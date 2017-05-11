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All Photos/living/furniture : bookcase/floors : ceramic tile

Living Room Bookcase Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The spacious balcony on the second floor has the best views in the house: it overlooks the surrounding gardens and the Cerro de San Cristóbal, a wooded hill and nature preserve that rises behind the property. “Between 8 in the morning and 4 p.m., these sliding doors remain open and it’s super comfortable,” says Constantino. “When the mosquitos arrive, we close them and open the smaller screened windows.”
In the living room, there's a chair and rug from FÜÜR.
The flex room and living room are tucked under the mezzanine floor with the primary suite.
The recording complex, Gold Diggers Sound, boasts nine state-of-the-art recording studios, a multiuse sound stage, kitchenettes and lounge areas, and is available for 24/7 access.
A Restoration Hardware sofa and vintage rug in the living room.
A light-filled lobby vignette references the hotel's Spanish Colonial roots with added modern touches.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
living area
Steel “waterfall” style shaped staircase, visually unattached, allows unobstructed view of the entire living space.
Sliding glass doors integrate internal and exterior spaces, allowing a full use of the terrain.
The living room is defined by a large birch plywood television console, designed by architect, Miguel Marcelino. - Lisbon, Portugal Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017