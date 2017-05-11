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All Photos/living/furniture : bench/furniture : console tables

Living Room Bench Console Tables Design Photos and Ideas

Displaying canvases by Steven Criqui (left) and Antonio Adriano Puleo (right), the transformed living room features a sculptural ceiling accented by a grate that brings light from the skylight in the expanded attic space above. Puleo designed the geometric print on the bench, which was made by James Melinat of Reigns Studio, who also built the custom cabinetry and bookshelves. Trifold sliders from Fleetwood open to the rear yard.
The home's grand sense of scale becomes immediately apparent once past the foyer, with the primary living spaces offering extraordinary height. "This completely open space with maximum cubic capacity is not usual in Madrid,
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
Birch plywood floating cabinets line the wall, carving out room for a painting that commands the dining room. The rest of the decor is quiet with subtle pops of greenery to echo the striking piece.
Floor-to-ceiling shelves and storage bookend a cabinet that conceals the television.
Raj and Watts extended the fireplace column to the ceiling to highlight the room’s expansive scale, and had it coated in concrete plaster. It was important to retain the wood-burning fireplace—a rarity in the city—but “we wanted to re-clad it in a material that also spoke to the industrial past of the building,” says Raj.
In the living room, two shades of gray paint from Sherwin-Williams complement the upholstered furnishings from Knoll.
The couch is a vintage Milo Baughman, along side the Bessarabian rug, also vintage.
A playful mixture of antiques and mid-century furnishings adds personality to the white-box interior of a cottage.
The 2,000-square-foot events pavilion includes bathrooms, lounges, and a catering kitchen for food prep.
Designed by Studio B Architecture + Interiors, this modern farmhouse in Aspen allows a couple’s art collection to shine with understated finishes and materials. Views and natural light were maximized via large spans of glass to instill a sense of airiness while the same wood used throughout the home added warmth. The minimalist interiors provide a muted canvas for their artifacts collected from travels to Africa and Indonesia, and art which includes 8-foot wooden sculptures, baskets from around the world, and Native American pieces including from R.C. Gorman.
The palette and furnishings are inspired by nature and the Japanese concept of wabi-sabi. "We wanted people to feel relaxed right when they walked in, so we kept the interiors noble and focused on texture and subtleties in design," says Elaine. The living room features the Neva sofa by Sixpenny, a 19th-century Naga coffee table from India, and leather side chair from Restoration Hardware.
Thirteen windows in the apartment help maximize the fantastic views. The seating—including a sectional from West Elm and daybed from BoConcept—is now complemented by a fireplace specified by the firm.
The main living room has a SixPenny couch; Amazon Home goods including a console table and pillows; art by Julia Kostreva and Tucson-based Trevor Mock; custom bar by Fire on the Mesa; custom coffee table by Tucson woodworker Sam Okerlund; saguaro print by local photographer Emily Tartaglia; rugs by Pampa and Soukie Modern; Serena & Lily woven light fixtures; bar stools, woven coffee table, and hanging chair; Barnaby Lane lounge chairs; and pillows by Collective Sol, Spark Modern, Pampa, and Amazon Home.
Front entry and living area.
The open floor plan, which blends dining and living spaces, is ideal for family or friendly gatherings. The 20-foot ceilings give the home a loft-like feel.
Berk melds inky tones with organic elements for a modern yet warm aesthetic.
The extra wide cabinet top is specifically designed to hold the cage. Underneath lies extra seating for when the full dining table is rolled out of the kitchen cabinet.
The common area in this penthouse by Studio RHE boasts a digital cube ceiling, stunning views, and an immense book collection by the bar.
Shinola’s Runwell turntables add a touch of retro intrigue.
The sitting room provides another space to lounge and entertain.
A full-height wall of glass brings additional natural light into the open-plan living area. The step down creates a cozy divide in the space.
The design team restored the brickwork and copper fireplace hood to their former glory.
Moore and Goldsmith's priorities for the living room were to play music and listen to records. The piano and AllModern's Brixton sideboard, which holds the vinyl, serves their purposes well.
The elegant space is anchored by a brick, wood-burning fireplace.
Most of the furnishings are from from Globe West.
The view from the kitchen.
This built-in seating area backs a dividing wall that sets off the kitchen and faces a brick inlay fireplace.
Fronting Alamo Square Park, the living room’s pitched ceiling creates an expansive space for socializing and relaxing. The space is accented by a custom sofa and window seat by Franciscan Interiors, rocking chairs from B&amp;B Italia, a Lake low credenza by BDDW. The fireplace-adjacent bench seating is upholstered in William Yeoward Alverdia fabric in Ocean, complementing the teal accents in the adjoining dining room and kitchen.
Located in Portola Valley, California, this renovation of a William Wurster Ranch house began with a study of the home’s history. Inspired by original photos of the 1950s home, the renovation refreshed its significant architectural past without detracting from its Wurster essence.
Recessed lighting keeps the interiors elegant and bright.
In contrast to the bright interior colors that originally dressed the home in the 1950s, the Bergren Residence now has a more restrained and subdued appearance that highlights the material palette.
Glass vases by Michael Ruh, and ceramic vases by Daniel Reynolds, both for The New Craftsmen.
The cabinetry in the kitchen flows into the living area. Here, the dining table can be linked and extended to accommodate up to 12 guests.
An upper mezzanine overlooks the great room. Full-height glazing provides views of the surrounding natural setting. The stone wall appears to seamlessly slide from inside to outside. A original, signed Isamu Noguchi paper lamp hangs above the stair.
Hanging plants create an atrium atmosphere in Eat &amp; Drink, which is open for service all day. Head chef Shannon Moran is at the helm of Eat & Drink, whose seasonal menu draws from his travels through Europe, South America, and Asia. All throughout the venue, curated tunes from Reverberation Radio, a weekly podcast by Los Angeles-based band Allah-Las, adds to the alt-island vibe.
The bright and airy open-plan living area in Casa Bri Bri.
Architect: Waind Gohil + Potter Architects Photography: Anthony Coleman
The living room.
Four rows of narrow “light shelves,” a stylistic signature of Stillwater Dwellings, wrap around a corner wall in the double-height living room. A modular carpet by FLOR covers eucalyptus planks from Cali Bamboo. The leather Violino sofa was purchased at an overstock warehouse.
Two Womb chairs by Eero Saarinen for Knoll and a Ring bench by Castro structure a reading area in the enclosed terrace.
Window nook overlooking neighbourhood trees and street
Interior
Living Room