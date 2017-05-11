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All Photos/living/furniture : bench/lighting : pendant

Living Room Bench Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

In Hannah’s initial sketch of the house, she drew an A-frame with a floor-to-ceiling windows in the front. “It was important to have that tall ceiling in the living space and all the light,” she says. In the front living room, a maple pendant light from Modern Maine crowns the space. And a locally manufactured Jotul stove warms the space. A 84-inch projector screen was installed parallel to the sliding door, so the couple can tuck it away during the day and at night pull it down to watch movies.
The sofa is the Hastings Sectional Sofa by Rejuvenation, with Turn Tall Side and Coffee Tables in Wood by Blue Dot, and, for a reading light, the Simone Double Sconce in True Black by Schoolhouse.
A dry-stacked rock hearth supports a Charnwood freestanding woodstove, which was carefully chosen to fit the scale of the surroundings.
Displaying canvases by Steven Criqui (left) and Antonio Adriano Puleo (right), the transformed living room features a sculptural ceiling accented by a grate that brings light from the skylight in the expanded attic space above. Puleo designed the geometric print on the bench, which was made by James Melinat of Reigns Studio, who also built the custom cabinetry and bookshelves. Trifold sliders from Fleetwood open to the rear yard.
In the living room, the built-in daybed was fabricated by Michael Mellon and Benjamin Winslow out of old growth redwood. The rugs are vintage Japanese and Turkish rugs sourced from Slow Roads. "We chose the green fabric for the daybeds because we wanted it to be retro looking,
The daybed beneath the window was specifically designed for LOVT. Apart from hiding storage, it can be moved from the wall and split into two unites to provide extra seating.
“This wasn’t a reconstruction, but a major renovation,” says Dora. “The bones were there.”
Sunken Living Room
When the casement windows are opened, family members can bask in sunlight while reading a book indoors.
Brammy and Kyprianou hung Koura pendant lights by New Zealand designer David Trubridge above the dining area. Their organic forms and diamond-shaped shadows create intimacy in the vast space. Among Bilardo’s contributions were the black tulipwood cabinetry and ceiling and the cantilevered concrete countertop that appears to go through the glass wall.
The upper levels of the six-bedroom, four-bathroom Mountain House feature large picture windows that offer sweeping valley views.
When architects Thomas Karsten and Alexandra Erhard toured the raw industrial space, they were struck by how much light streamed in, a gift bestowed by large windows and the rare presence of a private patio.
Boyer relocated the laundry room and installed this cozy seating nook for the family in the old space. Occupants can interact with people in the kitchen, or appreciate the views into the front yard and mature trees.
The plywood fins have a telescopic effect that intensifies the coastal view to the north. "I wanted the clients to have an alternative experience to the wide open vistas they work in on the farm,
A music room was a must-have for the owners. “My wife plays piano an hour a day, and I like to play records,” the husband says. “The kids know this is mom and dad’s room.” The seating is by Blu Dot.
When the owners of this 850-square-foot apartment in Stockholm’s Södermalm neighborhood called upon local architect David Lookofsky to revive their 1920s apartment, they tasked the founder of the eponymous firm with incorporating more storage into the compact space. So, Lookofsky created a seven-meter-long kitchen wall with built-in cabinetry and a seating nook, all painted with a bright, egg-yolk yellow. “In smaller apartments, kitchens often become a kind of social hub, both in everyday life or when you have people visiting,” says Lookofsky. “You want these spaces to reflect the people who use them and support interactions and everyday life.”
View to the Entrance
Built in the early 1970s, the house's kitchen, living, and dining areas were originally divided into three distinct zones. In order for this great room to flow as one, Klopf Architecture removed the glass doors and solid walls separating the enclosed atrium from the kitchen and living room. A Herman Miller trade poster, Design Within Reach book tower, and IKEA sofa mingle in the space.
Tyler Lemkin turned to contractor Roderick McGrew for help refurbishing his dated Richard Neutra house in the Crestwood Hills area of Los Angeles. One of McGrew’s tasks was ripping up the pink carpeting—which had been added by a previous owner—and installing new wood floors.
Large windows bring ample natural light inside the 130-square-foot structure. While the toilet is positioned inside the cabin, the shower is located on the exterior and is hidden from view.
The home’s living room walls feature a mixed a custom color—a gallery white with a lime wash.
Perhaps the ultimate Airbnb, Le Chacuel in Yucca Valley is a minimalist retreat recently renovated by its design-minded owners.
Taking cues from the warmth of the setting sun, Brooklyn-based Workstead’s renovated a 1,800-square-foot Tribeca loft in an 1864 factory building. A timber palette and custom woodwork achieve a cozy feel throughout, and the architects tore out awkward interior partitions and dated finishes and exposed the building’s original fir joists to restore the loft’s open and airy feel. Oversized windows, a light color palette, and a minimalist design approach help pull natural light deep into the home while simultaneously directing views out toward the Hudson River.
Birch plywood floating cabinets line the wall, carving out room for a painting that commands the dining room. The rest of the decor is quiet with subtle pops of greenery to echo the striking piece.
Belgian furniture makers Woodspot created a custom coffee table out of petrified wood and chairs that playfully echo The Chairhouse. A Tom Dixon lamp draws the eye upward.
Fiona Shillington inside one of the A-framed cabins. Simple furnishings of built-ins line much of the living space inside while large windows and doors open onto a patio at one end.
The private family sitting room on the first floor overlooks the atrium above the dining space through a colored glass screen that matches the one on the ground floor. Bamboo screens provide a “buffer” against harsh sunlight.
Inside, workaday concrete floors contrast with the home's clean lines and soft touches.
London-based husband and wife design duo Chan + Eayrs turned a loft apartment in a former shoe factory into the Beldi—a stunning, richly textured contemporary home.
The living room steps out to a veranda with a heated spa tub.
Living Room 3
The communal dining table in the main house was custom-made by a local woodworker and island timber mill owner, Joe Romano, in collaboration with WindowCraft. Raw metal supports for the table were fabricated by Salish Metalworks on Orcas Island, a sister island to San Juan.
A long bench seat is built into the rear wall of the living room, allowing for various seating configurations and a relaxed atmosphere.
The view from the kitchen is layered, first glimpsing a partial view of the dining room and the stained glass at the front exterior in the distance.
The colors in the furniture highlight the rich tones of the preserved stained glass.
With regards to the woodwork, "all of the new stuff that we added all have modern profiles," says Rausch, but their application recalls the home’s traditional roots. White paint marries new and old.
With a budget of £10,400 (approximately $13,000), Intervention Architecture transformed a tiny apartment into a minimalist studio. The firm worked with a cabinetmaker to design a custom unit and centerpiece for the space.
Full-height windows at the southern end of the cabin frame picturesque forest views and draw natural light into the space. A wood-burning fireplace enhances the coziness of the living room, while bench-like seating creates space for sitting or dining.
A cantilevered addition creates more space for the kitchen and pantry, as well as this cozy new family nook.
"In architecture, we tend toward natural materials and raw metals. In furniture, we like color,
Earth tones adorn the living room, which is anchored by a Sisal rug from ABC Carpet. A low-slung Dune sofa from Poliform is an invitation to lounge.
The main hangout space, the living room, is full of fun finds including a Total Design Company rug, local foliage, an HD Buttercup hoop chair and pillows and rugs from The Garage Collective.
The built-in sofa anchors the living room and faces the existing fireplace. The Leather Oval Chair with a red steel base sits off to the side, and the coffee table was fashioned by attaching vintage steel legs to another tile sample board.
The mezzanine above the laundry will eventually be used as a study. The orange joinery beneath it functions as part of the entertainment unit and as storage for wine glasses.
The original living room was converted into an open-plan kitchen and dining area with a living room that can be reconfigured into a bedroom. The use of natural materials and the large windows that flood the space with natural light and frame the views make the small space feel bright and airy.
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