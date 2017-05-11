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All Photos/living/furniture : bench/furniture : sofa

Living Room Bench Sofa Design Photos and Ideas

New tile added to the log wall is from the Rairies Montrieux factory. The Oak floors were refinished, and the exposed ceiling between the beams was refinished in 8mm high-density expanded cork for sound dampening and a textural look. The couch and coffee table are vintage.
Knight designed a window seat that extends from inside to out once the window is opened. The window is a Sunflex Tilt &amp; Turn unit by HBD Systems.
A dry-stacked rock hearth supports a Charnwood freestanding woodstove, which was carefully chosen to fit the scale of the surroundings.
A custom-made sofa fills the wall, with a coffee table from Sun City Exports. The rug is from West Elm.
The living room’s wood-burning fireplace has a concrete hearth that wraps the chimney and runs under the windows, acting as seating, a plant ledge, and creating a spot to store logs, all of which are harvested from the site.
The main space opens up entirely—visually and literally—toward the Pacific Ocean. It’s clad in large sliding windows that connect the interior spaces to the outdoors.
The daybed beneath the window was specifically designed for LOVT. Apart from hiding storage, it can be moved from the wall and split into two unites to provide extra seating.
“This wasn’t a reconstruction, but a major renovation,” says Dora. “The bones were there.”
The rock outcropping in the backyard of this house in Victoria, British Columbia, influenced the design of the home’s addition.
Taliesyn composed the Cabin House as a unified cuboid volume containing a hybrid living area.
The tree house's salvaged French-style windows were purchased on Facebook Marketplace for $200.
The tree in the central courtyard rises up through the center of the home, with its top branches visible from the first floor to create a vertical connection through the spaces that echoes the dynamic stairs.
New folding glass doors connect the downstairs living room to the revamped yard. The floors are concrete and the ceilings are Hemlock.
The great room acts as a kind of fulcrum for the L-shaped house: the vaulted apex of its roof and ceiling, and a combined living-dining-kitchen space for the clients and their children to gather.
The custom floor is made from maple. As you lift storage hatches and walk through the Airstream, the pieces follow a sea to sun design that designers Schmitt and Jacobs worked with Kyle on.
The sunken living room features a multifunctional piece of built-in furniture that integrates a sofa, sound system, and television, and also contains a "secret door" that leads to a wine cellar. "[We incorporated this] as a clin d’oeil to the midcentury tradition of built-in work stations and bookshelves," says Morales.
The architects incorporated sustainably sourced parota wood into the living room’s sunken seating area. The Turn Tall side table is from Blu Dot, and the pillows are from West Elm.
Sunken Living Room
The interiors of the cabins showcases a concrete ceiling and walls and wood flooring.
"Even in these tiny cabins, there are various little areas, little alcoves off to the side, for naps, or if there are a couple of extra guests, they can sleep over there,
An oak beam spans the room, and a custom fireplace was created by Noor El-Mohandes.
Brammy and Kyprianou hung Koura pendant lights by New Zealand designer David Trubridge above the dining area. Their organic forms and diamond-shaped shadows create intimacy in the vast space. Among Bilardo’s contributions were the black tulipwood cabinetry and ceiling and the cantilevered concrete countertop that appears to go through the glass wall.
The living room retains the home’s original, poured terrazzo floors. There are oversize Fleetwood sliding glass doors on both sides. Most of the original doors have been upgraded to newer, energy-efficient glass, but their size and placement match what was original to the home.
The home's grand sense of scale becomes immediately apparent once past the foyer, with the primary living spaces offering extraordinary height. "This completely open space with maximum cubic capacity is not usual in Madrid,
An underfloor heating system makes the floor a cozy play area for the couple’s kids, Monty and Art.
Another view of the living area, which offers direct outdoor access and is anchored by a marble fireplace. According to Christine, she and her partner were the first homeowners in the area to put in ceramic tile floors—an update they made shortly after moving in.
Coffered ceilings add dimension to the airy entry.
Boyer relocated the laundry room and installed this cozy seating nook for the family in the old space. Occupants can interact with people in the kitchen, or appreciate the views into the front yard and mature trees.
The fireplace is covered in Norman brick from Mutual Materials, in an era-appropriate stacked pattern.
On the top level, the interlocking oak panels lining the ceiling come together to create a delicate chandelier-like structure beneath one of the skylights.
The plywood fins have a telescopic effect that intensifies the coastal view to the north. "I wanted the clients to have an alternative experience to the wide open vistas they work in on the farm,
Now, four platforms built by Tiffany and Pedro support twin bed mattresses to create a cozy sleep space and a nice spot for watching the projector.
The building’s original brick walls and concrete floors were left in situ—although the architects varnished and polished both surfaces extensively to protect from dust.
Storage drawers and cabinets in the wall surround a nook with a built-in sofa in the living area. The wood-and-metal staircase, by Dolle Graz, is a customizable modular kit.
Large windows, doors, and a skylight flood the guesthouse and studio with plenty of sunlight.
A music room was a must-have for the owners. “My wife plays piano an hour a day, and I like to play records,” the husband says. “The kids know this is mom and dad’s room.” The seating is by Blu Dot.
The Meranti wood and glass doors are over nine feet tall, and have a custom arch detail at the top. The clay coating on the walls and ceiling are by Matteo Brioni. “We mixed some colors together to give the space a perfect warm and serene feel,” says Valérie. “We like to add the same clay finish to the ceiling as the walls to create a sense of intimacy.”
Inspiration to use two different color fabrics for the curtains came from Alexandrine's experience designing a textile salon that carried Tricia Guild fabrics. "Color combinations are her favorite trick,
Terra House | Bernardes Arquitetura
Terra House | Bernardes Arquitetura
Sophie-Claire Hoeller is a writer and editor, while her husband Tim Holley works in tech for Etsy. The two met in Germany and are both originally from Europe (she from Austria, he from the UK).
The gentle curves of the staircase soften the minimal, rigid lines in the open-plan living space, repeated in the linear sofa by Thai brand and the tactile CH25 amchair by Hans Wegner for Carl Hansen & Son
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