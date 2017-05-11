Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/living/furniture : bench/lighting : track

Living Room Bench Track Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Taliesyn composed the Cabin House as a unified cuboid volume containing a hybrid living area.
The home's grand sense of scale becomes immediately apparent once past the foyer, with the primary living spaces offering extraordinary height. "This completely open space with maximum cubic capacity is not usual in Madrid,
When architects Thomas Karsten and Alexandra Erhard toured the raw industrial space, they were struck by how much light streamed in, a gift bestowed by large windows and the rare presence of a private patio.
Another view of the living area, which offers direct outdoor access and is anchored by a marble fireplace. According to Christine, she and her partner were the first homeowners in the area to put in ceramic tile floors—an update they made shortly after moving in.
A music room was a must-have for the owners. “My wife plays piano an hour a day, and I like to play records,” the husband says. “The kids know this is mom and dad’s room.” The seating is by Blu Dot.
View to the Entrance
Reading corner and play area for kids
Additional storage is hidden in the custom bench, which is finished with concrete-look porcelain slabs.
Inside, workaday concrete floors contrast with the home's clean lines and soft touches.
Inside, nods to naval architecture continue with wood-clad walls and ceilings, as well as a simple yet functional use of space. Black fixtures and trim accentuate the angular shapes.
Minimalist yet cozy, this cluster-style home in a Norwegian forest offers plenty of nooks to get comfortable in.
Earth tones adorn the living room, which is anchored by a Sisal rug from ABC Carpet. A low-slung Dune sofa from Poliform is an invitation to lounge.
Living room with low built in units maximises sense of height to new living space, while shelves provide ample spaces to display client's wonderful collection of African artefacts
When the homeowners of this 1960 home in Portland’s Southwest Hills bought the property in 2009, they became the new owners of a lot of white carpeting, tired woodwork, dated wallpaper, and lackluster storage. Over time, they came to wish for a home that better suited their lives, but didn’t want to sacrifice the excellent midcentury bones. A two-pronged renovation became the answer to their problems. For the first phase completed in 2016, Fieldwork Design + Architecture remodeled the main floor. The firm swapped out the white carpeting for warm cork flooring, then strategically inserted variegated cedar planking. Fireplace surrounds received new plaster to bring in a subtle, earthy texture. Sharp black accents, whether via dining chairs or new patio doors, add definition. Fieldwork replaced the trim around the windows with CVG fir and added variegated cedar planking for warmth and texture. For the second phase of the transformation, which wrapped in 2019, Annie Wise of Annie Wise Design stepped in for a gut remodel of the kitchen and master bathroom, with the goal of ensuring any changes remained consistent with what had already been done.
Reveals at the ceiling highlight the wooden roof detail in this Taiwan apartment remodel.
When not in use, a TV is covered by a sliding barn door.
Inspired by Scandinavian and Japanese aesthetics, the modern Orchid tiny house features an interior clad in three-quarter-inch maple plywood.
Another 20 loft homes are available in the concrete building starting on the second floor. These spacious residences will feature wide white oak flooring, along with restored concrete beams and columns.
The informal side entrance leads right into the open living space, which hosts a family room, dining room, and kitchen.
The great room wraps frames sweeping views of the open meadow and ocean beyond, while also providing comfortable sitting areas and dining spaces.
DS House provides its inhabitants with a relaxed, private atmosphere. Planned Living Architects' extensive use of timber complements the raw, tactile character of the in situ concrete walls.
Alda Ly Architecture has designed locations of the women-centered co-working space/lounge, The Wing, including its locations in DUMBO (Brooklyn), Flatiron (Manhattan), Soho (Manhattan), San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.
A media station doubles as baby storage.
When storage doubles as a playground.
Finding a wheelchair accessible home in New York City can be a challenge, but after a diving accident left David Carmel paralyzed from the waist down, Carmel knew he was looking for a home that was "accessible but not institutional." Working with Della Valle Bernheimer, they made an apartment that is both beautiful and accessible, with a lightweight sliding wall that closes off the bedroom from the living area.
A dramatic vaulted foyer leads to a formal sitting room flanked by two custom seating areas with built-in day beds and louvered sun screens.
The common area in this penthouse by Studio RHE boasts a digital cube ceiling, stunning views, and an immense book collection by the bar.
The sitting room provides another space to lounge and entertain.
Slim, white, brise soleil-like beams run along the length of the ceiling in the mid-section of the apartment.
From the living room wall, a panel folds down to reveal a bookshelf and form a table.
The brown leather couch is low enough to allow lots of light to filter into the room, but it also has a masculine edge and modern, clean lines.
The loft features high ceilings and tall windows that provide lots of daylight. Charette selected and arranged furniture to complement these features.
Sunlight enters the apartment from the east and west.
The bastion wall has been incorporated into the lobby's design.
The architects were looking to create a space that would reflect the client’s eclectic and playful sensibility and to establish a connection between the new living spaces and the garden beyond.
In this view of the living room, the landscaped courtyard is visible. "External spaces become an extension of living zones, maximizing the usable area of the site and contributing to the sense of generosity of space," the architects explain.
The extensive glass walls are composed of sliding panels in order to create complete indoor/outdoor flow with the courtyards on either side. "The two main courtyards are oriented to maximize morning sunlight into the home and permit cross ventilation," note the architects.
The glass addition wraps a tiled courtyard with a slim lap pool that is bordered on the other side with another landscaped courtyard.
The eco-friendly home is equipped with rainwater harvesting, hydronic heating, and a compost and vegetable garden.
Sustainable features include locally and sustainably harvested Victorian hardwood with low VOC finishes and formaldehyde-free plywood.
WARC Studio founder Andrew Wilson came up with a design solution that would open up the interiors to the garden and pool, but still protect the home from the harsh afternoon sun from the west.
Inside, the open-plan layout features a kitchen which morphs into the living area with a raised built-in bench/reading nook, along with an upper level that overlooks the space.
The clients were looking to create a calm and comfortable space to retreat within, with moments of privacy and seclusion within the open plan.
High ceilings and clerestory windows fill the public rooms with light. - Tehachapi Mountains, California Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
Floor-to-ceiling glazing provides unobstructed views of the ocean.
Original wood paneling lines the walls.
The tongue-and-groove beamed ceiling has been painte
A north-facing skylight provides constant, even daylighting for musicians and artists staying in the studio.
A linear lacquer storage unit with a Corian top helped define the main living areas; now the residents spend more time enjoying the apartment’s northern exposure–one of two main sources of natural light in the floor-through loft.
Great Room with Living Room in foreground. Kitchen at left and Dining Room at right with firepit at exterior beyond
Each space has a different view to create variety throughout the home.
loft
Living Room