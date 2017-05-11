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All Photos/living/furniture : chair/floors : linoleum

Living Room Chair Linoleum Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Natural light bounces off all-white color palette, enhancing both the home's sense of space and bright, airy aesthetic.
The built-in dining table and space-dividing open-back shelving were custom-designed to create an airy and porous feel. "All technical installations and the external coupling points are assembled in the wall between the bathroom and the additional bedroom," says Stinessen. "[It's] prepared for 'plug and play' installation of the shelters."
The view from the hallway with the bathroom to the left, the kitchen to the right, and the living area ahead. Directly behind is the additional bedroom with an elevated bed that has a private entrance and can also function as a storage room.
The renovation referenced original drawings and historic photographs, and was sensitive to the home's original design. The living room once featured built-in cabinets and a sofa, similar to the current configuration.
Soriano experimented with different building materials such as steel, glass, plywood, and cork.
Pictured is the largest of the units, the "not-so-tiny home." Its two bedrooms anchor each end of the home, offering privacy. The homes feature 9-foot ceilings, and this unit can accommodate a king-sized bed.
Primary colors and straight lines fuse together in this bold apartment. A Cosmorelax Essex sofa sits in the living area, along with Maxalto Fulgens armchairs.
The dining nook sits between the kitchen and the living room.
The expansive wall of glass is broken by the wood-burning brick fireplace.
The home's post-and-beam construction leads the eye straight from the central atrium to the backyard on the opposite side.
The sitting room provides another space to lounge and entertain.
This built-in seating area backs a dividing wall that sets off the kitchen and faces a brick inlay fireplace.
Sited behind the entrance hallway and flex room, the living room retains its original footprint.
White resin was used for the flooring in the living room.
The picture wall is adorned with images collected from family, colleagues, and estate sales. ”I kill plants, so cacti are our friends,” Peter says of the succulents along the low table behind the Design Within Reach sofa, just over which an Established & Sons Font clock keeps time.