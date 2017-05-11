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All Photos/living/furniture : bookcase/floors : brick

Living Room Bookcase Brick Floors Design Photos and Ideas

If they can’t leave a used bookstore without copping at least three paperbacks at $1 apiece, we’ve got a gift for them.
A purposeful nook for storing coats and taking off shoes is lined with vertical subway tile. The brick floor elegantly meets the pistachio green tile floor, which helps to define the alcove from the main space.
A few steps lead up to the dining room area.
The elegant space is anchored by a brick, wood-burning fireplace.
Loft Living Room and Bedroom