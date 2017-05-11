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All Photos/living/furniture : bookcase/floors : bamboo

Living Room Bookcase Bamboo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

“The fireplace/bookcase wall installation takes cues from the Cado Shelving System, and also works to flatten the classic hovering fireplace into a gesture that is engaged with the wall,” says Keating. “Usability and modularity are both important elements of an interior that in some ways is like one big studio containing the objects of—and inspirations for—the client’s artistic interests.”
The interiors are furnished with midcentury modern pieces, including this vintage Eames Aluminum Group chair.
Pre-engineered dark stained bamboo flooring closely mimics the exterior decking material, creating a fluid transition from the interior to the exterior.