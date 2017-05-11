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All Photos/living/furniture : chair/fireplace : two sided

Living Room Chair Two Sided Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

“We’ve tried to create a space that feels calm, with warm lighting, soft textures, natural wood pieces, and beach treasures collected from our trips,” says Leah. The living room features a cozy and durable Movie Night Sectional from Sundays, Zero Waste Coffee Table from Avocado, and handcrafted shelving unit by local carpenter Kaleb Redden—putting family mementos and found objects on display.
Berube's starting point was the continuous wall of black millwork clad in a solid matte surface by Fenix. "We decided on a dark palette to work with the exterior,
The common spaces in the Suteki House deliberately frame exterior views. "The beautiful oak trees on the opposite side of the creek are still ‘belonging’ to this house by the use of shakkei, which expands limits visually," explain the architects.
Bestor opened up the central spine of the ranch-style home, creating a kind of longhouse with the ceilings insulated and covered with hemlock.
The ceramic piece over the two-sided fireplace is by Brie Ruias, with Jasper Morrison Glow Ball light above.
The original stone walls and wood ceiling beams were cleaned and restored to their natural finish.
Light-wood flooring and furnishings warm up the black-and-white interior.
White oak flooring creates a bright contrast to the stained oak ceiling.
Instead of designing a completely open plan, Berg separated the public rooms with a freestanding fireplace wall made of Mutual Materials bricks in Coal Creek. An Emmy sectional by Egg Collective for Design Within Reach faces a Lars chair from Room &amp; Board
On the rare occasion that the weather is chilly, an expansive concrete fireplace can warm up the living area.
Interior Living Space and Fireplace
The ceiling height was lowered over the seating area in the living room to create a cozy enclosure there, while double-height windows on the perimeter bring in yet more light.
A look back at the atrium on the left and the foyer on the right—sleek, built-in storage lines the entry on one side, opposite a two-sided fireplace.
The design team added new perimeter window openings to encourage light into the home wherever possible.
The wood-wrapped footbridge on the floor above defines the passage into the living room.
In addition to the formal dining space, the illuminated area also accommodates a double living room, which is separated by a two-sided limestone gas fireplace.
A cozy Bodart & Gonay tunnel stove heats the main living area. A black-and-white String pendant light by Flos adds contrast to the wood-clad room.
When the current owners laid eyes on this home's spectacular city views, they instantly fell in love with the 1958 dwelling. In addition to amazing vistas, the custom-designed house had an authentic midcentury vibe and a cool chevron floor plan. However, the 3,600 square foot home had tiny, closed-off rooms, awkward spaces, and low ceilings that were "begging to be vaulted." Portland-based Risa Boyer Architecture renovated the midcentury house, opening up ceilings to make them vaulted, adding floor-to-ceiling windows, and expanded the kitchen and gave it a modern look with walnut cabinets.
Taula House by M Gooden Design | Sitting Room
The home features concrete floors with radiant heating. A custom folded-steel, double-sided fireplace separates the living room from the dining area. The chandelier is from Restoration Hardware, and the coffee table is custom made.
A slender, black double-sided fireplace distinguishes the living room from the dining area.
Heating and cooling are essential for Yosemite's snowy winters and broiling summers. Glass walls along all sides of the clubhouse fold away to let air in—or slide shut to insulate the space from the temperature outside.
The material palette darkens in the study, which is stocked with books on art and culture.
The altar-end of the building was also enclosed to form the boundary for the living room, with the attached office and workshop behind the wall on the lower level. The upper level walkway to the master suite provides a sense of definition in the expansive space, which is 28 feet high at its peak.
All of the window glass needed to be replaced, but the lancet-style at the top retains the building’s character, while the bottom sill was dropped down several feet. The blue velvet couch is from Maison Corbeil.
The former gallery was enclosed in order to create space for two guest bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. An elevated walkway stretches over the former nave and leads to a master suite opposite, separated from the other bedrooms for privacy.
A circular fireplace takes center stage in the living room.
Light-colored terrazzo flooring bounces daylight throughout the interior.
The home's key features are its post-and-beam construction, deep overhangs to modulate light and shadows, open-plan interiors, and easy indoor/outdoor flow via floor-to-ceiling sliding doors.
Nestled among trees and apple orchards, this warm and inviting family home makes the most of its peaceful wooded plot.
The living area of 2 Barns features a doubled-sided fireplace, hardwood floors, and a neutral color palette. Architect Barry Price prized utilizing local materials in the ADA-accessible home.
cozy by the fire
Available in sizes that range from 1,291-sqaure-feet to 1,340-sqaure-feet.
On the other side of the Cor-Ten fireplace is the living room. The custom Augustin sectional and the cocktail table are from Christian Liaigre, and paired with Ib Kofod-Larsen's Seal chair and ottoman.
Here is a peek of the living area. There is an additional sitting area just around the corner.
The tongue-and-groove ceiling is another classic midcentury feature.
The open-plan living space is anchored by a grand dual-sided fireplace. Extensive glazing brings a strong sense of the outdoors in and keeps the interiors bright and airy.
An Acucraft fireplace divides the family room from the living room. The interior flooring is also by Madera-Trade.
Scott set the windows into deep recesses.
Country Garden House | Olson Kundig
Bigwood Residence | Olson Kundig
Bigwood Residence | Olson Kundig
In the main living areas, the concrete slab floor was scored and given a coat of white resin.
Local furniture and decoration was considered
Expansive walls of glass and sliding doors that lead to the large exterior patio create a strong sense of indoor/outdoor living.
Fireplace
In the living areas, the inner surface of the massive beam-wall that frames the eastern façade is clad in wood, which adds a sense of warmth to counteract the coolness of the concrete.
The two-sided fireplace separates the dining room and the living room.
Neutral, earthy tones and a mix of materials give the living room a warm and cozy vibe.
The brick-inlay structure anchors the open-plan living room.
The living room features a double-height ceiling and anchored by the dual indoor-outdoor fireplace.
The backside of the home's double-sided fireplace.
Interiors include an open floor plan, high ceilings, radiant heat, and hardwood floors throughout.
Limestone wrapped monolithic wall with fireplaces on both sides
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