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All Photos/living/furniture : bookcase/floors : concrete

Living Room Bookcase Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

"We’ve got these tall walls and we’ve got a lot of artwork, and one thing I’ve learned on my rental journey is how to hang artwork without marring walls,
Rough elements like concrete floors and steel stairs mix with warmer materials to create balance and harmony.
One of the couple’s favorite new details is the built-in, L-shaped bookcase in the den.
The original tongue-and-groove ceiling can still be seen in the living room, where an eclectic mix of furniture, including a Ligne Roset Togo, chair creates a laid-back ambiance.
A mezzanine loft level provides extra floor space without increasing the home's footprint. Built-in bookshelves double as a guardrail for the lofted work space, accessed by a built-in ladder.
In the living room, a Stûv fireplace sits near Lori’s favorite place to paint. “We made the southeast corner glass, because that’s where the best view is,” says BCJ principal Ray Calabro.
An entrance hall leads to the living/dining area, where the architects used old bricks to make a fireplace, stairs, and built-in benches feel as though they were always there.
When architects Thomas Karsten and Alexandra Erhard toured the raw industrial space, they were struck by how much light streamed in, a gift bestowed by large windows and the rare presence of a private patio.
In the living room, a RAIS Q-Tee 2 stove and CB2 rocker warm the space.
Throughout the house, a few recurring themes emerge: glass walls, steel framing, floor-to-ceiling bookcases, and rolling library ladders. The interiors are furnished with midcentury classics, including a vintage Eames Lounge chair, alongside Japanese works of art.
Chimney corner and floor-to-ceiling bookcase
View to the Entrance
The bright living room features a fireplace, open shelving, and artwork showcasing emergent female voices, which was of particular interest to one of the owners.
The lattice-like bookcase separating the living room and family room is part of a design approach that Cristián says “blurs the line between building and furniture.” The walls and floors are concrete in all of the units.
Designer Ralph Germann inserted a partially glazed box into a 19th-century barn to form the main living space of Christine Bonvin’s home in Switzerland. Soft light enters through original arrow-loop windows.
The Bracy Cottage — Living Room
“The main living spaces, flowing from the central courtyard, fold down with the stepped concrete floor,” says Fox. “Plywood joinery and an off-form concrete ceiling anchor and harmonize.”
The Grove Modern bookshelf is from Room & Board, as is the tan leather sofa and the rug.
A coat of white paint paired with the newly exposed concrete floor gave the room an entirely new feel. For furnishings, Natalie looked for quality pieces that would last, especially since she intended to rent out the cabin as an Airbnb.
The family room couch is tucked into a nook to create a cozy retreat that still has views past the atrium to the backyard and kitchen.
Easy living was one of the homeowners' main goals, and thanks to the work of A. Gruppo, they now have a home they can be happy in for a long time to come.
Anodized aluminum-and-glass sliding doors are all that separate guests from the peaceful environs.
To help create the illusion of more spaces, the great room features a vaulted ceiling and opens up to the outdoors with 12-foot wall-to-wall glazed sliding doors.
The artwork is titled "Crashing Buffalo" and is by Tucson/Los Angeles artist Ishi Glinsky.
The Adrian Pearsall sofa was sourced from The Swanky Abode on 1st Dibs, and the fire tools are also from the Sunshine Shop, a local vintage store.
The interiors are compact and feature abundant, built-in storage. This room faces out onto the spa that anchors the swimming pool on the north side of the home.
The apartment is accessed via an old freight elevator. The cabinetry around the elevator entrance—including a massive bookshelf and storage space—is black, contrasting with the white brick walls and the white oak joinery.
The structural slab on the ground floor has simply been polished as a cost effective, practical, and durable flooring solution, especially to the sand and salt.
A bespoke timber joinery unit serves as a semi-partition between the kitchen and the living space, giving a sense of separation without disconnection. Dramatic patterns of light and shadow from the sculptural skylight play over the space.
In the living area and kitchen, materials such as concrete and ceramic tiles were chosen for affordability and durability. The angled skylight above the living room provides a void in the slab that could be utilized for a stair or ladder should a third story need to be added in the future.
A bespoke timber joinery unit separates the bedroom from the living space. It has been designed so that it can be easily reconfigured if the need arises for another bedroom in part of the living space.
The open-plan residential floor has been designed so that it can be easily adapted in the future. The joinery between the bedroom and the living space offers privacy without completely separating the two areas.
The four-bed, four-bath home of Peter and Sarah Diamond and their two adult children is uniquely situated in one of the most remote areas of the Berkshires: Mount Washington, Massachusetts.
A built-in window seat across from the kitchen gives guests a spot to sit close to the cooking action.
Sliding pocket doors can be used to separate the living room from the kitchen and dining areas. "Compared to houses in other European countries, the living room is relatively small and private. The kitchen is larger to accommodate most of the social life of the family as well as everyday rituals," notes Larsen.
A "book nook" and play space connects the living room with the kitchen/dining area.
A "book nook" and play space connects the living room with the kitchen/dining area.
Anchored with an ash accent wall with a built-in daybed, the midcentury-inspired living room features a Living Divani modular sofa and Tech Lighting pendant lamps. On the left is the custom double-sided bookshelf covered with acid-etched glass that divides the living space from the bedroom hall.
The family room across from the open bedroom features a Nelson Bubble Globe pendant, IKEA Alseda floor stools, and an heirloom tapestry wall hanging.
A wooden "curtain," designed by Mill and fabricated by John Hiser, divides the penthouse from the roof deck and redirects light. "I am obsessed with looking at these plywood forms at various times of day," says Mill, "from early morning at 5 a.m. to early evenings when the sun goes down. The light play is pure spatial poetry for me." A marble sculpture by Manuel Neri anchors the area.
In the downstairs loft, an Eames chair sits amid a steel sculpture garden; it’s the perfect place to sit and view an abstract expressionist painting by Bradley Walker Tomlin, hung from the ceiling.
Francis Mill emphasizes the importance of "uninterrupted looking" at home. This niche in the cave offers a tranquil place to read or contemplate art.
"The wood structure has a depth that creates a play of shadows through the day and a calm atmosphere resembling the feeling of sitting under a tree," says the firm.
Short staircases lead to sequestered nooks made for contemplation and getting work done. "The concrete floors and stairs dissolve the division of inside and outside," says Atelier Oslo. "The interior becomes part of the landscape, and walking in and around the cabin gives a unique experience, where the different qualities from the site become part of the architecture."
Rockwell Group designed a flexible second-floor lobby with a co-working space and meeting rooms with transformable furniture, allowing them to double as lounges. “In a typical hotel, you can’t use a meeting room or other daytime spaces at night, and nightclubs sit empty during the day,” says Mitchell Hochberg, president of Lightstone Group. “We don’t have the option of doing that here.” Images of classical sculptures, warped by digital glitches, are in keeping with the tongue-in-cheek mood; miniature sculptures on the shelves cheekily take selfies or don leopard-print Speedos.
Built-in furniture extends throughout the home.
The curved Jardan Valley sofa in green brings geometric interest to the living room.
The living area features high ceilings with exposed rafters and lots of natural light.
Light cascades onto the window seat from glazing placed high on the wall.
A built-in bench below the window is ready for a good curl-up, with a full wall of shelves nearby.
The Atrium Townhome by Robitaille Curtis has a 32-foot atrium with a skylight running the full width of the house. The third story features a net “floor” at the top of the atrium that turns the void into a dramatic play surface adjacent to the kid’s bedrooms. The use of a net in this location precludes the need for guardrails and opens the floor plan to unimpeded views to and from the third floor. Riggers from Cirque du Soleil provided and installed the trapeze net.
A full-height wall of glass brings additional natural light into the open-plan living area. The step down creates a cozy divide in the space.
Stonco wall-mounted lights and WAC lighting add an industrial touch to the bright and airy living room. The floor lamp is by Ligne Roset.
A Jøtul Direct Vent Gas Stove anchors the living space that seamlessly connects with the outdoors through massive, operable glazing by Fleetwood. Aside from the custom built-in bench, the chairs and furnishings are by Ligne Roset.
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