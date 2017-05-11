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All Photos/living/furniture : chair/floors : painted wood

Living Room Chair Painted Wood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Filled with artisanal touches and special pieces, the property is being sold fully furnished.
Higgins and Gibson, a Footwear Designer at Nike, applied several coats of “the brightest generic factory white (basically primer),” says Higgins, to lighten up the interior considerably, and left the wood window trim in their natural state to draw the eye towards the river view.
Ben used pine center match boards for the interior flooring which has a very distinct continuous groove pattern that leads the eye to the outdoor deck.
The well-lit upstairs lounge has dramatic dark walls, a patterned carpet, and splashes of vivid color.
The living area has a bold, contemporary look with subdued, neutral tones providing a backdrop for small pops of energetic colors.
Graphic and pastel textiles adorn a collection of modern chairs and sofas in the downstairs sitting room. Warm-gray floorboards extend throughout the whole lower level for a fresh, modern look.
The Deep Thoughts Chaise from Blu-dot sits atop a rug from Rugs.com.
With a neutral backdrop, the focus in the living room can be on the art: Higgins sourced these from artists Caroline Walls and David Cook.
Hope arranged the living room with a woven ottoman and rug that lend warmth and texture.
The bright white floors, walls, and ceiling of the living area provide a spacious and airy feeling for the room.
A home near Rye, England, opens onto a deck through a Sunflex door. The living room features a sofa by Terence Woodgate, 620 chairs by Dieter Rams for Vitsœ, and an Oluce Atollo 239 lamp by Vico Magistretti. The wood-burning fireplace sits along one wall in the room, with a bright orange flue acting as a sculptural focal point.
In the cozy family room, assorted lanterns hang from the painted brick fireplace. French doors provide direct access to the backyard.
Houston-based designer Barbara Hill is known for a stripped-down aesthetic that blends art-world cachet with Texas modernism. Vitra’s Slow chair sits in front of a powder-coated-steel bookcase made by Hill’s go-to fabricator, George Sacaris; it was originally built for the Houston house.
Kate sits in the living room, which is outfitted with vintage Eames and Jens Risom chairs.
A massive concrete hearth, placed just off center, anchors the living room. The Douglas fir floors have been painted a creamy white.
The whole main room of the house
Two pieces from E15’s Shiraz sofa flank the company’s wooden Leila side tables. Hill chose to use flat paint in Benjamin Moore’s Decorators White throughout the home because it emphasizes the chalkiness of the plaster walls, making them “look almost like slate.” The sconce shown in the foreground—David Chipperfield’s Corrubedo design for FontanaArte—gives off a soft glow and replaces the dozens of paper-lampshade wall fixtures the owners found in the house when they bought it. Stewart Cohen’s zany photograph of a gun-toting Marfa resident encapsulates Barbara Hill’s offbeat brand of decorating: bright and minimal, yet darkly humorous.
“When everything is painted white, you can really feel the spatial flow and the sectional geometry, which is interesting because it goes from being a rectangle to a square.” Ed Parker, designer and resident - Brooklyn, New York Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
Courtesy of Natalia Vial
A color palette of white, blue and grey along with white washed wood brings a breezy, tropical-nautical look to Cape Kudu Hotel on the peaceful island paradise of Koh Yao Noi in Thailand.