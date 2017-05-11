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All Photos/living/furniture : chair/floors : marble

Living Room Chair Marble Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Custom furniture sits atop an Ikea rug. The custom fluted glass door opens to the hallway running through the house.
Stainless steel—such as this mesh ceiling—gives residential interiors a utilitarian edge, says Michael Fohring of Odami, and it's a material choice he hopes to use in one of the studio's own projects soon.
A gentle site crossfall offered an opportunity to experiment with internal level changes. “I just loved the idea of a conversation pit,” says architect Jeremy Bull. “It is a quirky oak and leather bench which gets used for most of our sitting, meals, board games, and spilling things.”
The chapel like ceiling of the Living Room overlooking the waterbody.
The living room includes a Jensen chair by Rodolfo Dordoni for Minotti and a Bohemian chair, a Lowland sofa, and Fjord footstools by Patricia Urquiola for Moroso.
Dark blue and pink accents, seen in these chromatic circles, are peppered throughout the home and appear in the art, area rugs, and furnishings.
Tall stone walls, fencing, and an abundance of greenery shield views of the surrounding development to create a private oasis of calm in the backyard.
British designer John Pawson transformed a convent and hospital into a medieval-meets-modern luxury stay.
Leading to a lush wall of green, the long reflecting pool on the ground floor divides the space, with the living area on the left and the dining area on the right.
Just a few steps off Paris' Grands Boulevards, Hôtel Bienvenue received a colorful and modern redesign by interior designer Chloé Nègre. Housed in the former Hôtel Villa Fenelon, the renovation of the century-old structure marks the first hotel project for Chloé Nègre, a former protégée of architect and designer India Mahdavi. Hôtel Bienvenue is the latest addition to hotelier Adrien Gloaguen’s portfolio, which also includes Hôtel Panache and Hôtel Paradis. True to its name, the hotel welcomes every guest like a member of the family.
Dubbed "the presiding grande dame of West Coast interior design" by The New Yorker, Kelly Wearstler has worked her magic yet again with the San Francisco Proper, a luxury hotel by Proper Hotels & Residences. The local firm Hornberger + Worstell recently repurposed the iconic building, transforming it into a 131-room boutique hotel. "I conjured an extensive backstory for the hotel. You’re in this cool bohemian woman’s home, and it’s like a series of living rooms," Wearstler explains. "This woman lives there with a black cat called Charmaine, who hangs out on the rooftop, and you are just lingering in her eclectic, artful salon—perhaps waiting for her."
By using the same tones throughout the apartment, Alan unifies the residence; creates the illusion of more space; and allows for greater depth, texture, and warmth to be added to each individual room. It also helps serve as the perfect backdrop for elegant and understated holiday decor.
A view from the living room back towards the entrance hallway. The sofas and the coffee table are both custom-designed by Alan.
The vaulted ceiling creates a grand sense of space. The large window was inspired by an old door the designer saw on a trip to Oxford, England.
The bespoke fireplace is almost 10 feet long and was carved from a single giant piece of natural Carrara marble. The design "gives the feeling of floating weightless in the air."
The living room is a wonderful example of Alan's signature minimalist style. From the clean treatment of every single surface to his flawless definition of space—the designer's work is an exercise in restraint.
The living room is a wonderful example of Alan's signature style. His work an exercise in restraint from his clean treatment of every single surface to his flawless definition of space—the designer redefines minimalism.
The open living plan features a cedar-paneled tongue-and-groove ceiling anchored by a brick fireplace.
The home's living room, adjacent to the three-story "void", enjoys plentiful natural light. A Beaubien Wall Double Shade Light by Lambert &amp; Fils, and Arancini Floor Lamp by
Lined with new terrazzo flooring edged with blue tile, the open-plan living room is anchored by a corner gas fireplace.
The open-concept main living area, which connects to the dining room and kitchen, is the residents’ favorite part of the home. Soaring ceilings, black aluminum-clad windows, and Carrara marble floors make this central gathering place feel vast. Warm, natural textures are brought in through the Eames molded plywood chairs, brown Mies van der Rohe Barcelona chairs, and natural wooden slab table on steel legs.