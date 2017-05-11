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All Photos/living/furniture : bookcase/floors : linoleum

Living Room Bookcase Linoleum Floors Design Photos and Ideas

This built-in seating area backs a dividing wall that sets off the kitchen and faces a brick inlay fireplace.
The wooden box is as functional as it is finely crafted, with room for clothes up top. Each niche holds treasures from travels, family keepsakes, books, and more.
The picture wall is adorned with images collected from family, colleagues, and estate sales. ”I kill plants, so cacti are our friends,” Peter says of the succulents along the low table behind the Design Within Reach sofa, just over which an Established & Sons Font clock keeps time.