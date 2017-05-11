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All Photos/living/furniture : bookcase/floors : dark hardwood

Living Room Bookcase Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Window seats frame the fireplace to create alcoves for people to sit and children to play. Drawers in the window seats have storage for toys and board games. An Altona Barebulb Chandelier Pendant from Rejuvenation hangs above, while the Basket Weave Wool Rug by Parachute covers the floor.
The living room features a pendant from Ochre and Silk, barstools from Hati Home, and a wool rug from Revival. The European Walnut floors throughout the home are Stuga “Zig Zag.”
“Decoration is something that fascinates me,” says Carolina. “Mixing old with modern works very well for me, so I have my great-grandmother's bed, but the dining room has Philippe Starck chairs.”
In the living room, an Eames lounge chair is matched with a Richard Conover–designed fiberglass chair in similar proportions. A custom coffee table by Asher Israelow com-plements the industrial lighting by Workstead, affixed to walls painted in Farrow and Ball’s Manor House Gray. The sliding doors leading into the home office were fabricated by Markus Bartenschlager.
An extra bedroom was opened up to create more room for activities.
Zachary designed a new cabinet in walnut to anchor the room. The wood tones are a warm counterpoint to the butter-yellow sofa. The coffee table belonged to the owners.
The Curved Back sofa is from Lawson-Fenning. “It’s the most comfortable sofa,” says Zachary. “I have one, too.”
The custom-designed white maple modular coffee table can be kept together as one piece, or separated to form stools or smaller tables. "Each of the four cubes is slightly different, with a storage recess or dividing panel for stowing books, magazines, pillows, or other objects," says Thomas.
The living room received a Muuto Connect sofa, which was "notched into" the custom media cabinetry. The existing wood floors were refinished with an ebony satin stain with a charcoal tone.
At no more than $25 a pop, these affordable goodies are downright perfect for everyone you know.
With an impressive width of over 21.5 feet, the home offers exceptional scale, spanning 4,730 square feet over five floors. It also includes an excavated 850-square-foot basement.
Books pepper the Toronto apartment, but most are housed in two libraries, one of which is dedicated to art and photography. It also features a Palms lounger by Dutch designer Frans Schrofer and the painting Any Number of Preoccupations by Lynette Yiadom-Boakye. The second bedroom, which also functions as a library, has Vitsœ shelving and houses owner Kenneth Montague’s book collection.
In the kitchen, light-colored, ash-veneer custom cabinetry is balanced with charcoal Silestone quartz counters.
The first floor is a continuous public space featuring a dining area, kitchen, and living room.
To maximize functionality in the original two-story home, Office of Architecture treated the residence to a complete gut renovation, which allowed for the new four-level layout.
The "library under the stars" features thousands of old books plucked from antique shops.
Finding a wheelchair accessible home in New York City can be a challenge, but after a diving accident left David Carmel paralyzed from the waist down, Carmel knew he was looking for a home that was "accessible but not institutional." Working with Della Valle Bernheimer, they made an apartment that is both beautiful and accessible, with a lightweight sliding wall that closes off the bedroom from the living area.
The 10-foot-long galley kitchen has no upper cabinets, which makes the space feel bright and airy. Open shelving provides additional wall storage.
The living area features high ceilings with exposed rafters and lots of natural light.
The cozy parlor-floor living room is anchored by a fireplace from the Dutch company Rais.
Because the floor area is limited, the redesign needed to be optimized for storage. The new partition acts as a staircase, office, display case, closet, fabric storage, and light source. The mezzanine, which was previously accessed via a ladder, didn’t provide enough privacy as a guest bedroom, so this had to be changed, too.
The living room opens to an airy enclosed sunroom.
The hammered copper side table was a gift from Francine's business partner, Carl D'Aquino. The pottery on the midcentury coffee table is by Alex Bauer.
An off-center skylight brings natural light into the living room, where the existing fireplace (inset) was refinished in metallic paint. A fiberglass Koishi pouf by Naoto Fukasawa for Linea sits by an Eames sofa. The painting is by Vanessa Prager.
Formal Living Room
An ample sill made of English elm was built into two front windows to create a gathering spot that is visually connected to the street. Donna Wilson’s lively Ernest pouf in coral Nos Da upholstery for SCP adds extra seating in the living room.
Visitors to the home are greeted by a George Nelson Bubble pendant in the entryway, a striking counterpoint to the home’s traditional shingle facade.
The yoga and meditation area is placed on the upper level, which also features a partitioned bedroom and private bath. The warm wood floors are heated by hydronic tubes below, while supplemental and more instant heat is provided by a concealed infrared heater in the ceiling. Greenery surrounds the sides of the property for a serene environment. The industrial supports required to hold the 3 floors above were left exposed, and the burled redwood slabs are exposed and serve as the ceiling and sides to the spaces below.
The living-dining room replete with a Wells sofa from Room and Board, occupies what was formerly a classroom.
Mathieu Vinciguerra reads in front of his apartment’s signature storyboard shelves.