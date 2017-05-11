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All Photos/living/furniture : chair/furniture : coffee tables

Living Room Chair Coffee Tables Design Photos and Ideas

In a tie with the kitchen, the living room is the heart of the home, where the family gathers for a movie night or evening chat. The leather CB2 sofa is the anchor, and the slatted screen to the left adds texture, while allowing more natural light into the hallway. A sculptural pendant adds a playful, contemporary touch.
In the living room, the ceiling stretches to 24 feet tall at the peak. Select Alder was used throughout for casework, doors, windows (interior finish), and trim.
The living room, enjoying the most spacious volume beneath the vaulted ceiling, includes a Noguchi pendant lamp, (at right) a vintage 1955 Kroehler sofa, (at left) a vintage Fin Juhl Japan Chair and ottoman, and (also at left) a vintage Magnus Olesen loveseat and coffee table.
Some feel like renting is a compromise while they wait to hook onto the property ladder, but for Jeff and Kim, it was their first chance to lay down roots.
Some feel like renting is a compromise while they wait to hook onto the property ladder, but for Jeff and Kim, it was their first chance to lay down roots.
Lamps and vintage furniture that the homeowner and his partner collected on their travels adorn the home. Jun introduced an Enigma 425 pendant lamp from Louis Poulsen as a statement piece over the living space.
Deep blue Heath Ceramics tile accents the fireplace surround, which was relocated from the back room.
A Pierson Sofa by Room and Board sits with a vintage travertine coffee table from Chairish and two Maker's Armchairs by Lawson Fenning. The Dixon Six Light Ceiling Fixture, also from Lawson Fenning, is overhead.
A woodstove by Stuv is anchored by a bookshelf and firewood storage.
SHED replaced the drafty windows with tall sliding glass doors to connect to the deck. The Acre Lounge Chairs and Turn Tall Side Table are both by Blu Dot.
The sash-style windows are from Sierra Pacific, with a ‘Paramount’ sofa and ottoman by Blu Dot tucked underneath.
Woud’s modular sofa provides a vibrant accent color used elsewhere in the house and ADU. The striped club chair is from Ferm Living; the Eames chair and ottoman were among the only things the couple brought with them from Colorado. The knot cushions are by Design House Stockholm, and the prints are by Cornelia Thomsen.
In Orinda, California, Pearl and Larry Toy hired Blue Truck Studio to adapt the home they built in the ’70s for aging in place.
"We’ve got these tall walls and we’ve got a lot of artwork, and one thing I’ve learned on my rental journey is how to hang artwork without marring walls,
Julie and Malcom arranged an Ikea corduroy-wrapped sofa, a table lamp from Schoolhouse, and a vintage coffee table in the living room, where there's a vintage Kent wood-burning stove.
Ceramic pendants by Courtney Duncan and a yellow sculpture by Antonio join a Hay sectional in the living room. Antonio crafted the stained glass panel at left.
Displaying canvases by Steven Criqui (left) and Antonio Adriano Puleo (right), the transformed living room features a sculptural ceiling accented by a grate that brings light from the skylight in the expanded attic space above. Puleo designed the geometric print on the bench, which was made by James Melinat of Reigns Studio, who also built the custom cabinetry and bookshelves. Trifold sliders from Fleetwood open to the rear yard.
The entry foyer now serves as a lounge and music room.
Alex and Jean filled the living area with furniture from their previous homes. New double-glazed timber-sash windows and custom shutters—a £38,000 splurge—flood the space with light.
In the living room, the glass coffee table is designed by Miguel Milá, and the Cadaqués armchair by Correa &amp; Milá is a bespoke design that originated with this house.
The home embraces indoor-outdoor living with a large sliding door that serves as its only window. A living room couch by Hubba Hubba (made of mattresses and upholstered fabric) wraps around a TOV Furniture coffee table, anchored by a custom Moroccan rug found on Etsy. The ashtray is by Fundamental Berlin and the mushroom lamp is by Rodolfo Bonetto for Iguzzini.
The designers painted the walls of the living room bright white and outfitted the space with custom millwork beneath the fireplace and modernist light fixtures and furniture.
The living area is encased on three sides by window walls, which slide open to the deck and offer views of the meadow and water beyond. "I love sitting in the living room and staring out to the water, the doors just melt away and it feels very quiet,
The open-concept living area, a benefit of the Quonset-design, includes velvet chairs from CB2.
Inspired by a vintage Swedish design book, Ann gave the fireplace an asymmetrical shape and plaster finish, and the interior was rebuilt. The wood coffee table is by Muhly, and the metal one a vintage piece that Ann found later on, purchasing because she got a kick out of the similarities between them. "It made me laugh,
One of the couple’s favorite new details is the built-in, L-shaped bookcase in the den.
Tile was also saved in the demo to repair the opening around the new door frame.
The new den's rebuilt fireplace is clad with the same Heath Ceramics tile as the kitchen island. Avove it is a Christopher Wrobleski rope hanging. A vintage Hans Wegner chair with Maharam leather cushions was paired with a Lawson Fenning San Rafael Paolo coffee table.
The vaults were scraped free of paint to reveal vestiges of their original color, and the walls covered in limewash paint. A painting by Victor Payares hangs over the vintage 1970s Nuvolone couch from Rino Maturi for Mimo Padova, which has been reupholstered. The two chairs are Alky from Giancarlo Piretti, also from the 70s, and sit with a vintage B&amp;B Italia coffee table.
“Decoration is something that fascinates me,” says Carolina. “Mixing old with modern works very well for me, so I have my great-grandmother's bed, but the dining room has Philippe Starck chairs.”
If color doesn't scare you in the slightest, go for broke!
The refreshed living room features a collection of vintage furnishings that Kelly sourced from stores in Los Angeles along with new finds from Etsy, West Elm, and CB2.
Kelly Kai (left) and Catalina Monsalve (right) relax in the Morongo Valley home they renovated together.
An Eames lounge chair and ottoman anchor the houses's living room, which enjoys floor-to-ceiling views looking north.
Large windows bring lots of natural light into the living room.
Natural light was very important for homeowners, incorporated though plentiful clerestory glass and indoor-outdoor access.
In the living room, a white sofa from Maria Yee and CB2 couch flank a custom coffee table designed and built by Joel. The walls are painted “Schoolhouse White” by Farrow &amp; Ball, and the windows are Benjamin Moore “Mopboard Black.” The windows have custom storm windows for improved energy efficiency.
Cover Architecture and EEK Studio redesigned the fireplace so it no longer obstructs the side of the window. The surround lighting creates a warm and inviting effect, even when the fireplace is not lit.
The couple added the wainscot, installed by Seamus, and painted in Farrow &amp; Ball Red Earth to continue the “color story” from the breakfast room. The white oak built-in has much needed storage behind the cane cabinet fronts and display. The Caitlin couch by Everygirl for Interior Define sits atop a vintage checkered rug with an Anthropologie coffee table and Hay Paper Shade overhead.
Low-lying furniture and art makes the high-ceilinged living room appear even bigger. Most of the furnishings were sourced secondhand, though the hanging lamp is a DIY Nick made by fusing two paper shades together.
Windowsills were extended to do double-duty, and also function as bookshelves.
In Lorne, Victoria, Austin Maynard Architects gave an old shack near the beach a modern revamp and a timber extension that allows for elevated sea views. With interiors lined in recycled Silvertop Ash, the house oozes a cozy, cabin-like feel.
Emily and Jason Potter of DEN Los Angeles furnished the living area with Paul Laszlo's cane bench for Glenn of California, a Frank Lloyd Wright marble-topped “Taliesin” coffee table for Heritage Henredon and an Alvar Aalto lounge chair for Artek.
The dining area pendant is a vintage Louis Poulsen piece, and the dining table is from HAY. The dining chairs are a mix of antique wood chairs, a Thonet, and an Eames DCM chair. The lounge chair is a mid-century Norwegian piece from Skarbos.
A blue checkered Moroccan rug amps up the visual interest in the space, along with a new yellow Togo couch and Herman Miller coffee table. Switching out the mullioned windows for new tilt-and-turn windows from Semko help the space feel larger and increase energy efficiency.
In the new living room, wall sconces are from Kalco Lighting, the ceiling light is from Pottery Barn, the sofa is from Interior Define, and the ottoman is from Home Goods.
Custom furniture sits atop an Ikea rug. The custom fluted glass door opens to the hallway running through the house.
Julie bought the sofa at in auction in Stockholm, and loves how it blends into the midcentury modern look and feel of the home.
Glass doors slide open to create seamless transitions between the interior and exterior living areas.
The home’s eaves—over eight feet long—allow the garden doors to be kept fully open without rain blowing inside, barring a severe storm. The deep eaves also provide solar protection to the interior.
"Jill and MIke enjoy entertaining at their new house, and are avid chefs and connoisseurs of food, wine, art, and vintage furniture,
A lounge area in the bedroom is awash in color and cozy texture.
“Opening the house to the southwest also gave the best chance of hearing the ocean noises in the house at night,” says Sabbeth. A Malm Firedrum 3 fireplace anchors the corner, with a cream Piero Lissoni sofa, coffee table by Andrianna Shamaris and leather Cassina chairs placed before it.
Although John and Debby ditched the home’s acoustic ceiling tiles, they kept the living room’s original handmade windows for their vintage quality. The grouping of art above the fireplace is by Minneapolis-based artist Jay Heikes.
The home’s living area now opens wide to the backyard—perfect for SoCal’s indoor/outdoor lifestyle.
A BoConcept sectional is joined by a Yngve Ekström lounge chair and ottoman and an Eames chair in the living area. The couple found the vintage Danish coffee table at a flea market, while the traditional Indian stools were purchased for their wedding. Whitewashed poplar clads the far wall.
Large vintage pendants from an old ship suspend above the dining table, crafted by Dave Ball of Jacob May in Oakland. The radiant-heat flooring is reclaimed barn wood from Tennessee. The artwork that hangs above the cabinet and conceals a television was created from pieces of wood painted by local artists during a party hosted by Marka and Joe, who elected to leave the living area's large metal structural beam exposed.
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