Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/living/furniture : chair/floors : laminate

Living Room Chair Laminate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Windowsills were extended to do double-duty, and also function as bookshelves.
Crawford taught himself how to reface the brick fireplace façade, using a creamy-colored, thin set brick. “It was his first time using a tile saw or laying brick, but his meticulous precision paid off,” says Devlin.
The wood slat wall was a great solution for spreading light throughout the split-level and looks right for the era of the house. At $2700, it was also much more cost effective than Devlin’s original design of a metal staircase.
A Wellington, New Zealand, couple loved their neighborhood of Berhampore, but found that with two young sons, they were running out of space. They called on Parsonson Architects to devise a 183-square-foot studio in the backyard of their two-bedroom Victorian cottage. Parsonson outfitted the interior walls, floor, and ceiling with OSB, while structural supports create an artful, geometric aesthetic.
The chair and the fireplace in the living area are vintage, and the dresser is from Target.
Reveals at the ceiling highlight the wooden roof detail in this Taiwan apartment remodel.
The living space overlooks a three-foot-wide covered patio with artificial turf.
Laminate flooring from the Home Decorators Collection was used for the living area. The ceiling slopes upwards towards the west.
All of the electrical and hydraulic infrastructure has been reinstalled.
The original steel window frames were restored and now overlook views of a lush canopy.