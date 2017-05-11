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All Photos/living/furniture : bookcase/floors : cement tile

Living Room Bookcase Cement Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Living room
A light pink accent wall behind the bookshelf ties the library area with the triangular threshold to the bedrooms.
The lower-level family room has a wet bar, a kitchenette, and doors leading to the backyard.