Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/living/furniture : chair/lighting : track

Living Room Chair Track Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The rest of the garden level has a "listening lounge
In the living room, a leather sling chair from <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Mobili Vintage</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> sits beside a Moroccan rug and Kantara poufs. The original joists were restored and exposed to give this room more character. </span>
In the living room, there's a chair and rug from FÜÜR.
The flex room and living room are tucked under the mezzanine floor with the primary suite.
The red Up chair is a classic Italian design... and a piece Patnaik bought before they'd even broken ground on this project. The pine ceiling adds some visual warmth to balance out the cool metal and tiles. (Patnaik originally had visions of doing the whole home in pine, but the damp climate would've made maintenance too challenging.)
In Lorne, Victoria, Austin Maynard Architects gave an old shack near the beach a modern revamp and a timber extension that allows for elevated sea views. With interiors lined in recycled Silvertop Ash, the house oozes a cozy, cabin-like feel.
Taliesyn composed the Cabin House as a unified cuboid volume containing a hybrid living area.
Husband-and-wife founders of Calico Wallpaper Rachel and Nick Cope show how easy it can be to put a personal, design-led touch on loft living—even when it’s a rental. When the Copes rented a Red Hook loft in an industrial 1860s warehouse, the couple turned their rental into a testing ground for their marbleized wallpaper business and installed wallpaper in each of their rooms. The custom pieces take inspiration from the loft’s immediate surroundings and characteristics—from the silver-and-gold marbled mural that complements the loft’s exposed structural beams to a color-gradient wallpaper in the primary bedroom that takes cues from the sunset seen from Red Hook.
“The challenge was how to make the space feel comfortable without dividing it into small units,” says Karsten.
The contemporary wood panelling continues into the top-level lounge space, complementing the surrounding brick walls and oak hardwood flooring.
The home's grand sense of scale becomes immediately apparent once past the foyer, with the primary living spaces offering extraordinary height. "This completely open space with maximum cubic capacity is not usual in Madrid,
When architects Thomas Karsten and Alexandra Erhard toured the raw industrial space, they were struck by how much light streamed in, a gift bestowed by large windows and the rare presence of a private patio.
Another view of the living area, which offers direct outdoor access and is anchored by a marble fireplace. According to Christine, she and her partner were the first homeowners in the area to put in ceramic tile floors—an update they made shortly after moving in.
The entry lounge separating the public and private wings offer another light-filled area to relax.
All of the materials were selected for their eco-friendliness, with FSC-Certified wood was used for both the exterior and interior paneling.
One of the major highlights of the home is its strong indoor-outdoor connection.
A music room was a must-have for the owners. “My wife plays piano an hour a day, and I like to play records,” the husband says. “The kids know this is mom and dad’s room.” The seating is by Blu Dot.
A corner fireplace faced in Ann Sacks concrete tiles anchors the living room. “There are LED lights behind the peeled back tiles,” Herrmann says. “There is an apparent human touch; each one is a little different.”
A linear suspension light from the Mile Collection by Lambert & Fils hangs above the nine-foot-long black granite island.
View into the living room
Track and spotlights are fixtures that are attached to a track that is mounted to the ceiling or hung off the ceiling, depending on the fixture.
The lattice-like bookcase separating the living room and family room is part of a design approach that Cristián says “blurs the line between building and furniture.” The walls and floors are concrete in all of the units.
After architect Andrew Berman renovated a 2,800-square-foot, two-bedroom SoHo loft, designer Justin Charette fitted out the interior with minimalist furnishings and built-ins to complement the landmark building’s industrial and historical features—including a pressed tin ceiling and exposed wood beams. Designed as a pied-à-terre for a bicoastal client, the converted loft retains its high ceilings and tall windows that flood the open-plan interior with natural light while introducing a more streamlined aesthetic that includes a neutral palette of white oak, exposed brick walls painted white, and sleek contemporary furnishings—many of which were sourced from local New York designers and makers.
“At first we thought the fireplace was going to be too big… but now I think it’s just fabulous,” says Donna.
Rose-tinted windows help soften the outside world while Creme Cork flooring absorbs and reflects the warmth of the strong Florida sun streaming in.
Artist Christopher Florentino’s Ghost Loft is a delightful mix of midcentury treasures, Pop art, and Japanese design.
Throughout the home, the walls and floors feature the natural grain patterns of lacquered plywood. The Stokke Tripp Trapp chair in the dining room was Lizz’s when she was growing up in the 1980s while the two Steen Ostergaard chairs were a thrift store find, and Project Room designed the table.
Nathan has been playing piano since age six, and he inherited his family’s Baldwin baby grand, which anchors the great room.
The great room feels larger than it actually is, thanks to its vaulted ceiling and ample glass.
Against the modernist backdrop of concrete, glass, and wood, antiques and family heirlooms create an inviting, homey atmosphere. "It’s an eclectic collection, but it all works together. Everything’s so authentic. It’s all Lexi," says principal David Arnott.
Cross-laminated timber (CLT) walls and ceilings give Lexi duPont’s home a cabin feel.
The sofa, a family heirloom, anchors the living space, which is also furnished with MadForModern pieces.
Great Room
Instead of designing a completely open plan, Berg separated the public rooms with a freestanding fireplace wall made of Mutual Materials bricks in Coal Creek. An Emmy sectional by Egg Collective for Design Within Reach faces a Lars chair from Room &amp; Board
The first-floor living room features a dramatic fireplace with a concrete surround and solid brass shelves that frame the wood storage and shelving.
A sliding timber door elegantly conceals both the television and storage in the first-floor living room.
The lounge room on the first floor features Fly chairs in white oiled oak by SPACE Copenhagen for &Tradition, sourced from Great Dane Furniture, and a Bart swivel armchair by Moooi from Space Furniture.
The artwork in the first-floor living room is by contemporary figurative artist Kathrin Longhurst. Colorful pieces, such as the artwork and furniture, bring a sense of vibrancy into the otherwise minimal home.
The living room on the first floor is the main family gathering space. “It is the collection zone for togetherness, and offers an abundance of natural light and extended views out to the bay and beyond,” says architect Tony Vella.
This West Village townhouse integrates the interiors with the outdoor landscape courtesy of floor-to-ceiling windows draped in sheer curtains, which pick up on the hues both inside and out.
A three-seater Ella sofa and footrest in Vega Anthracit by Sofacompany anchor the living room. The steel coffee table is by Lim and the rug is from Coral &amp; Hive. The shelving and cabinets are custom from Holz Cabinetry. The lamp is from Vamp and the lampshade is from Skinny laMinx. The chairs are from Chair Crazy and the television is from Samsung.
Homeowners Ligaya Tichy and Russel Simmons relax with their daughter, Skye, in the family room, which occupies a new glass pavilion. A custom rug by Vaheed Taheri snugly fits into the space, which also features a custom sofa; a Dama side table by R&amp;D Poliform; a Sten Floor Lamp by Norm Architects for Design Within Reach; a Moby coffee table by Angela Adams; and a Group Cocktail chair by Philippe Malouin for SCP from The Future Perfect. The Running Magnet track light is by Flos.
The main living room is located where the old kitchen used to be. It features the original stone flooring.
The living room features a timber-clad wall that echoes the timber used in the south facade.
12345