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All Photos/living/furniture : bench/lighting : wall

Living Room Bench Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

In Hannah’s initial sketch of the house, she drew an A-frame with a floor-to-ceiling windows in the front. “It was important to have that tall ceiling in the living space and all the light,” she says. In the front living room, a maple pendant light from Modern Maine crowns the space. And a locally manufactured Jotul stove warms the space. A 84-inch projector screen was installed parallel to the sliding door, so the couple can tuck it away during the day and at night pull it down to watch movies.
The sofa is the Hastings Sectional Sofa by Rejuvenation, with Turn Tall Side and Coffee Tables in Wood by Blue Dot, and, for a reading light, the Simone Double Sconce in True Black by Schoolhouse.
Knight designed a window seat that extends from inside to out once the window is opened. The window is a Sunflex Tilt &amp; Turn unit by HBD Systems.
The daybed beneath the window was specifically designed for LOVT. Apart from hiding storage, it can be moved from the wall and split into two unites to provide extra seating.
The rock outcropping in the backyard of this house in Victoria, British Columbia, influenced the design of the home’s addition.
Feeling the squeeze from Hong Kong's affordable housing crisis, James Law of James Law Cybertecture turns to a surprising new micro-housing solution.
When the casement windows are opened, family members can bask in sunlight while reading a book indoors.
"Even in these tiny cabins, there are various little areas, little alcoves off to the side, for naps, or if there are a couple of extra guests, they can sleep over there,
“A lot of attention had been given to living well in the tropics,” Elwin says of the original design. The architect took out walls to accentuate the feeling of openness in the living room, now casually furnished with a Muji bench and a chair from Ton.
Upon arrival, a broad, sculptural staircase leads to the main living areas on the upper level.
A view through to the kitchen from the parlor floor's living and dining area.
Terra House | Bernardes Arquitetura
The gentle curves of the staircase soften the minimal, rigid lines in the open-plan living space, repeated in the linear sofa by Thai brand and the tactile CH25 amchair by Hans Wegner for Carl Hansen & Son
Higgins and Gibson, a Footwear Designer at Nike, applied several coats of “the brightest generic factory white (basically primer),” says Higgins, to lighten up the interior considerably, and left the wood window trim in their natural state to draw the eye towards the river view.
With the porch enclosed, a built-in couch is a cozy spot next to the vintage stove, which is set on a slate hearth. "I wanted the home to be cheerful and colorful," says Azin, "and used primary colors to enliven it."
Tetere-Sulce finished the interior of the cabins and the sauna building with muted tones of gray and cream that can be seen in nature throughout the seasons in Latvia.
The husband-and-wife duo gave the 500-square-foot space a complete overhaul, from rewiring electricity to refinishing the wood flooring.
The farmhouse-inspired interior features cozy textiles and a light and airy color palette.
Birch plywood floating cabinets line the wall, carving out room for a painting that commands the dining room. The rest of the decor is quiet with subtle pops of greenery to echo the striking piece.
The couple intervened very little in the living room besides nudging the front door down the wall a foot—making room for the kitchen on the other side of the wall—and refinishing the fireplace tile in an inky black.
The living room includes a Retro Burn fireplace and a coffee table Thomas made herself from boulders found on the property.
The large, round Douglas fir trunk contrasts with the rectangular ceiling beams and provides raw, organic texture in the open-plan living room.
Built by Stuart Indge, the sun-soaked oak veneer daybed and window seat features built-in storage underneath.
The Deep Thoughts Chaise from Blu-dot sits atop a rug from Rugs.com.
The private family sitting room on the first floor overlooks the atrium above the dining space through a colored glass screen that matches the one on the ground floor. Bamboo screens provide a “buffer” against harsh sunlight.
London-based husband and wife design duo Chan + Eayrs turned a loft apartment in a former shoe factory into the Beldi—a stunning, richly textured contemporary home.
It was important to try to keep the seating and bedding on the outer edges of the floor plan due to the extreme slope of the roofline. As a result, the main walkway is located in the center of the bus.
A picture window over a custom concrete bench fashions a window seat. “Family, friends, and animals all enjoy the various places to relax in the lounge,” says the homeowner. “The window seat is universally the most prized nook in the home.”
An inset shelf is a decorative feature above the firewood storage. “We enjoy the low sun in the winter mornings and the toasty warmth from the Jotul stove, which heats the whole back of the house,” say the clients.
This custom storage bench with a built-in cabinet and mirror was designed and fabricated by Bean Buro. The unit is made from wood, marble, and an upholstered leather seat. It’s designed to create a moment of pause when arriving or leaving the apartment.
The Cashios ditched the Airstream’s worn-out aluminum interior walls for 1/8-inch plywood walls. They custom made all the furniture, and they built the cabinetry using half-inch birch plywood.
Resting along the crest of a volcanic crater on the little-known island of Nisyros in the Aegean Sea, Villa Nemésis marries the mystique of ancient Greece with modern design.
A recessed sitting area forms ante spaces to bedrooms behind and provides quiet respite and more display space. Walls lined in groove timber to add character and texture
The light-filled lounge includes a 10-seat built-in sofa. The floors throughout are engineered American oak.
The bus has a seating area, kitchen, and bed propped over the “garage,” where the couple stores their gear. Mande did all the sewing herself, using foam from the old seats to make the built-in couches. “This is a space for slowing down, simplifying, and clearing the mind,” say the couple.
Custom-built from the ground up, a 360-square-foot tiny house on wheels is an affordable, off-grid paradise for a family of three in Hawaii.
Living space
To hide visual clutter, storage is hidden behind wood paneling. Built-in areas, like the reading nook, also contain secret storage.
Simon chose two differing fabrics for this entryway nook, textiles from Morocco, a throw from West Elm, and a stool from CB2. The oil painting above is a vintage find from Round Top.
Front entry and living area.
Each home that Wright designed was unique to its circumstances, and the Penfield House was no exception. Set on 30 acres in Lake County, Ohio, the 1950 home has taller ceilings and an elongated profile to accommodate the client Louis Penfield—who was six foot eight.
A view down the aisle to the bathroom, with the kitchen on the left and the eat/work counter on the right. The Modern Caravan combined walnut cabinetry and red oak flooring, with white counters, tile, and walls.
The couple made several decisions about the home together, from the appropriate size to the types of spaces they needed.
Living Area
Living Area
Cables clip onto the ceiling to support an upper bunk, while the bench folds out into a bed. The Airstream can sleep seven comfortably.
"I based the whole palette off the orange wall sconces," says Robin, who purchased the lights off Ebay from Denmark.
Furnishings fold away to create a sense of spaciousness in the compact Airstream. The vinyl floor is from Altra floor in the UK.
The first floor is a continuous public space featuring a dining area, kitchen, and living room.
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