with travel mementos, prints, and plants she’s collected over the years.
The fireplace that anchors the living space features native rock plucked from the site.
Light streams through the full-glass frontage to brighten the lofted lounge area.
Curved walls were the source of inspiration for the custom, undulating, 22-foot-long sofa, clad in blue velvet, which acts as a plush focal point in the space. Its blue tone contrasts with the crisp, white walls in a modern take on the typical blue and white color palette of the Greek isles.
Architect Amanda Gunawan’s 1,620-square-foot Biscuit Loft in Downtown L.A. is awash in gentle light. Designed by French-born, Missouri-based architect E.J. Eckel in 1925, the building had been converted by Aleks Istanbullu Architect in 2006 into a live/work complex. Amanda introduced Japanese-inspired touches to soften the industrial language. The harmonious living room features a CB2 sofa, white Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman, Knoll Wassily Chair, and a rug and timber bench from Zara Home.
In Pawling, close to wineries and the Appalachian Trail, this is a prime place, complete with porch swing, to unwind in between tastings and recreational adventures. Adorned with beams, it oozes a decidedly attractive country charm. A cherry red leather armchair, for instance, meshes brilliantly with a stone wall and a log coffee table, and bench seating and a piano give the old-timey kitchen character.
A custom-designed timber screen in the living room juxtaposes rattan and brass elements.
A third floor walk-up, sized at only 376 square feet, has been renovated into the home for Jack Chen of Tsai Design. A multifunctional built-in conceals this TV screen, and a pull-out work station and computer monitor are hidden in the adjacent cabinet.
Astrain updated the fireplace with a Carrara marble Victorian fireplace surround from The Architectural Forum.
Astrain streamlined the storage in the room, making room for wall art and allowing light to be diffused throughout.
Existing windows were replaced with Loewen wood-clad units. The team also sanded and lightened the cedar paneling. "We liked that original tone of the cedar and just lightened it up to look more modern and airy," says Wittman.
The Vladimir Kagan directional armchair was reupholstered in a lush, red mohair fabric from Pierre Frey. The unique Willy Rizzo coffee table is a glam 1970s piece with a brass basin which was used for ice to keep cocktails and drinks cool.
In the living room a 1940s curvilinear, white mohair Italian sofa is paired with the Vladmir Kagan armchair, a lacquered brass Willy Rizzo coffee table from the 1970s, and an Arlus floor light from the 1960s.
Another lounge area is located in the sound-proof basement, providing a spot to enjoy the custom stereo system. "The rug truly captures the ’80s love of geometric shapes," says Lorenz.
Earth tones adorn the living room, which is anchored by a Sisal rug from ABC Carpet. A low-slung Dune sofa from Poliform is an invitation to lounge.
From an entry plinth at the ground level, a spiral staircase climbs to the two levels above, culminating in a living room with floor-to-ceiling glass that faces the water. The dining area and kitchen sit to the rear. Striking, sinuous, and futuristic, the dwelling has been compared to the Californian hillside home of John Lautner.
Maison Gauthier was intended to serve as a permanent family home rather than as a simple summer residence, and it adopts a more substantial sense of scale and materiality. The residence was designed for Jean Prouvé’s own daughter, Françoise—who was married to a doctor—and her young family. The site near Saint-Dié is to the southeast of the city of Nancy, where Prouvé had built his own family home some years earlier. The single-level home perches on the side of a hill, looking towards the town. It features walls made of insulated aluminum panels sitting on concrete foundations, along with horizontal strip windows around the bedrooms at one end of the building and more extensive glazing around the living area at the other.
Load-bearing drawers pull out from under the sofa, allowing the lounge to transform into a full bed that can sleep two adults. The drawers and cubbies underneath house their solar batteries, blankets, and other miscellaneous items. Above the lounge, a shelf displays the couple’s decorative items. And for movie nights, they place a projector on the shelf and hang a screen in front of the couch.
Lassen designed all the furniture with the exception of a few items, like the vintage Chairman armchair by Henrik Tengler and white IKEA sofas. “To keep it simple, we only used natural colors from wood inside, with everything else being white,” Lassen says.
Brooklyn-born painter Christopher Florentino sought a residence to house his collection of midcentury modern furniture that he’d started to amass as a teen. When he saw a Gene Leedy–designed 1963 ranch house on Instagram, he knew he’d found the perfect place. Nestled in Winter Haven, Florida, the Ellison Residence was teeming with all the elements of Florentino’s modern design fantasy including courtyards, local sandstone, glass walls, and a sense of indoor/outdoor living. He bought the house without even stepping inside. Now, it’s filled with the quintessential accents of the era including a George Nelson’s Saucer Bubble pendant, Eames furnishings including a LCW chair, Molded Fiberglass armchair, and Molded Plywood coffee table. He also maintained all original facets of the home from cabinets to door hardware down to the cork flooring; and even the palette plays to the era with primary colors and color blocking dominating the abode.
There is a cozy media room just off the living space.
The living room is a blend of old and new, simple and bold, playful and sophisticated with Muuto, Tom Dixon, and repurposed Maharam furniture.
A 1923 building in Szczecin, Poland, was not in good condition when Loft Kolasiński was tasked with revamping it. Now, it is defined by fluid spaces, natural oak furniture, and clay plaster walls and ceiling joists. Sliding doors with an openwork pattern, a curved staircase, and original tiles all add warmth.
Measuring 2,018 square feet, the single-family residence has been tenderly cared for since its completion, offering a unique chance to step back in time. With a ribbon of transom windows along its front side, the midcentury also has an expansive windows spanning across the back.
A look at the spacious family room, which features additional built-ins, wooden beams and paneling, as well as clerestory windows that invite long rays of natural light into the space.
A look at the spacious living room area, which flows into the kitchen. Built-in shelving runs along one wall, while the back corner offers a brick fireplace and windows overlooking an interior atrium space.
The living room in this California home has a wood-burning fireplace and a dedicated nook for firewood storage. The nook is tall and narrow while the fireplace opening itself is long and short, creating an exciting and engaging composition on the wall.
The game room features colorful fabric panels on the walls, added by the current owner.
Jewel tones and floral prints define the drawing room’s furnishings, which were sourced from around the world. The room’s centerpiece is a large double-face fireplace finished in handmade olive-green ceramic tiles. In the evenings, a champagne cart rolls through the room and a pianist plays in the background.
The Bisha Suite living room features a curved, velvet couch.
The open floor plan features a whitewashed interior, beamed wood ceilings, splashes of hardwood, and a freestanding vintage fire drum fireplace sourced by Wilson’s wife Coco.
The glass-enclosed living area is furnished with Scandia chairs and a Fjordfiesta table.
The solarium space is flooded with natural light, while the multiple levels offer varying vantage points of the waterfront. Built in seating provides multiple options for relaxing or enjoying a conversation.
The open living space is warm and inviting, filled with natural materials, specially curated and restored furnishings, and a bold orange-and-black wool rug which dates back to 1969.
This home's floor plan manages to feel spacious despite its compact size. An open living and dining room features beams across the gabled ceiling and wood paneling along one wall.
The front entrance opens directly into the main living area. Clerestory windows and a large sliding door bring lots of natural light into the space.
Recreated with designer sensibilities in mind, the 739-square-foot home features an open-concept layout, with the living room located just steps away from the kitchen and dining table.
The light-filled living room features one of the home's original built-in fireplaces.
As the only handicap-accessible building designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, the Kenneth and Phyllis Laurent House (so named for the couple that lived there from 1952 until 2012) was completed in 1952 as one of the so-called Usonian homes. The couple married shortly before World War II, and Ken Laurent underwent surgery during his service in the Navy that left him paralyzed from the waist down. Wright listened closely to his clients' needs to create an accessible design that was decades ahead of his time, including thresholds and floors that are level with the exterior ground for easy transitions between inside and outside. Wright designed much of the furniture in the house.
The open kitchen overlooks the living room.
The penthouse is enclosed almost completely in glass.
A brick-inlay fireplace is set into a wall of glass.
Tongue-and-groove ceilings, mahogany-paneled walls, and a glass wall opening the living space to the atrium are classic Eichler characteristics.
The home's main level observes the surrounding gardens. Perched at mid-canopy height, the glazed walls completely soak up the greenery that surrounds them.
The sprawling residence opens itself up to the garden at every opportunity, allowing for a breezy outdoor connection.
Manhattan Daybed by Guy Rogers.
In the study, an Anglepoise lamp complements the custom drapes by Moon Fabrics.
The entryway greets visitors with cedar-paneled ceilings and a strong midcentury vibe.
In the elegant, wood-paneled television room, a painting by Richard Prince hangs above a custom-made sofa by Jonas and a brass Gabriella Crespi table from Nilufar.
A cozy sitting room.
The fixed-gear bicycle hanging above the couch serves as an art piece; Chen no longer rides the bike. Le Corbusier Projecteur 165 pendant lights hang in the corner.
A clear delineation lies between the oak-clad box that houses the entry, kitchen, and bathroom on the right, and the white-walled living room and bedroom.
The den connects the great room to the kitchen.
The living space as it relates to the dining area.
The great room has soaring ceilings and elegant midcentury lines.
This image captures the home's indoor/outdoor feel.
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