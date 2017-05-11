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All Photos/living/furniture : chair/furniture : shelves

Living Room Chair Shelves Design Photos and Ideas

In a tie with the kitchen, the living room is the heart of the home, where the family gathers for a movie night or evening chat. The leather CB2 sofa is the anchor, and the slatted screen to the left adds texture, while allowing more natural light into the hallway. A sculptural pendant adds a playful, contemporary touch.
p. 158-163 SHAI AKRAM &amp; ANDREW HAYTHORNTHWAITE – CONVERTED WORKSHOP, Stoke Newington, London, U.K.
A woodstove by Stuv is anchored by a bookshelf and firewood storage.
Simple storage and floating shelves flank the fireplace. A Moroso sofa sits with tables from BluDot.
Ceramic pendants by Courtney Duncan and a yellow sculpture by Antonio join a Hay sectional in the living room. Antonio crafted the stained glass panel at left.
Displaying canvases by Steven Criqui (left) and Antonio Adriano Puleo (right), the transformed living room features a sculptural ceiling accented by a grate that brings light from the skylight in the expanded attic space above. Puleo designed the geometric print on the bench, which was made by James Melinat of Reigns Studio, who also built the custom cabinetry and bookshelves. Trifold sliders from Fleetwood open to the rear yard.
Nicholas Beggs and Joyce Prestes in the living area of their new home in São Paulo. The ’70s property was redesigned by Arkitito. The rug on the floor, by Rodrigo Ohtake, complements the bright yellow wall in the background.
“Decoration is something that fascinates me,” says Carolina. “Mixing old with modern works very well for me, so I have my great-grandmother's bed, but the dining room has Philippe Starck chairs.”
The couple added the wainscot, installed by Seamus, and painted in Farrow &amp; Ball Red Earth to continue the “color story” from the breakfast room. The white oak built-in has much needed storage behind the cane cabinet fronts and display. The Caitlin couch by Everygirl for Interior Define sits atop a vintage checkered rug with an Anthropologie coffee table and Hay Paper Shade overhead.
Windowsills were extended to do double-duty, and also function as bookshelves.
Emily and Jason Potter of DEN Los Angeles furnished the living area with Paul Laszlo's cane bench for Glenn of California, a Frank Lloyd Wright marble-topped “Taliesin” coffee table for Heritage Henredon and an Alvar Aalto lounge chair for Artek.
Mikei, his partner, and their dog Shabu Shabu in their living space. The table was made for the outdoors, but repurposed for the dining area from Urban Outfitters. It's surrounded by '80s-era vintage chairs sourced from Betsu.
Custom furniture sits atop an Ikea rug. The custom fluted glass door opens to the hallway running through the house.
The daybed beneath the window was specifically designed for LOVT. Apart from hiding storage, it can be moved from the wall and split into two unites to provide extra seating.
“We’ve tried to create a space that feels calm, with warm lighting, soft textures, natural wood pieces, and beach treasures collected from our trips,” says Leah. The living room features a cozy and durable Movie Night Sectional from Sundays, Zero Waste Coffee Table from Avocado, and handcrafted shelving unit by local carpenter Kaleb Redden—putting family mementos and found objects on display.
The renovated living room gave the space a splash of white, icluding a fireplace makeover, but retained the original red oak floors.
The shelving unit is one of the bespoke furniture pieces Hayon created for the apartment.
Everything brought to the island must be transported by boat or barge, so furniture is minimal. Carsten purchased the 1960 Rais wood stove more than a decade ago with the intention of using it in a cabin one day.
Library; brass starburst ceiling light fixture brings a sense of ‘20s era glamour. Vintage sofa by Gerard van den Berg.
In the living area, a cedar storage unit made by Grant features a five-by-five-foot sliding panel that conceals shelving and the television. “It’s a way to make it feel less like a TV room during the day,” Beer says. The sunken sofa—a throwback to the residents’ childhoods in the 1970s— is from the Houdini collection by King Living. The dining chairs were a secondhand purchase.
The architects incorporated sustainably sourced parota wood into the living room’s sunken seating area. The Turn Tall side table is from Blu Dot, and the pillows are from West Elm.
A mezzanine loft level provides extra floor space without increasing the home's footprint. Built-in bookshelves double as a guardrail for the lofted work space, accessed by a built-in ladder.
The kitchen and dining space lead to a sunken lounge anchored by a fireplace built with stone from Sydney-based provider Eco Outdoor. Art by Bobby Clark hangs above a sofa from HK Living accented with pillows from Città Design. The rugs are from Armadillo &amp; Co.
In the new living area, a brick plinth is positioned at just the right height for sitting. It extrudes out into the garden to serve as an outdoor bench.
With the bed and desk tucked away, there’s more room to move about in the shipping container.
The living room displays ceramics from Artisafire, a South African nonprofit pottery studio.
A vintage Kartell table and seating fills the living area.
For the living room, Caroline chose lounge chairs from Australia’s Barnaby Lane, a coffee table from Sobu, Maiden Home sofas, and a Moroccan rug from Muima.
Designed by Marià Castelló Architecture, Es Pou is a home for a young couple that live full time on the Mediterranean island of Formentera. The firm brought the warm colors of the surrounding oat and wheat fields inside by way of pressed terra-cotta tiles on the floors and Catalan <i>boveda</i> ceiling arches. In keeping with the project’s hyperlocal intent, the firm sourced simple rattan and wood furniture from Formentera artisans.
The couple's home features a living space that opens out to a terrace overlooking a leafy street in Waterloo. It's filled with a carefully curated collection of furniture, objects, and artwork by local brands and designers that celebrate Australian creativity.
Berube's starting point was the continuous wall of black millwork clad in a solid matte surface by Fenix. "We decided on a dark palette to work with the exterior,
A 606 Universal Shelving System by Dieter Rams for Vitsœ dominates one end of the living room.
Pale hardwood floors complement pared-back wall tones in mushroom and off-white.
San Francisco–based Michael Hennessey Architecture paid homage to Eichler's affinity for open spaces by reconfiguring the living area on the upper floor and moving the kitchen to organically connect the rooms.
“The clients’ main priorities in their lives consisted of: their kids, their friends, their food,” says the firm. “We knew we had to knock down the wall that separated the kitchen from the living room to create one big, open space - this immediately created ease of flow.”
"Also check the basement for radon in the winter,” she says. “Radon levels tend to be higher when it’s cold, and if you have to trench the floor, it is better to do it before you fill your basement with stuff.”
"For example, if you are building an entry vestibule with a turn, you may want to plan your renovation so that large furniture is brought in before the vestibule is built out,” she says. “Otherwise, you may not get it around the turn.”
For the renovation of their midcentury ranch house in Chicago, Trey Berre and his wife, Maria Ponce Berre, compared bids from three contractors, ultimately hiring ABO Construction. The total budget for the project climbed to $174 per square foot after it was discovered that the roof had suffered rain damage and needed to be replaced for $40,000.
If you have the time, it's also a good idea to remove all the items from your cabinets, wardrobes, and dressers to clean the insides with a rag that has been dampened with mild soapy water.
A work by Victoria Fu and Matt Rich hangs across from a book-case by Louis in the family room. The sofa and ottomans are from Room &amp; Board, while the Drum pouf is by Softline and the rug is by West Elm.
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