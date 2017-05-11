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All Photos/living/furniture : bench/lighting : accent

Living Room Bench Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The sofa is the Hastings Sectional Sofa by Rejuvenation, with Turn Tall Side and Coffee Tables in Wood by Blue Dot, and, for a reading light, the Simone Double Sconce in True Black by Schoolhouse.
Facundo adds some logs to the standalone fireplace. The microcement niche below it is something he designed “on the fly” during the seven-month construction.
Designed for extra seating and to complement the small window, the built-in bench has become the family’s go-to spot. The Artemide mini Anglepoise lamp (£400) sheds light on nighttime reading. Other lampshades, bought while traveling (to places including Bangkok), serve as cherished mementos.
When architects Thomas Karsten and Alexandra Erhard toured the raw industrial space, they were struck by how much light streamed in, a gift bestowed by large windows and the rare presence of a private patio.
When the owners of this 850-square-foot apartment in Stockholm’s Södermalm neighborhood called upon local architect David Lookofsky to revive their 1920s apartment, they tasked the founder of the eponymous firm with incorporating more storage into the compact space. So, Lookofsky created a seven-meter-long kitchen wall with built-in cabinetry and a seating nook, all painted with a bright, egg-yolk yellow. “In smaller apartments, kitchens often become a kind of social hub, both in everyday life or when you have people visiting,” says Lookofsky. “You want these spaces to reflect the people who use them and support interactions and everyday life.”
Higgins and Gibson, a Footwear Designer at Nike, applied several coats of “the brightest generic factory white (basically primer),” says Higgins, to lighten up the interior considerably, and left the wood window trim in their natural state to draw the eye towards the river view.
With the porch enclosed, a built-in couch is a cozy spot next to the vintage stove, which is set on a slate hearth. "I wanted the home to be cheerful and colorful," says Azin, "and used primary colors to enliven it."
The couple intervened very little in the living room besides nudging the front door down the wall a foot—making room for the kitchen on the other side of the wall—and refinishing the fireplace tile in an inky black.
Hygge is indeed a year-round mood at this secluded yet fashionable cabin on the Shawangunk Mountains in Cragsmoor. An icy palette and concrete floors are warmed by the wood-paneled cathedral ceilings, as well as tactile rugs and pillows, and such pieces as a live-edge coffee table, an earthy soaring ladder with blankets draped over its rungs, and a rocking chair. Large windows, framed in light wood, amplify mountain views that are best relished out back, by the fire pit.
The Deep Thoughts Chaise from Blu-dot sits atop a rug from Rugs.com.
With a neutral backdrop, the focus in the living room can be on the art: Higgins sourced these from artists Caroline Walls and David Cook.
The private family sitting room on the first floor overlooks the atrium above the dining space through a colored glass screen that matches the one on the ground floor. Bamboo screens provide a “buffer” against harsh sunlight.
"We’ve created the interiors to offer understated luxury features," says Bellonias. "It can be called Cycladic minimalism."
The home was gutted in the remodel, and the living spaces were oriented to take better advantage of the existing window plan.
The colors in the furniture highlight the rich tones of the preserved stained glass.
With regards to the woodwork, "all of the new stuff that we added all have modern profiles," says Rausch, but their application recalls the home’s traditional roots. White paint marries new and old.
A picture window over a custom concrete bench fashions a window seat. “Family, friends, and animals all enjoy the various places to relax in the lounge,” says the homeowner. “The window seat is universally the most prized nook in the home.”
An inset shelf is a decorative feature above the firewood storage. “We enjoy the low sun in the winter mornings and the toasty warmth from the Jotul stove, which heats the whole back of the house,” say the clients.
The pitched portion of the roof creates a high ceiling and an airy aesthetic in the living area, where large windows, including two half moon windows, facilitate plenty of sunlight.
The built-in sofa anchors the living room and faces the existing fireplace. The Leather Oval Chair with a red steel base sits off to the side, and the coffee table was fashioned by attaching vintage steel legs to another tile sample board.
Huge header beams and thickened walls allow for a generous opening between the living room and deck, with doors that recess into the wall cavity and a seamless meeting between the indoor floor and the exterior decking.
The bus has a seating area, kitchen, and bed propped over the “garage,” where the couple stores their gear. Mande did all the sewing herself, using foam from the old seats to make the built-in couches. “This is a space for slowing down, simplifying, and clearing the mind,” say the couple.
A muted color palette of mostly whites and grays is accented by green hues and natural wood finishes, as in the exposed wood beams above.
Ladder to loft adds a playful element.
When not in use, a TV is covered by a sliding barn door.
Inspired by Scandinavian and Japanese aesthetics, the modern Orchid tiny house features an interior clad in three-quarter-inch maple plywood.
A view down the aisle to the bathroom, with the kitchen on the left and the eat/work counter on the right. The Modern Caravan combined walnut cabinetry and red oak flooring, with white counters, tile, and walls.
Furnishings fold away to create a sense of spaciousness in the compact Airstream. The vinyl floor is from Altra floor in the UK.
Encircled by expansive windows, the living area embraces crisp breezes and warm natural light.
The home's main living space consists of a classic open floor plan, with beautiful exposed-beam ceilings.
Alda Ly Architecture has designed locations of the women-centered co-working space/lounge, The Wing, including its locations in DUMBO (Brooklyn), Flatiron (Manhattan), Soho (Manhattan), San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.
A Juliette balcony with double French doors allows the ocean breezes to fill this stylish retreat, which has high, vaulted ceilings.
Light cascades onto the window seat from glazing placed high on the wall.
A built-in bench below the window is ready for a good curl-up, with a full wall of shelves nearby.
A floor-to-ceiling curtain is set up to provide additional privacy and light modulation when needed.
An alcove off of the laid-back living space provides another spot for "impromptu reading or rest," say the architects, which allows family members to engage in separate activities within the same space.
cozy by the fire
The common area in this penthouse by Studio RHE boasts a digital cube ceiling, stunning views, and an immense book collection by the bar.
The furniture, the hand rail, the ladder, the HVAC box, and the sofa/bed combo are made of walnut.
From the apartment entrance
Living Room and Kitchen
Located in Portola Valley, California, this renovation of a William Wurster Ranch house began with a study of the home’s history. Inspired by original photos of the 1950s home, the renovation refreshed its significant architectural past without detracting from its Wurster essence.
Wrapped in cypress wood inside and out, the home embodies the principles of organic architecture.
Rich, barn-like wooden beams punctuate the sleek, airy interiors, adding texture and character. Pops of color from the bright pink sofas, combined with the hand-knotted rugs, add a sense of luxury to the polished concrete floors.
Wein House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Living area
An up-close view of the details in the seating alcove located in the common room.
Modern interior , kitchen and living room designed bye Nathalie milazzo.
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