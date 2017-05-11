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All Photos/living/furniture : chair/floors : dark hardwood

Living Room Chair Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The living room features a pendant from Ochre and Silk, barstools from Hati Home, and a wool rug from Revival. The European Walnut floors throughout the home are Stuga “Zig Zag.”
“Decoration is something that fascinates me,” says Carolina. “Mixing old with modern works very well for me, so I have my great-grandmother's bed, but the dining room has Philippe Starck chairs.”
The home’s living area now opens wide to the backyard—perfect for SoCal’s indoor/outdoor lifestyle.
RJ and Frances took down the wall to connect the kitchen with the living area, improving the home’s circulation.
“Those living rooms are always a challenge in brownstones, to furnish in a thoughtful way,” says Cuttle, pointing to the narrow dimensions of the room, the low window sills, and abundance of woodwork taking up wall space. A curving Carl Hansen sofa floats in front of the bay window, so as not to block the light and allowing easy sightlines. The chairs and coffee table are from Lawson Fenning and the rug is Jardan.
Upstairs, pieces from the homeowner's eclectic art collection add pops of color. A coconut chair by George Nelson was reupholstered to bring a contemporary feel, and a sleeper sofa from Design Within Reach offers flexible space for guests.
Designed as an experiential retreated for the Henrybuilt team, founder and CEO Scott Hudson explains, "We had the idea to stop doing showrooms and to start doing houses that our staff can travel to, and live in, and actually live with the product and learn by experiencing it how to improve it."
In the living room, an Eames lounge chair is matched with a Richard Conover–designed fiberglass chair in similar proportions. A custom coffee table by Asher Israelow com-plements the industrial lighting by Workstead, affixed to walls painted in Farrow and Ball’s Manor House Gray. The sliding doors leading into the home office were fabricated by Markus Bartenschlager.
"The colorful first-floor lounge is filled with hand-picked treasures—such as the custom-made fireplace, and William Boshoff's "Nice Guys
A Czech designer partners with local stonemasons and carpenters to convert a tattered structure into a boutique guesthouse in the Carpathian Mountains.
The couple refinished the original Fir floors, and planed and sanded down the original moldings and white-washed them. They painted the original fireplace with black matte paint and stenciled a contrasting glossy pattern on the tile. Jason designed and built the coffee table, and the walnut console, which has laser-cut perforated doors. (There’s an inset, upholstered seat for sitting when donning shoes that the cat loves to sleep in.)
With a coat of paint and new appliances and furnishings, the 880-square-foot space maintains its cozy cabin feel, while also feeling fresh and new.
The existing beams were "one of the elements of the house that made it special," says Azin, who spent three days on a ladder staining them herself.
Henry reads on the staircase that accesses the main sleeping loft while Cora takes a nap in the living area, which is outfitted with vinyl flooring.
Sophia and Henry relax in the open-plan living area of their tiny home with their dog Cora, a Labrador retriever and Siberian husky mix.
A bar and vinyl setup complete the entertainment scheme downstairs.
The Ruby Sofa from West Elm joins the Slope Arm Chair, also from West Elm. The artwork is by Brian Sanchez, a Seattle artist. All of the artwork was curated by Lauren Gallow.
Darker flooring and a fireplace painted black give the room a “moodier” vibe.
Richard Neutra was a pioneer in opening up living spaces so that they could serve as communal gathering spots.
The Genesis GV80 sits in the glass-encased carport, which speaks to the importance of automobile culture in Neutra’s time. Preproduction model with optional features shown.
Living Room
Living Room
Exposed formwork concrete was used for the walls in the house. It contrasts with more refined elements, such as the steel beams and timber floors and ceiling.
The simple, lightweight timber-and-metal roof extends over the living space and out to the veranda. This was the most costly part of the build, but it was essential to achieving the architect’s vision. Initially, he had planned to use a green roof, however the clients were concerned about ongoing maintenance.
A large OSB structure with skylights, a bathroom, an enclosed baby’s room, and a master sleeping alcove dominates Ryan and Showalter’s Brooklyn loft.
A Pampa rug from Argentina adorns this light-filled living room designed by Cortney Bishop.
Interior designer Angela Belt selected a hand-knotted Sial rug from Design Within Reach for this Westport, Connecticut, home. Featuring a slight shimmer and a blend of neutral tones, the rug is a blend of different fibers, including viscose and cotton.
Zachary wrapped the den in moody Limerence wallpaper from House of Hackney.
The roof was lifted and insulated during the renovation, and the original Douglas fir floors were kept and patched where needed. The oversized thermal windows also regulate the temperature.
Living Room 2
Living Room 3
Living room
Living Room 1
"Ryan likes navy, so we decided to copy that theme throughout and bring in some warm tones to complement the honey-colored wood countertops," Armstrong says. "I always love to tie in all of the colors in a space with an area rug. I found the perfect old-world-feel traditional rug with some great navy and gold tones to tie it all together."
The pitched portion of the roof creates a high ceiling and an airy aesthetic in the living area, where large windows, including two half moon windows, facilitate plenty of sunlight.
Large openings frame views into the rugged terrain.
A palette of wood, stone, and steel extends from the outside in.
The clients' art collection adds color, curvature, and a touch of whimsy.
The built-in office nook is fashioned from whitened maple.
The custom-designed white maple modular coffee table can be kept together as one piece, or separated to form stools or smaller tables. "Each of the four cubes is slightly different, with a storage recess or dividing panel for stowing books, magazines, pillows, or other objects," says Thomas.
The living room received a Muuto Connect sofa, which was "notched into" the custom media cabinetry. The existing wood floors were refinished with an ebony satin stain with a charcoal tone.
In the living room, 18-foot-tall ceilings combine with massive windows.
In the living room, a new faceted, blackened-steel fireplace surround is juxtaposed with leaded glass windows. "The existing portions of the house offer more formal and internal spaces for cozy entertaining and lounging," says Chadbourne.
“We use the media room a ton. That’s our movie and hangout space,” says owner Jeff. Expansive sliding doors from Fleetwood connect the space to a previously inaccessible deck, turning the once dingy front room into a luminous, cozy family zone. “The cityscape is so beautiful from this angle,” says architect Kelli Franz. “The roofline with Sutro behind it is just as amazing, I think, as the rear view.”
In addition to the formal dining space, the illuminated area also accommodates a double living room, which is separated by a two-sided limestone gas fireplace.
A contemporary fireplace is a modern take on the traditional stone focal point. The light-filled space is also enclosed by three walls of picture windows, inviting in plenty of natural light.
Within the walls of this updated 1920s Spanish Colonial home is a world-class art collection that includes the work of James Turrell and Jenny Holzer. The abode was meant to contrast with the creative couple’s main residence in San Francisco—a Victorian on a steep hill. The Los Angeles getaway, designed by Síol Studios, was renovated to embody indoor/outdoor living while maintaining the original charm with beautiful bones and arched windows. The placement of the art was an organic process—some were designed in place, while others were placed afterwards such as the Barry McGee surfboards in the dining room.
A hanging fireplace from Fireorb anchors the living area, where Book Totem and Peace Sign, both by Karen, are on display. A Graffiti pendant by Hubbardton Forge hangs over a custom table by Jed Dawson.
With an impressive width of over 21.5 feet, the home offers exceptional scale, spanning 4,730 square feet over five floors. It also includes an excavated 850-square-foot basement.
Síol Studios modified the existing fireplace with a new plaster mantle and an apron of hand-painted terra-cotta tiles.
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