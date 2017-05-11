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All Photos/living/furniture : chair/floors : slate

Living Room Chair Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Rossi did not carry the dividing wall between the bedroom and living room all the way up to the ceiling, so as not to break up the treatment up there, instead designing the wall as a custom storage and display unit.
Derek and the dogs bask in the warm sunlight by one of the bay windows. Derek and Jean are keen supporters of local artists, and they have decorated the space with pieces by Banele Khoza, Conrad Botes, and Jeanne Gaigher. The living room lamp is by Douglas’s husband and firm partner, Jan, while the bentwood armchair and side tables are vintage finds.
Limestone used on the exterior was employed inside as well, creating material continuity on the interior and exterior. Minimalistic bi-folding doors separate the screened porch from the voluminous pine-clad family room.
The interiors are swathed in organic hues to allow the natural environment to shine.
With reclaimed materials and an open, airy design, Casa Iporanga by architect Daniel Fromer melds with its verdant surroundings.
Blouin and Dupont kept the river rock surrounding the fireplace despite its loud texture "because the smoothness, or overall materiality of the house, gives a sense of balance to the living room," says Blouin.
The living room includes a Tai Ping rug, Philip Arctander armchairs, a Marco Fine Furniture sofa, and a MRCW Design Build coffee table.
In the finished living room, the biggest draw is the view. Feldman took out the sliding door system and implemented a pocket door system with one large 34-by-12 foot window.
The project team excavated a portion of the backyard to create a sunken patio that seamlessly meets the grade of the interior living spaces. The interior flooring is large-scale honed basalt tile (24" x 48" in size), which becomes 24" x 48" flamed basalt tile at the exterior patio.
A band of clerestory windows runs along the south side of the garden room. Sliding glass doors separate the space from a formal dining area.
The star of the home is a two-story garden room. A wall of floor-to-ceiling windows ushers sunlight into the voluminous space, from which several other living areas branch off.
The sloped living room ceiling creates an intimate compression at the low end - a delightful spot to read within the tree tops, or enjoy snow falling on the street below.
Downstairs in the guest quarters, a Murphy bed provides another sleeping spot, and a casual TV room is outfitted with a rustic-yet-modern aesthetic.
Large slabs of slate were used throughout the home for flooring, adding a natural element.
The Great Home flows seamlessly from the living and dining area to the family room at the far wall.
Serene natural materials were used throughout the house to weather well under harsh conditions, as well as to create the sublime color palette.
Floor lamps by Philippe Starck for Flos.
Side table by Oliver Bonas.
The original brick wall is made of a sand-lime mix; in front of it sits a sofa by Robin Day for Habitat. In the study, a Louis De Poortere rug, from a collection inspired by the 1960s, evokes Farnley Hey’s early years. The Yorkstone flooring has been well varnished over time. The seating unit is by Robin Day and the side table is by Oliver Bonas.
The entirety of the Parker Palm Springs—including its retro lobby—was conceived by none other than legendary designer Jonathan Adler himself.
When you first walk into the lobby of W Koh Samui, you’ll be treated to modern art, patches of green space, and an abundance of open air. But the real treat is just beyond the lobby: an infinity pool overlooking the Gulf of Thailand.
The entryway greets visitors with cedar-paneled ceilings and a strong midcentury vibe.
The open, flexible floor plan preserves clear sight lines to the woods outside.
Just off the living room, a cozy den (which served as the home's original living room before renovations) with an earthy stone-inlay fireplace provides a comfortable spot for reading.
Materials such as unpolished stone, used for the interior walls speak louder than statement furniture or décor.
Energetic artwork replaces the typical entertainment unit found in most living rooms.
Designed for indoor/outdoor living, the large open-plan great room is central to the home's layout. It features a stone fireplace and full-height sliding doors which open to the outdoor pool area.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Clerestory windows surround all rooms, providing the spaces with plentiful daylight.
Owner Shane Pliska has fully embraced the home's modernist style and profound connection to nature.
Fallingwater, main floor living area.
More Japanese minka than Sears Roebuck, this kit home in the Bay Area—complete with a meditation room—provided the right bones for a renovation.
Large sliding glass doors suspend the living room within the landscape for family gatherings or larger events.
The post-and-beam construction is highlighted by the use of white paint against the ceiling's natural wood finish, creating a chic, modern look.
Architect Tamira Sawatzky used Ikea components—one-inch Lagan butcher block countertops and inexpensive Ekby Lerberg brackets—when designing the bookshelves along the living room wall in the home/studio he designed for himself and his wife in Toronto.
The wall of windows provides a stunning panoramic view of the local landscape.
The home has been outfitted with the Crestron Home Automation system throughout.
The tongue-and-groove ceiling is an authentic midcentury touch, while clerestory windows help keep the living area bright.
Bertram retained Neutra’s open floor plan and minimalist aesthetic—soft white tones contrast with the dark slate geometric flooring.
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The home is perfect for entertaining.
A Wilhelmina chair by Ilmari Tapiovaara furnishes the living area.
Mid-century modern furniture, including a Fat Chance Sofa and Chair, an Eames surfboard coffee table, and a Gino Sarfatti Triennale Lamp by Arteluce, decorate the living room.
This six-bedroom villa in Brussels ha a cut-in stone fireplace underneath a glass-enclosed walkway.
"Everything here is long and narrow. You can't escape that. I think it was clear right away that we were going to go with this linearity," says Sawatzky.
The living room is five steps down from the kitchen and office space and features textured black slate tile from Olympia Tile, Voyage Immobile sofas with Farniente collection upholstery (a wedding present from Flanders’s mother) by Roche Bobois, and a rug from Turkmenistan the couple picked up in Jerusalem. The sliding glass doors are by Loewen and the glazing above is by Inline Fiberglass. Sawatzky relied on Wayne Arsenault for the custom millwork and carpentry.