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All Photos/living/furniture : bookcase/fireplace : two sided

Living Room Bookcase Two Sided Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

Berube's starting point was the continuous wall of black millwork clad in a solid matte surface by Fenix. "We decided on a dark palette to work with the exterior,
Country Garden House | Olson Kundig
Bigwood Residence | Olson Kundig
Main House Great Room with One of Two Fireplaces
Family Room
Living room