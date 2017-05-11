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All Photos/living/furniture : chair/furniture : bar

Living Room Chair Bar Design Photos and Ideas

RJ and Frances took down the wall to connect the kitchen with the living area, improving the home’s circulation.
Designed as an experiential retreated for the Henrybuilt team, founder and CEO Scott Hudson explains, "We had the idea to stop doing showrooms and to start doing houses that our staff can travel to, and live in, and actually live with the product and learn by experiencing it how to improve it."
Terra House | Bernardes Arquitetura
"Architects that have experience with old structures have a thorough understanding of how to deal with—and take advantage of—archaic materials and express them in the design. Allowing the existing building structure and integral elements to be revealed lets the building tell its story, and is what makes timeless and intriguing architecture," adds Nardella.
While much of the furniture was part of Ginger’s collection, the stools at the kitchen island were custom made by local woodworker Evan Boyle of Burl & Barrel to accommodate the unusually high bar counter. The coffee table is from local midcentury shop Hawaii Modern.
A pair of Lina swivel chairs by Hlynur Atlason for Design Within Reach sit in front of custom white oak cabinetry designed by Hughes and fabricated by Austin Wood Works.
A bar and vinyl setup complete the entertainment scheme downstairs.
“My mom really wanted a fireplace, even though they don’t make sense in Texas and generally are an energy drain—and she wanted it to somehow serve the living, kitchen, and dining spaces,” says architect Ryan Bollom. “So, we wound up using a clean-burning fireplace insert designed to fit in the transition that distinguishes each of the spaces without making them feel like different rooms.”
Interior designer Angela Belt selected a hand-knotted Sial rug from Design Within Reach for this Westport, Connecticut, home. Featuring a slight shimmer and a blend of neutral tones, the rug is a blend of different fibers, including viscose and cotton.
A deck just off the living room wraps a pool, while the roof provides cover for outdoor seating.
The owners are a young couple with two teenage boys, and they wanted their home to be fluidly connected to nature, as well as passively cooled (read: no air-conditioning). This was accomplished via operable louvers, large openings, and multiple indoor/outdoor spaces.
The firm also created a bespoke bar for easy entertaining.
The eye never tires in this cozy bungalow, whether you’re staring through the sliding glass doors to the curvy swimming pool, following the sloping outline of the mountains, or appreciating the bright artwork that lines the walls of the two-bedroom, two-bathroom getaway.
Merrill replaced the previous carpet with a similar shag variety.
Emerald-green paint outfits the cabinetry, making the wood fronts pop. The wine-colored, velvet sofa was custom designed by Reath.
London-based husband and wife design duo Chan + Eayrs turned a loft apartment in a former shoe factory into the Beldi—a stunning, richly textured contemporary home.
The custom-designed white maple modular coffee table can be kept together as one piece, or separated to form stools or smaller tables. "Each of the four cubes is slightly different, with a storage recess or dividing panel for stowing books, magazines, pillows, or other objects," says Thomas.
An open floor plan seamlessly weaves the home's main living areas together. Here, another look at the living room which features an exposed wood ceiling and beams.
Designed by Studio B Architecture + Interiors, this modern farmhouse in Aspen allows a couple’s art collection to shine with understated finishes and materials. Views and natural light were maximized via large spans of glass to instill a sense of airiness while the same wood used throughout the home added warmth. The minimalist interiors provide a muted canvas for their artifacts collected from travels to Africa and Indonesia, and art which includes 8-foot wooden sculptures, baskets from around the world, and Native American pieces including from R.C. Gorman.
For this Eichler remodel, the objective was to respect the original bones with more thoughtful updates than what had come before. "Our goal was to design a beautiful mix of finishes that respected the timeless design intention of Eichler homes," say Sommer and Costello. "Rather than focus purely on historical renovation, we wanted to update the finishes and layout to ensure it lives on for the next generation."
Reveals at the ceiling highlight the wooden roof detail in this Taiwan apartment remodel.
Revised landscaping at the back of the house enhances the indoor/outdoor feel of the home’s original architecture. The rug is from Target and the Mobile Chandelier is from West Elm.
"Our team selected furniture and décor that would give the home a modern, midcentury vibe while still feeling invitingly livable and current," says the firm. The couch is the Echo Sofa from Article.
A view of the living room and kitchen.
Rockwell Group designed a flexible second-floor lobby with a co-working space and meeting rooms with transformable furniture, allowing them to double as lounges. “In a typical hotel, you can’t use a meeting room or other daytime spaces at night, and nightclubs sit empty during the day,” says Mitchell Hochberg, president of Lightstone Group. “We don’t have the option of doing that here.” Images of classical sculptures, warped by digital glitches, are in keeping with the tongue-in-cheek mood; miniature sculptures on the shelves cheekily take selfies or don leopard-print Speedos.
The informal side entrance leads right into the open living space, which hosts a family room, dining room, and kitchen.
All of the lights are equipped with dimming mechanisms, and they emit a honey-hued glow to create a sense of warmth.
The lucky contest winner and their guest will be treated to a Renaissance-inspired aperitif in a sitting room with an intimate view of the Mona Lisa.
An art historian will guide guests around the museum on a bespoke tour similar to those previously given to the Obamas and Beyonce and Jay-Z.
The brick used in construction of the social structure were taken from a deconstructed factory once belonging to the homeowners.
The interior of the social side of the home was made to feel like a communal pavilion, with all of the activities grouped in one fluid space and clerestory windows invoking an open-air aspect.
The home's asymmetrical gabled roof defines the ceiling heights of the interior spaces.
The dining nook sits between the kitchen and the living room.
Domespace's unique system and design allows for the entire structure to rotate. This enables you to orient your home's windows to face or oppose the sun anytime you want in order to balance passively the internal temperature and reduce energy consumption.
A casual bar area is immediately elevated by elegant hardwood, while a breezy sitting room is perfect for entertaining.
Spaces flow freely from one to the next, creating a continuous open floor plan.
Walnut casework anchors both sides of the original fireplace. Steel plate provides a modern interpretation of the traditional hearth.
The Zyklus chair in the sitting area has been reupholstered in Pierre Frey velvet.
cozy by the fire
The apartment measures just under 540 square feet. Natural light streams in from two dormer windows and skylights on the upper level.
Two dormer windows provide plenty of daylight for the open-plan kitchen, dining, and living room.
The Nate's communal lounge and kitchen.
“I love traveling and recollecting a lot of memories from my journeys,” says Serboli. “I believe that all of this has influenced the design of the apartment.” “Consciously, I wanted to expose some objects and already knew where to put them before I even had bought the apartment,” he explains. “In an unconscious way, funnily enough, a couple of months after the end of the work, I found a forgotten photo of a trip to Mozambique, of me in a colonial house with small blue round columns, ivory floor and coral-colored doors.”
Prices start at $2,850 and include utilities and furnishings, allowing residents to readily move into an ‘Instagram-worthy’ home. A dedicated Node community curator helps residents settle in.
On the second floor, the Megacabinet culminates in a desk with a buffet and a wine fridge, as well as a sofa with hidden storage.
The lobby area.
The light-filled lobby, located in the basement, is at once industrial and warm.
The most intriguing update to the property is the floating studio located over the carport.
To evoke the structure’s past as a horse stable, and provide options for the use of the space, Schaer and his team employed Sing Core sliding barn doors mounted on Krownlab’s Axel hardware. The sliding track runs the full width of the building, allowing residents to open or conceal a bedroom, kitchenette, and entrance to an adjacent 530 square-foot garage, all depending on how the spaces are being used. The kitchenette, seen left, features a Kraus sink and a chrome Grohe Concetto faucet.
Expansive windows on both sides of the open living area bring the outside in. Marvin doors, the Ultimate Swinging French door, flank the mahogany-wrapped fireplace and provide easy access to the screened porch.
By removing walls, inserting new windows, and utilizing a lighter color palette, this historic home has been treated to a modern new look.
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