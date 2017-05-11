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All Photos/living/furniture : bench/furniture : recliner

Living Room Bench Recliner Design Photos and Ideas

When architects Thomas Karsten and Alexandra Erhard toured the raw industrial space, they were struck by how much light streamed in, a gift bestowed by large windows and the rare presence of a private patio.
Using a natural material palette helps Ridge Mountain Residence by Ehrlich Yanai Rhee Chaney Architects blend in with its surroundings: the concrete complements the light browns and tans of the surrounding mountains, while Cor-ten steel cladding provides a naturally weathering material.
The common area in this penthouse by Studio RHE boasts a digital cube ceiling, stunning views, and an immense book collection by the bar.
The angled fireplace is clad in Grove Brickworks field tile from Waterworks – laid vertically with no grout in between.
The leather sofas in the living area are designed by Brazilian designer Jose Rodrigues.
Living Room reading corner
The interior boasts an industrial aesthetic achieved by the exposed brick wall, concrete surfaces, and copper finishes.
Contemporary materials like concrete and steel are a wonderful contrast to the ancient stone walls.
A wall of windows frames the spectacular view of the lake and imparts a dynamic sense of place throughout the open-plan living area.
Large picture windows in every room connect occupants to Pacific Ocean vistas.
The mezzanine level
Jessica Helgerson Interior Design updated a split-level ranch house in Portland by introducing a clean white palette and vintage furnishings.
The main house features Africal mahogany woodwork custom-built to Wright’s specifications.
In the living room, a vintage Paul McCobb sofa, a Gio Ponti side table, and an Eames lounge echo the home’s midcentury architecture—as does the thrifted red Florence Knoll Parallel Bar sofa that lends the room a shot of color.
Furniture groupings and bright, dramatic accents—like the sapphire banana-fiber rug by Kamy Maison in the main living area—further divide the interior into distinct yet flexible stations. The trio of seating options includes wood-and-cane Cosme Velho armchairs by Claudia Moreira Salles, a plush Soft Dream leather sofa by Antonio Citterio for Flexform, and a blue Fergana sofa by Patricia Urquiola for Moroso. Just beyond, a Fina table, also by Salles, joins Marta chairs by Aristeu Pires and Torch pendants by Sylvain Willenz to form the dining area.